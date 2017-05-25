Foot Locker Has Upside - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, May 24.
Bullish Calls
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): It has more upside than downside. Buy it.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): It's down but Cramer is sticking with it.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG): It's a good utility stock with a great yield.
Bearish Calls
Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA): There is some selling pressure and their quarter was not good. Don't buy.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP): No. Buy the quality stocks like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL): It has had a big bounce. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is down and that should be bought.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW): Cramer thinks FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has a better game.
