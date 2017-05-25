PBF Energy: A Good Value?

PBF's value to its refining capacity is declining, which could indicate decent value.

At Viking Analytics, we are always looking for deep value opportunities. With a background in commodities and energy, we try to spot deep value opportunities in those sectors. Over the past several months, we have lately been silent on that theme for lack of decent targets.

PBF Energy has come into our radar recently as a potential value opportunity. We will present some metrics that we are looking at below.

Quick Background

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent petroleum refiners in the US. They own several refineries in throughout the country: the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, the Midcontinent, and recently added a West Coast refinery to their fleet.

Petroleum refining profitability and operations are highly seasonal. Profitability is usually higher in the summer months, when demand for gasoline is high and there are oxygenate requirements in certain states that require a special type of gasoline. The "shoulder months" often have maintenance downtime and refinery upgrades that reduce throughput.

PBF has had some teething troubles in digesting its West Coast refinery acquisition, most notably with electric power supply. Interested investors will want to read the most recent conference calls to get a sense for how PBF is mitigating its operating risks. In addition, the US Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") can add meaningful and variable operating expense. In our view, PBF has managed its RFS exposure well, but its compliance currently remains meaningful.

PBF always pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.30/share. $1.20/share at today's closing share price results in a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Fundamental Value Benchmarks

For our commodity research, we view EBITDA as superior to earnings. In the case of petroleum refiners, an analysis based upon earnings can be difficult, because refineries tend to make large accounting inventory adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA provides a decent proxy for pre-tax cash flow.

The following table shows our calculations for some key metrics for PBF that we will discuss in greater detail. To calculate enterprise value, we have taken the company market capitalization, added long-term debt and subtract cash and equivalents. Since refinery crack spreads have been lower in recent quarters, PBF's trailing-twelve month adjusted EBITDA has declined from $705 million in the middle of 2016 to just $311 million in the recent Q1 2017.

The chart below shows the value of PBF's Enterprise value divided by its refining capacity in barrels per day. In the most recent quarter (highlighted by the red line), PBF's enterprise value to refining capacity was $4.73 per 1,000 bpd. This is lower than it has been over the past few years. If we hold PBF's share price constant at $21/share, and make other assumptions, PBF's value in terms of its production capacity will continue to decline. A low number here can indicate that there is good value.

To put this figure in perspective, a figure of $4.50 per 1,000 barrels is roughly equivalent to $0.30/gal of production capacity. Renewable fuel production plants, which have significantly lower economies of scale, are often valued near $1.50/gal of capacity.

PBF's trailing twelve-month enterprise value to EBITDA recently peaked on a quarterly basis at 19.27, and in Q1 2017 reduced to 13.24. We forecast that PBF's EV/EBITDA ratio will decline to nearly 5.5 in the quarters ahead. We believe that a value near 5.0 indicates deep value; on the other hand, PBF's EV/EBITDA in the past was much lower than 5.0.

PBF Share Price Vs. Refinery Crack Spreads

PBF's gross margin is determined by the refinery crack spread, the difference between the cost of crude oil and the price of the gasoline and diesel fuel that it produces. As can be seen below, the value of PBF stock (candles, RHS) tends to correlate with the crack spread (black line, LHS). Since March, we can see a divergence between the PBF share price and the crack spread (indicated by blue lines). This divergence indicates to us that PBF might be undervalued in the short run.

On a longer-term weekly chart, we can see the correlation between the stock and crack spread, with two other areas of divergence. The point here is that periods of divergence between crack spreads and PBF share price can extend longer than one might expect.

Conclusion

Based upon a few metrics, we believe that PBF could be a decent value play here. PBF offers an attractive dividend, and we believe that PBF's trailing financial metrics will begin to improve as the quarters unfold. In addition, PBF's share price has diverged from refinery crack spreads. PBF could likely overperform the market's expectation in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.