Macy's: The Retail Miracle?

Macy's (NYSE:M) has had a horrible few years. This is actually the ninth straight quarter that the retail giant has posted declining revenues. And it certainly isn't helped by the fact that it is part of a sector that has seen extensive carnage over the last several years. Macy's has gone from $70 a share to nearly $20 a share in just a couple years.

The big overhang is that there are multiple sources for Macy's woes, and how the company deals with them individually will determine whether it can make a comeback - or whether it will survive at all. Fortunately, the chain is actually in better shape than other retailers, in a couple of very important ways.

Current Status

In the most recent quarterly report, Macy's posted net income of $70 million on net sales of $5.3 billion, for 24 cents a share. Unfortunately, that missed analyst estimates by a whopping $130 million on revenue and a full 10 cents per share.

However, the company's new CEO, Jeffrey Gennette, said that the numbers were "consistent with our expectations, and we remain on track to meet our 2017 guidance." Gennette only came on board in March of this year, so this was his first quarterly report as CEO.

And the man has plans. They sound like good ones, too. The problem is, he is fighting against a very strong tide.

Challenges and Solutions

Like all other players in the retail sector, Macy's has some formidable obstacles in its path back to revenue growth. Of course, each chain has different resources to meet those challenges, as well as options to deal with them. Macy's actually seems to be in a relatively positive position at this point, despite recent performance.

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Curse

The entire retail industry has been steadily declining over the last several years, and it isn't hard to find the culprit. Amazon's enormous retailing unit continues to gain market share. Of course, bricks and mortar bookstores were the first to fall, but the online behemoth has been very aggressive in entering the fashion and apparel markets in the last few years.

Over a year ago, analysts from Morgan Stanley estimated that Amazon constituted about 7% of the apparel market in the U.S., and that was expected to rise to 19% by 2020. In fact, the analysts estimated Amazon was second only to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in amount of apparel sold in this country.

Since apparel is Macy's core inventory, this does not bode well for the company's future. The company seems to realize this, though, and that is a huge point in its favor. New CEO Gennette has recently been quoted as saying,

"What we are trying to reinforce is that what we recognize is different than in other bad business cycles we have been through. We are talking about the differences between cyclical changes and fundamental changes."

Wall Street Pressure

Wall Street analysts seem to universally feel that the solution all retailers should embrace is a shrinking footprint. The more stores that are closed, the lower expenses will be, thus improving profitability.

Not all industry insiders agree. In fact, some feel that taking that solution too far could actually be disastrous. Steven Dennis, a former executive at both Sears and Neiman Marcus, said:

"The notion that a brand can shrink its way to prosperity is typically horribly misguided. Show me a retailer that is closing a lot of stores and you've likely shown me a retailer that doesn't have too many stores, but a retail brand that is no longer relevant enough for the stores it has."

This seems to be borne out by chains like The Limited and Wet Seal, both wildly successful in their time, but failing to keep up with the changing tastes of its customers. The Limited soared to popularity with moderately priced, slightly provocative work clothes for young women, but is closing all 250 of its stores, while continuing to sell online. Wet Seal catered to teens with notoriously fickle tastes and had to close all of its remaining 171 stores.

Dennis further warns:

"The danger that struggling retailers will continue to appease Wall Street's thirst for taking an ax to store counts instead of working on the underlying fault in their stores seems, sadly, clear and present."

But the greater problem for retailers is that they are drowning in a sea of sameness - in product, presentation and experience. Macy's has taken a pro-active approach to this solution. Not only will the store actually open one new store, amidst all of the closures, it will also open about 30 locations of Bluemercury, which is the chain's answer to cosmetics favorite Sephora. There will be an additional 30 locations within Macy's stores of its cut-rate Backstage brand.

All Hope is Not Lost

Since Macy's is not in the desperate straits in which many other retailers find themselves, the chain has the luxury of a little bit of time to turn things around. It also has some major real estate holdings to buy even more time, if necessary. Its 6.5% dividend is likely keeping some investors in the stock, or even brining new investors in. However, a dividend cut might be needed to allow Macy's to focus on the core business. So it's best not to bank on a hefty dividend. Macy's time is not unlimited, and it must be used wisely. Management does seem to be favorably disposed in that regard. However, not only will it take time to turn this ship around, it may be a while before it becomes clear that it will even be possible to do so.

