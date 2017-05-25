Bank Of America - Why I See 11% In One Month Possible Here

In my estimation, recent stock market backtracking created value in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares that I believe opened opportunity for the years ahead. But when weighing broad market drivers of stocks we had better be sure the market is settled before setting our cost basis; or at least break up purchases to dollar cost average them.

Last week's pullback in stocks on May 17 brought Bank of America shares down by 5.9% from their close the day before. The shares still trade 2.6% off that level, while the market has fully recovered its losses. Furthermore, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) is now trading at its 52-week high, while BAC shares are 9.5% off theirs.

It seems to me that the stock I have been recommending for breakout for years now, that has finally broken out, still has positive catalysts in place for continued appreciation. Briefly, that comes from expanding margins on a more profitable rate environment plus from better business volume on an improving economy and a less regulated environment. Thus, any decrease in its share price opens up opportunity.

But before we look to buy more shares or to buy the stock for the first time, we had better be sure the broad market catalyst that caused the brief correction is old news. In this case, the Oval Office scandal may very well have more shoes to drop. Namely, former FBI Director Comey will testify before congressional panel after Memorial Day, which is next week. If further revelations create a further loss of confidence in America, well then the decline of May 17 may prove a premonition of something else to come. The market will be looking at implications toward impeachment with regard to the "obstruction of justice" charge implied by the firing of the Director after he was allegedly asked to ease off "the Russia thing."

Stocks may sell off again, and I do have a somewhat weighty probability attributed to a 5% to 10% selloff sometime between now and the end of June. The timeline I have in place has something to do with my concern about the June Fed meeting and the economic projections the Fed will publish. I wonder if the Fed's expectations for inflation and the Fed Funds Rate will be adjusted higher, which would be a negative for most stocks, but might actually serve BAC shares because of the benefits it gets from higher rates and a steepening yield curve; that is as long as inflation does not get too hot and a fast pace of rate hikes is not required, as that would stifle economic growth. I am not expecting that just yet, but market fear of it may very well come anyway in June. And then there is the distinct possibility, at least in my purview, that America is gearing up for a military campaign in Syria/Iraq. Read some of my recent work on gold for more on that.

Anyway, with some of the catalysts for market pain proving positive for BAC shares, perhaps there's less risk here than in other parts of the market. BAC might still sell off initially on any significant market downturn, but I would view that as a buying opportunity certainly if the Fed were the catalyst.

In terms of valuation, BAC is no longer a screaming at the top of my lungs buy, but it is still cheap. The bank's tangible book value was last measured at the Q1 report at $17.23. That puts the price to tangible book ratio at 1.36X. We can compare that to most of its peers, like J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and find it's not expensive on a relative basis. However, on an absolute basis, I do not find that ratio expensive either, especially given how fast book value might grow with an improving economy, better rates and a healthy yield curve.

The FOMC meeting minutes were just released, and they support market expectations for a rate hike in June. With recent Fed-man speculation for more rate actions than that this year, I see fertile ground for BAC shares on a company specific basis into the Fed meeting.

I believe the stock can mark a new 52-week high before the event, which is short of one month away now. That means if the stock can mark $26 a share, it has 11% upside in short time. I'm willing to bear risk of market drag with that sort of company specific opportunity, but you may want to break your buys up into pieces until after the Comey testimony. For more of my views on stocks and markets, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.