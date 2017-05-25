FTD Companies Still Cheap Enough Not To Short

I still like FTD as a short in theory - but there's enough in the valuation and performance to suggest that $18 probably isn't the right point.

Marketing expense is going to hurt margins over the rest of the year - the success of those initiatives likely drives the mid-term outlook.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) seems like it should be a candidate for a short. The business is not performing well across the board. EBITDA margins are going to be pressured over the rest of the year, and there's a reasonable amount of evidence to suggest the lower margins are the "new normal," not a one-time step down. The business model, particularly in the Florist segment, seems set for a secular decline, and the Provide Commerce business acquired from Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:LVNTA) continues to struggle.

In March, I suggested shorting FTD above $20, but wasn't nimble enough to actually put the trade on when FTD cleared those levels ahead of its Q1 earnings report. The stock actually gained 2.5% after the report, which missed consensus badly, but since has given back those gains and then some:

Source: finviz.com

Back toward $18, I still don't think a short of FTD is quite there, tempted as I am. The Q1 report looked pretty reasonable to my eye, with the miss to Street expectations (admittedly just from two analysts) more a case of poor modeling than underperformance. Profits are guided down sharply over the rest of the year - but FTD also can build a bit of a turnaround narrative, and those narratives have taken hold in this market. I still believe there's going to be an opportunity at some point - but I don't think that opportunity has arrived just yet.

Q1 Earnings

FTD's Q1 numbers don't look like much of surprise, consensus miss aside. Per the Q1 conference call, revenue was about flat when considering the impact of currency, Valentine's Day moving to a Tuesday from a Sunday (a benefit for FTD), and Easter shifting out of the quarter (a modest headwind, particularly for the Provide Commerce business).

If anything, the profit numbers looked stronger than I expected. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 50 bps despite an as-reported 4.1% decline in sales. The driver was gross margin, which rose 270 bps. Management didn't address the expansion, but the 10-Q cited "lower product and shipping costs." Better inventory management around Valentine's Day in ProFlowers likely helped, and pricing (+6.6% in Provide, +4.4% in constant currency in International) likely did the rest. SG&A, excluding amortization and restructuring and exit costs, was exactly flat year over year.

On its own, the quarter isn't bad. FTD on a trailing twelve-month basis trades at under 6x EBITDA and under 7x its definition of free cash flow. Flat earnings is enough. The problem for FTD is that earnings aren't going to stay flat for very long.

Looking Forward

The catch is that FTD itself expects margins to come down substantially over the rest of the year. The company is ramping up marketing spend, which didn't really begin until the end of Q1, per the earnings call. Sales and marketing spend only increased 1% YOY. New CEO John Walden, who took over February 1, admitted the company has underinvested, and tech spend (both in opex and capex) is going to rise as well.

FTD reiterated full-year guidance for ~flat revenue as reported (the pound will impact Q2 revenue as well after having a 2 point-plus impact in Q1) and EBITDA margins of 8%-8.5%. That implies ~245 bps of margin compression for the full year - despite the expansion in Q1.

Implied guidance for the year suggests that in the next three quarters Adjusted EBITDA will decline 30% at the midpoint, and margins will compress over 300 bps. That's after a 2016 where profit similarly declined, and margins were flat. And given Walden's belief that the company has underinvested - which he reiterated on the Q1 call - there's little reason to see that compression as a one-time issue. Rather, the ~8% figure guided for Q2-Q4 likely is the new normal.

If that's the case, then there's another modest step down in profits coming next year - unless that marketing spend can accelerate revenue growth. Competitor 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted 10%+ sales growth in its namesake brand in Q1, citing the Valentine's Day shift as a benefit. If FTD can narrow that gap in the FTD and Consumer segments (over half of segment-level EBIT), stabilize Provide, and lap FX in the UK market, there's some room for optimism.

To be honest, I'm skeptical on that front. I still think there are secular issues with the Florist business (among them a steady exodus from the industry), and marketing spend doesn't solve the core problem in Consumer: FTD's take (27%) is simply too high for independent florists to make a profit without skimping. I wouldn't be surprised if FTD changes its take rate at some point - its reputation is declining to the point where it may have no choice.

But FTD does have a chance; even modest revenue growth across the business can keep profits flat in 2018 and establish the base for modest growth going forward. And at $18, that's probably enough to support the stock.

Valuation

At the midpoint of guidance, FTD trades at about 7.4x EBITDA on an enterprise basis. That could be a touch high. FLWS is at 7.8x on the same basis (its fiscal year ends in June), and a long FLWS/short FTD pair trade sounds reasonably attractive from that standpoint. That said, with FLWS up 83% over the past three years, and FTD down 39% over the same period, the upside there may largely have been captured.

FTD's free cash flow multiple will expand markedly as well, given a big jump in capex (to $28 million from just over $18 million in each of the last two years). It certainly sounds as if that, too, is not a one-time impact, and it leaves FTD at about 16x 2017 FCF (assuming a 40% tax rate).

There's a case for something closer to 7x EBITDA (a one-turn discount to FLWS hardly seems out of place given wildly disparate performance) and 12-14x FCF (~zero-growth at 8% discount rate), which implies 10-20% additional downside in FTD to $15-$16. But there's also the potential for FTD to become a bit of a turnaround play, and expectations should be rather low for the next three quarters. Under a new CEO and a new strategy, an earnings miss can be excused; barring a major disappointment in revenue, another leg down in the stock seems unlikely.

From a valuation standpoint, the downside doesn't seem like quite enough. From a narrative standpoint, FTD bulls can excuse any weakness over the rest of 2017 and point to 2018. Liberty still owns 37% of FTD, and hopes for a "cheap" acquisition similarly can support the stock. Walden does deserve some time - more than 10 weeks, anyway - to put his stamp on the company, and the FTD and ProFlowers brands might be damaged, but they're not destroyed.

It's just not quite good enough for a short, even though it's close. Above $20, at 8x+ EBITDA and a high-teen multiple to cash flow (and even more to adjusted earnings), expectations are a little higher, as is potential downside, and maybe an option play looks interesting. At $18, though, off a decent but not terrible quarter, there just isn't enough to short FTD - yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.