Foot Locker Has Upside - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 24.

Bullish Calls

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): It has more upside than downside. Buy it.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): It's down but Cramer is sticking with it.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG): It's a good utility stock with a great yield.

Bearish Calls

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA): There is some selling pressure and their quarter was not good. Don't buy.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP): No. Buy the quality stocks like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): It has had a big bounce. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is down and that should be bought.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW): Cramer thinks FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has a better game.

