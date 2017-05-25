Foot Locker Has Upside - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/24/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cara Therapeutics has what it takes to go up.

National Grid is a good utility stock.

Cramer prefers Home Depot over Lumber Liquidators.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 24.

Bullish Calls

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): It has more upside than downside. Buy it.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): It's down but Cramer is sticking with it.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG): It's a good utility stock with a great yield.

Bearish Calls

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA): There is some selling pressure and their quarter was not good. Don't buy.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP): No. Buy the quality stocks like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): It has had a big bounce. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is down and that should be bought.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW): Cramer thinks FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has a better game.

