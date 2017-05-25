Malls Are Dead, Long Live Malls

Many malls may prove to be value traps. However, there are also likely to be liquidation and redevelopment opportunities, with mall REITs selling below private market value.

Even without E-commerce disrupting the retail space, various types of retail real estate are in danger, because America has an excess of retail space.

The recent decline in retail is a secular decline, not merely a cyclical blip. Malls are especially vulnerable.

One reason for the great retail meltdown of 2017 is the increasing importance of online sales. E-Commerce Retail Sales as a percent of total sales is growing at a quick steady pace:

Source: St Louis Fed.

Of course, E-commerce is still a relatively small percentage of overall sales. If retail is struggling when e-commerce is just 10% of sales, what will happen as it grows more?

According to Guru Hariharan, as quoted in The Atlantic, the bankruptcies of Borders, Blockbuster, Circuit City, and RadioShack all clustered within a band where competing online sales hit between 20% and 25%. Notably, clothing and accessories are just starting to enter that zone. It's no wonder major department stores have been struggling.

Even without E-commerce, disrupting the retail space, various types of retail real estate are in danger, because America has an excess of retail space. For example, Retail square foot per capital in the US is 12x Germany, even though retail sales per capita in the US are barely over 2x Germany. Some of that difference may be accounted for by urban sprawl in the US, but the gap is too big to be anywhere near equilibrium.

Source: GGP

Also notable, there seems to be a disconnect between the offerings of existing malls, and the demands for customers. High end "experiential retail" is doing well, but lower end malls in second and third tier cities are struggling.

Defaults in the retail space are off to a record start, exceeding even the level of 2009. The risk to Malls from retail defaults is larger than just the direct exposure to specific tenants. As The Economist noted recently, often when anchor tenants (usually major department stores) leave a store, other tenants are allowed to renegotiate or end their leases.

Looking for a Cigar Butt

Mall REITs might be value traps that are also expensive to short. However, they might also provide some lucrative liquidation and/or redevelopment opportunities. Therefore, I pulled some data on Mall REITs, in search of a cigar butt.

As shown in the table below, Mall REITs have been decimated this year, and many now trade at high dividend yields, and low valuations, in spite of decent FFO coverage.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap of Traded Common Equity ($M) Dividend Yield (%) LTM FFO Payout (%) Price/ FFO per share Estimate Current Year Price/ Estimated NAV per Share (%) Total Return YTD (%) CBL & Associates Properties CBL 1,324.3 13.70 41.73 3.5 38.1 (30.74) GGP Inc. GGP 20,132.3 3.86 72.26 14.6 70.8 (7.82) Macerich Co. MAC 8,251.6 4.88 68.54 14.7 73.3 (16.02) Pennsylvania REIT PEI 779.7 7.51 45.90 6.7 46.4 (40.29) Seritage Growth Properties SRG 1,122.7 2.51 51.55 20.6 109.9 (6.15) Simon Property Group SPG 49,092.5 4.45 64.15 13.6 73.6 (9.64) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 2,507.9 5.27 54.90 10.8 73.4 (25.83) Taubman Centers Inc. TCO 3,703.5 4.10 61.32 16.4 64.5 (16.67) Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG 1,463.0 12.67 54.95 4.5 57.8 (22.04)

Malls appear cheaper in the stock market than they do in the private market. Further none of the major mall REITs appear to have immediate solvency or liquidity issues:

Company Name Ticker Total Debt/ Gross Properties (%) Debt/ EBITDA EBITDA/ Interest Expense CBL & Associates Properties CBL 57.86 6.86 2.98 GGP Inc. GGP 66.68 7.61 3.16 Macerich Co. MAC 55.97 6.30 4.74 Pennsylvania REIT PEI 49.97 9.03 3.04 Seritage Growth Properties SRG 69.80 6.88 2.56 Simon Property Group SPG 65.56 5.46 5.33 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 57.82 5.94 4.32 Taubman Centers Inc. TCO 83.53 8.54 3.81 Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG 55.59 7.49 3.59

I also looked to see which malls have a heavy amount of near-term lease expirations.

Company Name Ticker Lease Exp: Current Year MRY ($000) Lease Exp: Year 2 MRY ($000) Lease Exp-Year 3 MRY ($000) Lease Exp: Year 4 MRY ($000) Lease Exp: Year 5 MRY ($000) Lease Exp: Thereafter MRY ($000) CBL & Associates Properties CBL 112,140 113,290 94,305 85,186 80,042 - GGP Inc. GGP 385,516 344,118 326,324 246,501 298,262 1,699,812 Macerich Co. MAC 61,369 65,870 67,345 61,145 63,414 305,440 Pennsylvania REIT PEI 41,617 44,504 42,654 37,943 35,045 168,505 Seritage Growth Properties SRG 2,472 4,113 4,461 3,815 2,670 171,959 Simon Property Group SPG 352,028 458,011 395,143 326,889 373,837 1,832,064 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 22,037 40,389 28,707 31,224 32,288 144,879 Taubman Centers Inc. TCO 33,851 47,043 57,282 45,713 87,922 - Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG 67,028 87,986 85,187 80,339 76,093 361,250

These quantitative snapshots provide a basis for further digging. A few things stand out right away.

Washington Prime Group and CBL & Associates both trade at steep discounts. However, the bond market seems more optimistic. Bonds in WPG's limited partnership are quoted at a premium to par. CBL's bonds are also trading at a reasonable yield that doesn't suggest imminent bankruptcy:

Source: FINRA/Morningstar

The bond market could be wrong, but it is generally more conservative than yield-oriented retail investors. This provides some comfort to a potential investor in the extreme cases of WPG and CBL. Nonetheless, CBL and WPG both have relatively lower quality portfolios, and may require some restructuring if they cannot be sold.

GGP is the least discounted of the group, but seems to be far more prepared to deal with the changing landscape than other mall REITs. GGP has been aggressively redeveloping its properties to better meet the needs of higher end customers. The ~29% stake held by Brookfield Asset Management is also a positive.

Land and Buildings, an activist investor focused on the real estate space, is beginning to make progress at Taubman Centers. ISS and Glass Lewis endorsed the full slate of directors nominated by Land and Buildings. This could lead to improved corporate governance and a potential sale of the company at a premium to the current stock price.

The creative destruction in the mall sector will be fascinating to watch, and it will likely create a few deep value investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.