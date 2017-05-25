The Chipotle Cult: De-Programming The Expectation Vs. The Reality

Investors are paying a huge premium for history. But the past is not prologue. Cash flows, assets, etc. are all far less than 2015Q1.

There is no compelling case for customers to return to Chipotle. The novelty is long gone and competitors abound.

The imputed share price for Chipotle is just $255, using the First Quarter Earnings to Price ratio that existed for 2015Q1.

The 17% "increase" in sales from 2017Q1 is STILL 12 percentage points shy of the 29% DECLINE Chipotle endured in 2016Q1.

I've been fascinated for the last 18 months or so by what seems like near cult-like support of the Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) bulls here on Seeking Alpha.

When I've written negative articles about the company and its management, comments from readers have ranged from full support of my view from my fellow bears; to polite and civil disagreement, which is always fine; to decidedly more negative comments. I say, "cult-like" because some of the vehement opposition I've seen of critical thinking and embracing special doctrines (like denying the reality of fundamental analysis) are behaviors found more in a cult than among investors.

For some, though, the irrational belief in CMG persists, even in the face of all evidence to the contrary. When those irrational beliefs persist for a stock, it can be terribly costly for those who are invested, especially if "faith" leads to a bubble that "pops".

The recent run-up in CMG in the last few months, and an even greater run-up since it released 2017Q1 earnings, simply seems to defy reality, all things considered.

Let's look at Chipotle first quarter earnings, side by side, based on their press releases from the first quarter of 2017 and 2015, before the onset of the food safety crisis. If we do, several troubling things will be evident.

First, and most obviously, 2017Q1 earnings per share are less than half the earnings per share of Chipotle in 2015Q1. But the share price the day after Chipotle released earnings on April 25th was 75% of what it was in 2015.

Worse, still, is that the closing share price the day after earnings were released for 2017Q1 is close to double what it was in 2015Q1, 302 times 2017Q1 earnings versus just 165 times 2015Q1 earnings! (CMG releases earnings after the close.)

If we apply the same ratio of Q1 earnings to share price, we arrive at a price of just $264!!! Even given the run-up in the S&P 500 since April, 2015, there is no basis to assume the higher valuation other than "hope".

Now, let's look at average sales per restaurant, based on the reported number of restaurants in each press release. For 2015Q1, Chipotle claimed 1,831 restaurants, or around $595,000 in sales per restaurant for the quarter.

But for 2017Q1, that average was down to just $467,000 per quarter per restaurant, a horrendous 21% drop in average quarterly restaurant sales from 2015Q1.

For 2015Q1, operating margins were 18%. For 2017Q1, operating margins weren't even 7%. As a percentage of revenues, labor jumped by 450 bps, occupancy by 150bps, and "other operating costs" by 360 bps. (Notably, though, Chipotle cut average labor costs per restaurant somewhat, by around $8,000 per location, but that is likely due to far fewer customers than in 2015.)

The much-touted 17.8% increase in restaurant comps in 2017Q1 is still down nearly 12 percentage points from the comparable period of 2016Q1, when sales fell 29.7%. (For 2015Q1, they were increasing at 10.4%.)

On a cash flow basis, Chipotle is working much harder for much less. For the 2015Q1, CMG produced $243 million. But for 2017Q1, CMG generated just $151 million in cash, despite having 460 additional restaurants. And this is after the departure of the costly Monty Moran, the $15.5 million a year "co-CEO"! (He earned even more than that in 2015)

Average cash flow per restaurant is less than half what it was in 2015Q1, from $133,000 to just $66,000 in 2017Q1.

Now, let's look at the Chipotle balance sheet. Again, it is a very different view from 2015.

Cash dropped by over $420 million, most likely applied to Chipotle's aggressive stock buyback program that increased treasury stock by over $1.3 billion and reduced outstanding shares by 2.29 million shares.

But if you factor in short-term and long-term investments and prepaids, and add them to the cash, liquid assets fell by some $882 million.

Valuations

When I see Chipotle relative to its competitors, I see absolutely ridiculously inflated ratios and wonder if they compare to Dutch tulips . Others here have addressed Chipotle's ridiculous valuations in far more detail, but even doing so offered Chipotle a generous 15.8% CAGR. (Chipotle itself has only ever predicted CAGR of only mid-single digits. Even in 2015Q1, CAGR -before the food safety crisis, when the company was healthy and there was not a whiff of trouble on the horizon- growth was just over 10%.)

Curious Trading?

After-hours trading can be a curious affair, particularly when earnings are released.

These patterns in the minutes after the markets closed on the day CMG's 2016Q3 and 2016Q4 earnings were released looked rather like a cardiac patient who had been revived. (For 2017Q1, there was a run-up in the minutes immediately after the market closed, but I could not capture a photo as I was otherwise engaged.)

I have no particular insights as to these patterns, but I found the erratic changes in the Chipotle after-hours trading curious.

Summary:

Warren Buffett once said, "the investor of today does not profit from yesterday's growth." Nothing could be more true for Chipotle.

Markets have a way of assessing fundamentals of a business. Past is not prologue for the faux "Mexican" burrito maker. The growth Chipotle experienced in the decade prior to the 2015 food crisis is not going to be replicated in the future.

Why would it?

Mobile aps? Chorizo? Or, perhaps, maladroit attempts at snooty "humor" by a misanthropic psychiatrist, like this will work? ("Yes, that's the ticket!", as Jon Lovitz used to say.)

In fact, there is simply nothing compelling about Chipotle to make customers return as they did prior to the food safety crisis. Nor is will the public "forget" the food safety crisis, as many have assumed, for the reasons I wrote here.

Most Americans had little or no exposure to burritos or even Mexican food ten or twelve years ago, and even those who did rarely dared venture into genuine "Mom & Pop" Mexican restaurants. For them, eating in an Americanized chain restaurant with gleaming stainless steel and nebulous claims of "integrity" might have seemed adventurous.

But now, there are other, better, less expensive, competitors in the sector, like Qdoba and Moe's Southwest Grill that are equally as good (if not better) and local "Mom & Pop" burrito slingers, as well as genuinely healthy competitors in the "healthy" sector, like Panera, that the salt and fat laden thousand-calorie-plus Chipotle burrito factory somehow managed to convince consumers it was in. And those purveyors didn't have nearly a year of chronic food safety issues.

I have spoken with young adults who have described Chipotle as a "fad"; a "cool" restaurant for suburbanites that has fallen from favor of the fickle tastes of young people the way a trendy night club or a fashion label does; OK for the novelty it was, but one whose glory days have passed with the onset of the food safety crisis. That view is supported by a customer survey of "Mexican"-themed chains that found Chipotle, the 800-pound gorilla of the sector, just barely beat out Moe's and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO). (A survey last year by the Harris Poll found Chipotle ranking even below Taco Bell.)

I think Chipotle's best days are long past. So is it's absurd stock price.

