Zoom Update: 2 Big Ways To Win

With ZMTP shares below the price from our original write-up eight months ago, we view the risk/reward as materially more attractive than when we published our initial thesis.

That said, Zoom may not stay independent for long given the potential value of the global Motorola brand to a larger, better-resourced technology firm.

Profitability is in sight for the company on a stand-alone basis as we head into the seasonally strongest quarters of the year.

In Q2 2017, new products have launched, royalties are increasing, distribution is rising a further +20% sequentially - and costs are headed lower.

Business Update on Zoom

At the time of our original write-up on Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP) in September 2016, we felt the company's shares were compelling as revenue growth was about to positively inflect (see here).

Eight months later, much of our original thesis has come to reality. Revenue growth has surged +94% year on year over the trailing four quarters. Gross margins have remained healthy, solidly above 30% (In Q1 2017, gross margins were 33.7%). And importantly, the tailwinds remain in place for substantial further increases in top line sales.

We believe this growth can come from four key drivers: (1) new geographies, (2) new products, (3) new distribution, and (4) new customers.

Let's start with new geographies. Zoom disclosed on its May 2017 earnings call (see here and here) that the company is booking sales for the first time from Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East in Q2 2017. All three regions represent meaningful go-forward growth opportunities for the company, especially as the former head of Dell's consumer hardware business in Europe was recently added to Zoom's Board of Directors to help the company navigate EMEA markets (see here).

The first quarter of 2017 also saw Zoom realize its first high-margin royalty payments from its Chinese partner Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co. ("T&W"), a multibillion-dollar manufacturing and distribution company. Q2 2017 will represent the first full quarter of Zoom receiving these royalty payments, with substantial future opportunity for increased royalty payments as T&W rolls out products and expands distribution.

Next is new products. Zoom announced the first shipments of its next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 modem (see here), which will be available on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) (see here) by month-end. Zoom also began shipments of its first MX1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (see here and here) at the beginning of April 2017 and its first MR1900 router in May 2017.

The August 2016 licensing agreement Zoom signed with Motorola (NYSE:MSI) offers Zoom the ability to go to market with consumer Wi-Fi routers, Wi-Fi range extenders, and other LAN devices - a meaningful opportunity for Zoom as it expands its product suite and extends into new geographies. The TAM of the global consumer router market, in particular, dwarfs the size of the consumer modem market.

The opportunity for new distribution is perhaps even more consequential than the first two paths to growth. In the US, retail distribution continues to increase, with an anticipated 20% quarter-over-quarter sequential gain in retail slots expected by the company in Q2 2017 (see chart).

Sources: Zoom Telephonics, Seneca Park Research

Amazon sales also finally seem to be turning the corner, with Zoom's market share of modem sales increasing to 15% today from less than 1% at the beginning of 2016. Zoom now has three of the top-thirteen selling modems on Amazon (see here) - with scope for further gains as new products launch. Finally, Zoom disclosed it is targeting an expansion of its Amazon relationship to Amazon Europe this year along with bringing on a new distributor to cover European sales. From an execution standpoint, Zoom's products have consistently received high marks from reviewers on Amazon and other sites.

The fourth opportunity for Zoom is via new customers. Six months ago, Zoom hired an industry veteran to target cable companies (in addition to retail customers). This B2B opportunity (as opposed to B2C) was not part of our original thesis but could be material as new relationships are finalized.

Zoom undoubtedly remains a small company. But its global sales opportunity appears open-ended. It's an exciting moment to be a part of the Zoom story as the business appears decisively headed in the right direction.

Profitability is in Sight

Importantly, we think a second inflection - from small losses to bottom-line profitability - is finally in sight. This would mark an important milestone for the investment community and a potential catalyst for the shares.

As part of Zoom's expanded August 2016 agreement with Motorola, Zoom signed on to an expanded royalty payment schedule in exchange for the global license to the Motorola brand for all consumer Wi-Fi networking devices. This presented a timing issue for Zoom, as the step-up in royalty payments hit in Q1 2017 but the receipt of global product revenues only filters in gradually as Zoom launches new products and expands into new geographies.

With royalty payments to Motorola now stable, every incremental dollar of gross profit (or of increased royalty payments from T&W to Zoom) will drop to the bottom line, offering Zoom tremendous operating leverage (we project roughly 30% incremental operating margins).

Accelerating the turn in Zoom's P&L is an anticipated expense reduction of $300,000 from Q1 2017 to Q2 2017 as Zoom more efficiently allocates its marketing spend based on its data analytics learnings. To reach profitability, Zoom therefore requires roughly $2M in incremental top line sales per quarter. We believe this is a reachable figure as Zoom enters the seasonally strongest quarters of the year (Q2 and Q3) when consumers move homes or apartments (and spend on home Wi-Fi networking products).

Sources: Zoom Telephonics, Seneca Park Research

Should Zoom reach profitability, especially with such a long growth runway in front of the company, we think the market reaction would be strongly positive.

A Valuable Asset to an Acquirer

That said, we wonder whether Zoom will stay independent much longer.

Zoom's core asset - the global license to the Motorola brand for all consumer Wi-Fi networking devices - is incredibly valuable. And it would be particularly valuable in the hands of a larger, better-resourced company with a marketing budget measured in the tens of millions of dollars (as opposed to the mid single-digit millions spent by Zoom each year).

In today's global economy, the most valuable asset of all is a marquee brand. Numerous companies in the technology space would be interested in owning a global license to the Motorola brand, which is valuable in the US but is even stronger in Asia and Europe.

And while on a stand-alone basis Zoom might be valued on an earnings or sales multiple, to an acquirer interested in the brand, the value would not be measured with a multiple - it would be measured by the incremental profits the acquirer could generate with a serious marketing and distribution budget in hand. The discussion therefore shifts an order of magnitude to what the asset could produce in the right hands, instead of what it has produced in the past.

Importantly, we note a confluence of factors that may indicate a takeover of Zoom would be logical not just to an acquirer, but also for Zoom itself. Zoom's CEO is 68 years old and readily admits he is nearing retirement age after running Zoom for decades.

Most of his net worth is tied to Zoom shares (the CEO and his immediate family own more than 1.6M shares, either directly or via exercisable options; his brother owns shares worth several million dollars more). Finally, with the company tightly controlled by a small group of shareholders - mostly insiders - some of whom may wish for an eventual exit, the cleanest path to realize value would be a sale of the company to a strategic acquirer.

Given the obvious strategic rationale to maximize the value of Zoom's asset by putting it in the hands of a better-resourced firm, and the internal rationale of providing management a secure retirement and an exit for large existing shareholders, we think a sale of the company is a realistic possibility within the next few quarters.

Conclusion

The arrows are pointing up for Zoom. Revenue growth is approaching +100% year over year with strong tailwinds for continued growth.

And we see two big ways to win.

An inflection from small losses to bottom-line profitability is within sight.

And every day that goes by, the value of Zoom's asset to a potential acquirer increases.

In the neighborhood of $2 per share, which is less than 1x our projected forward-twelve-month revenues, we find the risk/reward in Zoom shares to be compelling.

Disclaimer: The author of this posting and related persons or entities ("Author") currently holds a long position in this security, which can be considered a long-term holding. Author may buy additional shares, or sell some or all of Author's shares, at any time. Author has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Author's view of ZMTP. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While Author has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, Author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in ZMTP. READER AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AUTHOR RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZMTP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.