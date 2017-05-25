NetApp: No Reason To Flee

The net payout yield signal remains solid as the stock is relatively cheap excluding the large cash balance.

The investment thesis that NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was stabilizing and turning around the business has really played out over the last year. While at the same time, the risk of owning the data storage stock was limited due to sizable cash balances and large capital return program.

With the stock recently topping $40 for a roughly 100% gain off the early 2016 lows, questions mount whether NetApp has peaked now. The stock is initially dipping on FQ4 results, but is now really the time to dump the stock?

NetApp smashed FQ4 estimates as the reported EPS of $0.86 beat by $0.04 and revenues surpassed expectations. The company grew revenues by over 7% so a decent turnaround, but nothing spectacular. The best one can say is that business is generally stable going forward.

The question then shifts to the business model and the balance sheet. The stock dipped on some weak FQ1 guidance though investors might want to pay attention to the yearly model.

Revenue guidance for the quarter was solid at a $1.32 billion midpoint with analysts at $1.33 billion. NetApp has a recent history of beating guidance so this number isn't a concern.

The bigger concern was with the EPS outlook at up to $0.57. Analysts are way up at $0.67. Investors though should take solace with the FY18 outlook.

Source: NetApp FQ417 earnings release

The gross margin is inline with the 62.3% from FY17. The good news is the expectation for operating income to take a step higher to above 18%, up from 17.2% last year.

NetApp has done a great job of reducing costs so even a minor bump in revenues for FY18 will lead to a solid improvement in operating income. Combine this operating income gain with share buybacks and the EPS should see a nice gain for the year.

For the quarter, NetApp repurchased $129 million worth of shares and $705 million for the year. Combined with the roughly 2% dividend yield, the data storage company returned $930 million to shareholders for the year while raising the dividend 5% for this year.

The net payout yield that combines the net stock buybacks and the dividend yield amounts to about 8.5% now. NetApp has clearly pulled back from buybacks as the stock has risen causing the yield to dip from the extremely bullish levels of the last couple of years.

NTAP data by YCharts

With a net cash balance of about $4.2 billion, NetApp offers a very compelling valuation even after the recent gains. With about $15 per share in net cash, the stock trades for only about 8x forward EPS estimates excluding cash.

The key investor takeaway is that the stock still offers solid value and a decent capital return. The net payout yield signal isn't a flashing buy now, but NetApp remains a cheap stock to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.