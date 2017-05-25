Marketplace Roundtable: A Walk Down Main Street

And despite a value bent, he explains how his favorite stock stood out because of its momentum in a tough time in the market.

David J. Waldron explains how the Main Street Value Investor helps investors do it themselves while still incorporating the lessons of John Bogle and passive investing.

The quants are coming, and where the quants haven't gone, the ETFs have already arrived. So goes the drumbeat of market chatter - just like malls are dying and cars will be self-driving soon enough, so will stock pickers suffer from robot competition.

At least, that is the narrative. But of course, Seeking Alpha is a site dedicated to finding ways to stay ahead of the market, so it's no surprise to find readers and contributors who disagree with that narrative.

David J. Waldron finds a middle ground between passive and active. Author of Main Street Value Investor, he talks about how he has found a way around fees while still pursuing improved returns on his own. He shares his version of K.I.S.S. as well as his vision of the self-driving portfolio, and how that will lead to the next step in value investing.

Seeking Alpha: You describe your approach as John Bogle meets Warren Buffett. Every day seems to see a new article about machine-driven trading or the rise in passive investing. What's the underlying rationale, in your view, for keeping the active, 'Buffett' component of the mix in your approach? (And yes, that is a weird question from Seeking Alpha)

David J. Waldron, author of Main Street Value Investor: First and foremost, do-it-yourself or self-directed investing must be a passion or serious hobby of the investor for any chance of success over the long-term.

On the other side, I think passive investing is ideal for individual investors that are not comfortable or interested in active investing or paying high fees to money managers, for that matter. We know historically that a passive, diversified, low-fee portfolio of indexed mutual or exchange traded funds will likely average to the market over the long-term. Therefore, to be a passive investor, you must be resolved to average results.

That is the premise from which Main Street Value Investor operates. We respect the low-cost, less-risk foundation of index investing that Vanguard Group founder John Bogle has been screaming about for decades, but aspire to the gratification and potential rewards of Warren Buffett-style active investing (with significantly less capital, of course.) Although some of the lesser risk is compromised, DIY investors who enjoy researching and owning businesses through stocks can still enjoy low cost active investing.

We enthusiastically follow the rational wisdom of Buffett. As reiterated in the excellent HBO documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett," he endured a transformation from buying cheap companies, regardless of quality, and unlocking value through corporate events, i.e., dump the stock; to buying and holding wonderful companies at fair prices and taking advantage of the magic of compounding. Buffett acknowledges that it was under the tutelage of his partner Charlie Munger that he made this career makeover from a stock trader to a company investor.

So I think if one follows Buffett's earlier career, the cautious advice is the stock trader must know when to sell a fair company at a wonderful price or live with the consequences. To the contrary, if influenced by the Buffett/Munger partnership that resolved to buy and hold wonderful companies at fair prices, then the investor is better off staying for the long haul as this was the holding period where Buffett's fortune began to multiply by the billions.

Nonetheless, his most valuable lesson — the basis of the documentary — is what a successful investor does with his or her money is far more important than the act of making money. In Buffett’s case, he is giving most of his wealth back to society through charities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

As far as machine-driven trading, including quantitative algorithms and high-frequency trading, these are built for speculators interested in casino high-roller types of returns from the stock market. Of course, just like the casino, the house usually wins on Wall Street as well.

At Main Street Value Investor, we look forward to the day that these algorithmic technologies reach universal availability, thus allowing DIY investors to utilize cost-efficient cloud-based software to screen, research, trade, and monitor value oriented buy-and-hold portfolios of quality stocks and funds.

So I envision a future of not just self-driving cars, but self-driving portfolios, so to speak. Your question is certainly not weird coming from Seeking Alpha, as the SA platform would be an integral part of the self-directed or professional investor’s essential tools that would be available within his or her’s virtual portfolio’s cloud.

SA: You termed the Q1 earnings season as having a cloudy outlook. How do you rate stocks' performance in light of that, and what are you bracing for as we move into the summer?

DW: As a contrarian investor and author, my choice of the word “cloudy” in the title of my SA article, Earnings Season Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Autonomous Vehicles, was more a play on words than a prediction of the upcoming earnings season. I do not believe that one can predict future stock prices, market movements, revenues growth, or EPS targets with consistent accuracy. And that includes senior management. The article centered on the explosive growth of cloud computing at companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), International Business Machines (IBM), and Amazon (AMZN). The article’s juxtaposition of autonomous vehicle news at companies such as Apple (AAPL) is also front and center on investor radars.

Bracing for the summer, I look forward to the warm days and cool nights of New England, where I live. My crystal ball cracked a long time ago, so I cannot tell you what will happen with the stock market or any particular company for that matter. But rest assured I will be actively screening, researching, and monitoring quality businesses and funds for mispriced value and ultimately, investing nirvana; and then share those findings here on Seeking Alpha. At Main Street Value Investor, we strive to study and learn in the short-term as we save and invest for the long-term.

SA: You mention a bottom-up approach to finding value. Where are areas where you are finding value in the market, in its 9th year of a bull market?

DW: Ah, the many lessons learned in personal investing. I started out as an uninformed investor that in hindsight, utilized a top-down macroeconomic approach to investing. Frankly, I did not know the moniker of the style of investing I was following. In fairness, there are successful top-down, macro-focused investors. My futile approach was foolishly forecasting the trends and then buying baskets of stocks or funds that spoke to those perceived developments, whether it was infotech, biotech, or buying one stock from each sector of the S&P 500 and calling it my “diversified index.” You name it; I tried it, and failed, miserably. Suffice to say; each trade seemed like a good idea at the time.

Lucky for me, I was also invested in a 401((K)) at work where the choices were limited, as is typical, to a select basket of high priced mutual funds. But I was fortunate those funds included Martin Whitman’s Third Avenue Value (TVFVX), Charles Royce’s Royce Total Return (RYTRX), and William Browne’s Tweedy, Brown Global Value (TBGVX). I would religiously read each quarterly and annual report from these seasoned professional value investors. I learned about bottom-up investing, the positive influences of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, and how owning companies through disciplined investment was more noble and profitable than trading stocks on speculation.

I eventually sold all three funds, not because of the excellent capital gains and dividends I was earning as well as the newly acquired wisdom, but the realization that I was leaving too much money on the table in the form of 1-2% investment advisory fees. That is when Buffett and Bogle grabbed my attention. I discovered that one could successfully invest in companies with the wisdom and discipline of Buffett, but at a lower cost and with less risk as advocated by Bogle. That said, I will be forever grateful to Marty, Chuck, and Bill for teaching me the art and science of value investing from afar. Just as important, I learned from all five of these gentlemen’s narratives the importance of writing your investment thesis with wit and humor. After all, it is only money.

SA: What are the primary characteristics you look for in an investment? What are characteristics that cause you to rule out a company as a potential investment? And how long do you usually hold positions?

DW: As shared in the Screening Room and Member Resource Center at Main Street Value Investor Premium, we focus on fundamentals, valuation, and risk when first screening and then researching a company to buy, hold, sell, or avoid.

Our mantra is “give your portfolio a K.I.S.S., i.e., Keep Investing Super Simple.” From that premise we focus on five key indicators:

Equity Bond Rate or earnings yield (EY) is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio. EY indicates how much a company earns each year per common share relative to the stock price. Warren Buffett has called stocks "equity bonds." We agree that earnings yield provides a more accurate measure than dividend yield when comparing stocks to prevailing bond rates. Boards can raise and lower dividend payouts at will. Furthermore, stocks that do not pay dividends still possess earnings yields.

Management Quality as demonstrated by return on invested capital. ROIC measures how well a company is using its working capital to generate returns. We also confirm whether ROIC comfortably exceeds the company's weighted average cost of capital, thus giving credence to management's ability to outperform its capital costs.

Earnings Quality is measured by cash flow margin (CFM) or operating cash flow divided by trailing sales. We think of CFM as a flash indicator of the company’s vertical management of free cash flow.

Market Valuation as reflected by EBIT/EV or earnings before interest and taxes divided by enterprise value. In other words, how does the company’s operating profit align with investor interest in the stock? EBIT/EV is our primary measure of whether a stock is overbought or oversold by Mr. Market. To be sure, we also place valuation weight on price to cash flow.

Balance Sheet Liquidity is measured by dividing current assets by long-term debt. CA/LTD demonstrates how readily a company can pay down its debt in a crisis, and was a favorite risk indicator of Benjamin Graham.

As our followers and members know, we also analyze many other areas of the company and its stock. Included in our research are the competitive landscape; economic moat; the value proposition offered to the customers of the company’s products and services; revenue and EPS growth; operating and net profit margins; shareholder value, such as buybacks and dividends; and market consensus from both Wall Street and Main Street. To gauge the organization’s culture, we also take a peek at employee satisfaction, including the rank and file’s rating of the CEO.

Companies that present as lacking in more than a few of these targeted characteristics are ruled out.

Ultimately, we are exercising a bottom-up research approach that holistically accounts for the company’s key stakeholders: the board of directors, senior management, employees, customers, and shareholders. And we treat Mr. Market as a stakeholder as well, if only for a contradictory confirmation of our investment thesis.

SA: How do you work ETFs and fund holdings into your portfolio? What percentage of your portfolio do they usually take up, and what 'role' do they play?

DW: Although much maligned in the financial media as risk sensitive derivatives, we perceive exchange-traded funds as low-cost hedges to our portfolio of stocks as opposed to outright investments. For low-cost, less-risk ETFs, we are biased to Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (VOO), FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), and Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP).

VOO is the broader sector hedge to our basket of large-cap domestic stocks, i.e., the proverbial benchmark. VEU is our hedge against a predominantly U.S. based company profile as we believe nationalism drives politics but not portfolios. Our VTIP holding is merely a fixed income hedge against inflation, historically the number one threat to stocks.

SA: Your work on Seeking Alpha began with a focus on the for-profit education industry, which has seen some ups and downs over the years. Do you still follow the sector, and if so, any views on it? More generally, are there any lessons you have learned from studying that sector that apply to your investing today?

DW: I enjoyed twenty-one rewarding years managing publicly-traded career training schools and colleges, a job I will forever remember as an opportunity to make a living by making a difference.

As a part of the job description at a career college in Boston, where I served as president, I regularly hosted local mutual fund managers who would kick the company’s tires at my campus which was a short walk or T-ride (the Beantown subway) from their offices. As it went, I was soon entertaining hedge fund managers and sell-side analysts from around the country.

I thoroughly enjoyed the interaction with the institutional investor crowd, and when I retired from the sector, I continued the relationships as an expert advisor to portfolio managers and analysts that were interested in the for-profit education sector both long and short. As you know, I published several articles on the sector for Seeking Alpha Pro thanks to the generosity of the PRO editorial team. I am forever grateful to SA that my PRO articles generated unsolicited phone calls from Wall Street professionals seeking my paid expert advice on the sector.

I should add that as much as Main Street Value Investor takes an anti-Wall Street approach to individual investing, I had the utmost respect for the smart, hardworking, ethical portfolio managers and analysts that I had the pleasure of working with during my time in career education. Any ranting on my part is more about the institution of Wall Street’s unnecessary complexity in its attempts to justify outsized fees.

What I learned from the for-profit education industry, in general, is best summed up in the famous quote attributed to Albert Einstein:

The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over but expecting different results.

After leaving the industry, I wrote a book that mostly defended the ideals of career-oriented education but also emphasized the dire need to mutually align the interests of shareholders, senior management, faculty and staff, and, most importantly, the students.

My takeaway on the for-profit education is buyer beware of the greed that seems to permeate what should be a celebrated incubator for the ascension of the sector’s students who represent some of our most socioeconomically challenged, yet motivated citizens.

SA: What's a current favorite stock, and what is the story?

DW: 3M Company (MMM) is my conviction buy-and-forever core holding. The stock first appeared on my radar in 2010 for one simple contrarian reason, its rising price against the slow market recovery at the time.

Now, I do not consider myself a momentum investor, but I knew it was a great company at a time when most stocks of wonderful companies were still reeling from the financial crisis. MMM was trading up quicker than others, and I concluded that we had a rare instance that the market was probably right. 3M was a stock for the ages, and that is why it survived the crisis with only a temporary dip. The stock now appears expensive, but when the next market correction arrives, as is inevitable, I will be backing up the proverbial truck to buy more shares of this manufacturing powerhouse.

