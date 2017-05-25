Prudential: One Of The Few Growth Companies In The European Insurance Sector

It is one of the few European insurance companies which has good growth prospects in the long-term, due to its large presence in high-growth markets in Asia.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) is a life insurance company based in the U.K., but it has a very large exposure to the U.S. and Asia. It has a very good growth history and should continue to report higher revenues and earnings in the future, supported by growth in its Asian markets. Its strong fundamentals should lead to higher dividends in the coming years, making it quite attractive to dividend growth investors.

Company Overview & Growth

Prudential Plc is an international financial services group with significant operations in Asia, the U.S. and U.K. It serves around 24 million customers and has more than $500 billion of assets under management. It has a market capitalization of about $58 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Its closest competitors are other large European insurance companies, such as Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY), Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY), Aviva (NYSE:AV) or Axa (OTCQX:AXAHY).

Prudential's operations are divided into four business units, namely Prudential Corporation Asia, Jackson National Life Insurance Company (NYSE:USA), Prudential U.K. and M&G (asset management). It offers savings, health & protection products and services in each market, being well positioned to benefit from an ageing population in developed countries and the rise of the middle-class in Asia.

Its geographical exposure is balanced due to its good diversification, spread across mainly the U.K., U.S. and Asia. Its largest division is the U.S. with a weight of 41%, measured by operating profit, followed by Asia (33% of profit), while the U.K. is responsible for 17%. It also has some exposure to other European markets and Africa, but their weight within the group is rather small.

Due to its large exposure to the U.S. and Asia, Prudential is the most international of the U.K. insurance companies. Around two-thirds of its net profit and the vast majority of its operating profit growth is derived from outside its domestic market.

Additionally, Prudential has a different profile than most European or U.S. insurance companies, due to its strong exposure to Asia. This gives it a unique growth profile compared to its closest peers, especially compared to the largest insurance companies in Europe, which have a higher reliance on European markets.

Reflecting its business profile with a large exposure to emerging markets, Prudential has a very good growth history over the past few years. Its long term growth regarding profits, value of new business and cash flow generation has been about 15% annually over the past decade, a very remarkable achievement.

Despite its impressive growth history, Prudential still has good growth prospects due to its exposure to long-term secular growth in Asia. Prudential has about 15 million customers in Asia and growth should be boosted by higher incomes and increased insurance penetration in these markets in the next few years. In most Asian markets, life insurance penetration remains quite low and should continue to increase in coming years, due to higher economic growth and increased awareness of insurance products by the middle-class.

Prudential is well diversified in Asia being present in 12 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore or Malaysia, and has top 3 positions in terms of gross written premiums in nine countries. Prudential is particularly bullish on China, where its presence still has a lot of room to grow due to very low level of penetration of the insurance market, which is lower than for most Asian countries. Prudential has a joint-venture with CITIC, present in only 16 provinces (out of 35) and has good growth prospects, both from network expansion and higher proportion of high-income consumers expected in the coming years.

Another important market for Prudential is the U.S., where it has growth prospects due to ageing population. Baby boomers are heading into retirement, which is a strong support for the growth prospects of the variable annuities [VA] market. Prudential derives about 40% of its life business from the U.S., being one of the market leaders in the VA market.

Following the global financial crisis, it took advantage of the distress in the market to grow its position, as other competitors were suffering. Jackson National, Prudential's U.S. business, has increased market share post-crisis becoming one of the market leaders with over 17% market share. Prudential has been able to shift its sales mix away from traditional VAs, which carry guarantees, towards its Elite Access product (without guarantees) which is a capital-light product. This product represents about 25% of its total sales and has an important role in Prudential's capital optimization in the U.S.

Financial Performance & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Prudential has reported good results over the past few years despite the challenging operating environment. Indeed, the low interest rate environment and the introduction of Solvency II in Europe, the new regulatory regime introduced in January 20016, where two of the main issues Prudential had to deal with in the recent past. Despite this, Prudential has reported higher earnings and cash flow generation, showing its solid business fundamentals.

Due to its geographical distribution, currency risk is an important risk for Prudential. The company reports in pounds, but most of its revenues and profits are generated in different currencies, with the most important one being the U.S. dollar. This may lead to volatility in its reported financial results, leading to different figures than considering only its operating performance.

In the last year, Prudential's net premiums increased by 4.1% to £37 billion ($48 billion), with growth in Asia being offset to a large extent by declining sales in the U.S. due to the DoL fiduciary rule and its impact in the VA market. The company delivered record earnings of £4.3 billion ($5.6 billion), excluding the negative one-off impact of the sale of its Korean life business. With this effect, Prudential's net profit declined by 25% to £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

Asia was the main growth driver (up 15% year-on-year) of the group, with growth being broad based among its Asian markets. The group cash generation improved by 10% to £3.6 billion ($4.7 billion), showing a very good cash conversion ratio. Its return on equity [ROE], a key profitability measure in the insurance industry, was 13% based on reported earnings or close to 26% based on adjusted earnings. Going forward, Prudential is expected to deliver strong growth figures in Asia and its ROE should remain at very high levels, with ROEs above 20% being sustainable in the medium-term.

Regarding its capitalization, Prudential is very well capitalized given that is solvency II ratio is above 200%. This ratio is above the European sector average and higher than most of its closest peers. In the U.S., its RBC ratio is close to 450%, a much higher level than its regulatory requirements. Therefore, capital is not an issue for Prudential and this allows it to have good dividend growth prospects in years to come.

Regarding its dividend, Prudential has a very good history, delivering a growing dividend over the past few years. Since 2010, its dividend has increased at about 12% per year, showing the company's commitment to deliver an attractive and growing shareholder remuneration.

Its dividend policy is set taking into consideration is cash coverage, Solvency II capital and growth outlook aiming to deliver a growing dividend in the long-term. Its goal is to increase the dividend by at least 5% per year, something that has been achieved in recent years. In the last year, its dividend was £0.435 ($0.56) per share, up by 12.2% from the previous year. At its current share price, Prudential offers a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is below most of its closest peers, making Prudential more attractive for dividend growth rather than yield.

Due to its reported earnings decrease in 2016, its dividend payout ratio increased to 58%, still an acceptable level for a company like Prudential, which has a stable business with good growth prospects. In the previous three years, its dividend payout ratio was below 40%, a very conservative level for a growth company. Despite its recent increase, its dividend coverage based on earnings is good, showing that Prudential's dividend is sustainable in the medium-term. According to analysts' estimates, Prudential should increase its dividend by about 8.3% annually over the next two years, to about £0.55 ($0.71) per share by 2019.

Conclusion

Prudential is one of the few growth companies within the European insurance sector. Most European insurance companies are heavily exposed to mature insurance markets with muted growth prospects, while Prudential has a large exposure to high-growth markets in Asia. Despite this attractive growth profile, Prudential is trading at only 11.7x forward earnings, at a similar level to the European insurance sector, making it quite attractive to dividend growth investors.

