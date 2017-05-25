Only The White Heat Of Technology Can Revive Growth

But the dislocation of labor AI will produce could very well require a stronger, not a weaker safety net.

The US could do much better by embracing the artificial intelligence revolution, and it is already well placed to benefit from this.

So the new Trump government has taken a host of deregulatory actions through Presidential decree and just proposed a budget with enormous budget cuts, slashing social spending for middle and lower classes, whilst at the same time proposing big tax cuts for the rich (the repeal of Obamacare have the same effects).

Will this revive growth? Only if it manages a big increase in business investment, but there are three figures that confer a considerable degree of skepticism:

The first figure, the one above shows the 1980s, when there was a similar platform under much more rosy circumstances we set out in greater detail here. This did not increase business investment, which actually trended down as a percentage of GDP (after the initial spike when the US came out of recession and experienced a historic collapse of interest rates).

The second figure shows that as the decades progressed, an increasing part of the wealth created has gone to the top. Has this increased growth? No, in fact, quite the contrary. So why double down on this?

The third figure above shows how potential growth (the growth possible if all factors of production are fully employed) has decreased substantially over the decades.

In simple terms, growth can only increase if the labor supply increases and/or labor productivity increases. The first is determined largely by demographics and immigration, but the latter is not likely to receive a boost under the present government, quite likely the opposite.

That leaves labor productivity. Boosting business investment would increase the capital/labor ratio, as well as modernize the production capacity. This would, over time, do the trick, or at least make a useful contribution.

For institutional reasons (set out in detail here) we're not expecting too much of this, as we expect much of the tax windfall to land in the pockets of shareholders.

But there is another way, and that is runaway technological development. Before we get into this, one has to realize that this is very much a double edged sword though. It will produce a disruption and dislocation of labor and communities on an unprecedented scale, perhaps sowing the seeds for another populist revolt in the near future if it isn't managed properly.

But we believe it is already happening. The revolution is called Artificial Intelligence (AI).

What is AI

AI infuses systems with intelligence, enabling them to make sense of their environment by sensing it (computer vision, audio processing, etc.), comprehending (through natural language processing and inference mechanisms) and acting upon these by inference and expert systems.

According to a report by Accenture (PDF), AI isn't just a device that will improve productivity, it's a new factor of production that is both labor and capital enhancing. It's like labor, but at times it's better:

The key is to see AI as a capital-labor hybrid. AI can replicate labor activities at much greater scale and speed, and to even perform some tasks beyond the capabilities of humans. Not to mention that in some areas it has the ability to learn faster than humans, if not yet as deeply. For example, by using virtual assistants, 1,000 legal documents can be reviewed in a matter of days instead of taking three people six months to complete. Similarly, AI can take the form of physical capital such as robots and intelligent machines. And unlike conventional capital, such as machines and buildings, it can actually improve over time, thanks to its self-learning capabilities.

AI enables a raft of dramatic improvements, the report is full of examples, here a few:

Intelligent automation, for instance the robots from Fetch Robotics are armed with lasers and 3D depth sensors, enabling to navigate autonomously in retrieving items in warehouses. Needless to say, there are numerous companies working on bringing these technologies to the wider world with autonomous driving.

Problem solving, for instance Amelia, an AI platform by iPsoft is armed with natural language processing capabilities and can serve maintenance engineers remotely or mortgage brokers or any other situation in which it has absorbed the manuals and

Self learning. The Amelia AI platform confers to an employee when it can't answer a question and observes how the query is solved.

Augmenting labor and capital. Like Relay, an autonomous service industry robot frees up hotel staff to concentrate on more value adding tasks. Or Praedicat, an AI underwriters risk platform for the insurance industry. It "reads more than 22 million peer reviewed scientific papers to identify serious emerging risks. As a result, underwriters can not only price risk more accurately, but also create new insurance products."

Enhancing capital, like Fanuc, an AI platform capturing and analyzing data from disparate machines parts to reduce downtime.

Boosting growth

We're only at the very early innings of the AI revolution, so we are a bit skeptical about the projections of higher economic growth (by 2035!) that the Accenture study makes, but these are nevertheless rather impressive:

There will also be a significant impact on labor productivity, increasing the most in Sweden (37%), Finland (36%) and the US (35%) and the least in Italy (12%) and Spain (11%). These differences are largely result from country differences in the ability to diffuse technological innovations into its wider economic infrastructure.

As with any large impact economic change, this creates winners and losers. There is no doubt that AI will make many jobs and skills obsolete, whilst others will be in great demand. These are not issues that the Accenture study treats in any depth and one could have serious concerns here.

Apart from some platitudes about adapting laws and regulations, there is no treatment on how to foster these developments either, despite the substantial assumed differences in country uptake. Some of this can nevertheless be glimpsed from these different country effects.

For instance, Japan is the country that will experience the most dramatic increase in economic growth from AI:

In our model, AI will accelerate expected growth from 0.8 percent to 2.7 percent in 2035, resulting in US$2.1 trillion of additional GVA for Japan. Among the countries we studied, Japan is expected to benefit considerably from additional innovation effects driven by its sophisticated research networks, dominance in patent applications and longstanding prowess in fields like robotics. Considering its large electronics goods industry, Japan offers a favorable context for AI to stimulate wider growth impact.

US growth would increase from 2.6% in the baseline scenario to 4.6% growth by 2035, driven mainly by its strong entrepreneurial business climate and "advanced infrastructure position."

In the methodological appendix the main factor amplifying the benefits is summarized by the concept of national absorptive capacity. This includes factors like access to a sophisticated information and communication infrastructure, a reliable regulatory framework and considerable public and private investments in the digital economy.

What is noteworthy nevertheless is that countries like Finland and Sweden are major beneficiaries (in terms of increase of labor productivity even the biggest ones). These are high tax economies. Apparently these are no barriers to benefit from technological revolutions.

In fact, these countries have substantial safety nets and while the study doesn't touch this subject, the large dislocation of labor that the AI revolution will produce might very well need this. Not only to support and retrain workers who have been made redundant, but to reduce the resistance of adopting change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.