Beijing Capital International Airport: Wide Moat Squandered By Management

Very much a product of local opaque business environment and a quasi-government bureaucracy, BCIA is considered unlikely to improve its efficiency.

On a trans-cycle basis, it posts ROIC only slightly higher than cost of capital, implying low capital allocation efficiency and, given its high barriers to entry, mismanagement.

BCIA follows business cycle as a result of periodic capital spending sprees to expand infrastructures. Such a cycle affects everything from debt level to profitability.

There is something structurally wrong with our partnership between airlines and airports. If one of the partners is losing his shirt, while the other is counting his money, it is no longer a partnership.

-Giovanni Bisignani, IATA Director General Airports are not on the verge of bankruptcy, and that seems to bother those who are.

-David Plavin, President, The Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA)

Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 00694 and thinly traded on the OTC market as (OTCPK:BJCHY) and (OTCPK:BJCHF)), operates the Beijing Capital International Airport, or BCIA for short. It was incorporated in 1999 as a limited liability joint stock company in Beijing, China in preparation for a public offering. On January 27, 2000, a total of 1,346.15 million H-shares were issued to the public at HK$1.87 apiece, which started to trade on the HKSE on February 1, 2000. Upon completion of the IPO, the state-owned enterprise Capital Airport Holding Company (CAHC), the parent company, held a 65% stake, while the public had the remaining 35%. With two subsequent placements of H-shares on October 4, 2006 and June 10, 2008, respectively, the total share capital of the company increased to 4,330.89 million shares, among which CAHC holds 56.61%, while public investors have 43.39% (Fig. 1).



Fig. 1. Ownership structure of BCIA as of December 31, 2016. The author's illustration based on information compiled from BCIA annual reports.

From its humble beginning in 1958 onward, BCIA has expanded substantially, with the opening of Terminal 1 in 1980, Terminal 2 in 1999, and Terminal 3 in 2008 (see here). It became the busiest airport in Asia with regard to passenger traffic and total departures in 2009, one of the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic the next year, second only to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). As of end-2016, the airport links Beijing to 279 domestic and 95 international destinations by over 1,660 flights per day operated by 102 carriers. As of 2012, it also ranked as the 13th busiest airport in the world by cargo traffic, registering 1.8 million tons.

In spite of its rising importance in global air transportation, its $6 billion market capitalization, BCIA is severely under-covered. So far, between BJCHF and BJCHY, the stock is only briefly mentioned in one single Seeking Alpha article (Guon). It is not surprising that there are a large number of critical questions as to the company have gone unexplored, e.g.,

Does it possess a sustainable competitive advantage?

Does it create value for shareholders in the long term?

How does it compare to other publicly traded airport operators in the world?

In this article, we intend to answer these questions.



Fig. 2. Stock chart of BJCHF. Source: Barchart.com.

The business

BCIA has two business segments, i.e., aeronautical and non-aeronautical. Its aeronautical business provides:

aircraft landing and take-off, passenger service facilities, ground support and fire-fighting for air transportation companies.

Its non-aeronautical business provides:

ground handling agent services for airliners; in-flight catering services; duty free and other retail shops in the terminals; restaurants and other catering businesses in the terminals; leasing of advertising spaces inside and outside the terminals; leasing of properties in the terminals; and provision of car parking services.

For terminology, see Oliver Wyman.

Revenue generation

The top five customers contributed 45.1% of the total revenues for the year of 2016, of which Air China (OTCPK:AICAF), China's flag carrier, delivered 17.4% (see BCIA 2016 Annual Report). As of end-2016, the aeronautical segment contributed 55.4% of the total revenues, while the non-aeronautical accounted for 44.6% of the sales.

Between 2005 and 2016, aeronautical revenue increased on average 8.13% per year, while unregulated non-aeronautical sales grew 12.67% annually. The aeronautical charges are regulated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) across major air harbors in China (see Jang). The three streams of aeronautical revenue, i.e., passenger charges, landing, taking-offs and related charges and airport fees (see note 1), grew at 10.06%, 7.29% and 6.79%, respectively (Fig. 3). Among the non-aeronautical items, total concessions, including retailing, advertising, restaurants and food shops, VIP services, ground handling, air catering and other concessions, increased 17.70% per year, while non-concessions grew at 17.01% annually (Fig. 4).



Fig. 3. Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue (upper), and aeronautical revenue streams (lower), for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 4. Stacked charts of non-aeronautical revenue, consisting of concessions (upper) and non-concessions (lower), for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

Behind the aforementioned revenue growth are passenger and cargo throughput in and out of the airport, which are measured by passengers, cargo tonnage and aircraft movements, with one arrival and one departure counted as two movements (Fig. 5). Please note that domestic throughput tend to be leveling off since 2011, while they were still growing steadily for international. BCIA approached the designed capacity of 82 million passengers in 2011, and has been operating beyond that limit since 2012.



Fig. 5. Charts of annual aircraft movements, passengers and cargo tonnage at BCIA, for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

Cycle of capital spending

The last capital spending spree happened prior to the 2008 Beijing Olympic Game, when CAHC, the parent company of BCIA, footed the bill for building Terminal 3 and associated runways to raise passenger throughput capacity to 82 million (Fig. 6). In 2008 and 2009, BCIA acquired these infrastructures from its parent under Phase III Assets Acquisition, an agreement similar to the so-called "BOT", i.e., build, operate and transfer, infrastructure construction model as described in Odoni. The asset transfer led to debt spike for BCIA (Fig. 7); BCIA duly raised aeronautical revenue per passenger in 2008 (Fig. 8) to counter rising operating cost per passenger that ensued (Fig. 9). Operating cost per passenger declined, leading to higher profits, as increased number of passengers and improved asset utilization drove the airport to approach its designed capacity, which actually occurred in 2011.



Fig. 6. Assets under construction by year, for 2002 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 7. Total debt per passenger, for 2002 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 8. Total aeronautical charge per passenger, for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 9. Total operating expenses and operating cost per passenger, for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

Profitability

Periodic capital spending is also captured by DuPont analysis (Table 1). In 2008, 2009 and 2010 when costs peaked, net profit margin plummeted to levels below 6%, asset turnover slowed down as a large amount of assets in form of Terminal 3 and associated runways were injected into the balance sheet, and financial leverage went through the roof, thus leading to a much lower ROE than the off-peak years. This trend can also be seen in the earnings per share (Fig. 10).



Table 1. DuPont analysis of BCIA, for 2002 - 2016. Except for 2002, the averages of present and prior year are used for total asset and equity. Source: Author's calculation based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 10. Earnings per share, for 2002-2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 11. ROIC versus WACC, for 2005 - 2016. Source: ROIC - author's calculation based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings; WACC - taken from gurufocus.com.

A comparison of ROIC and WACC reveals the same pattern. In 2008, 2009 and 2010, one dollar of capital invested failed to return 100 cents, and in other years the company appears to perform acceptably in capital allocation (Fig. 11). How did it perform overall?The incremental ROIC, which reflects cumulative effects of capital use efficiency, comes to 6.73% from 2007 to 2016, which is slightly higher than the average WACC of 6.11% during that time.

Autogenous business cycles

There are all sorts of business cycles. For some, the driver is from outside; for example, the railroads catch cold when the macro economy sneezes. For others, cycles are self made, e.g., the oil industry and the airport operating sector.

For BCIA, as passenger throughput approaches the capacity of airport, at point 1, a large sum of capital is deployed to construct new runways and terminals so that the capacity can be expanded to a higher level. In stage 2, debts are raised for the construction project, depreciation and amortization (D&A) swell out, which result in descending profits. However, as debts are paid out and D&A shrink, an inflection will finally arrive. When airport utilization picks up, revenue grows rapidly, generating increasingly larger profits (stage 3). Eventually, passenger throughput will once again approach capacity, thus triggering another round (Fig. 12). The moral of such a multi-year cycle is that, as investors, we have to evaluate an airport operator in a time horizon long enough to include at least one period of the business cycle to fully appreciate its economics.



Fig. 12. Capital spending cycles of airport operators. Source: Author's chart.

Looking forward, where does BCIA stand in its business cycle? The company is reportedly in the final stage of planning Terminal 4 and new runways at the airport (see here). If this project is approved within a couple of years, as news report goes, another round of capital spending may be just around the corner (point 4 in Fig. 12).

Such an expansion of the airport seems warranted. Passenger throughput had surpassed the designed capacity of 82 million between 2011 and 2012, and reached 94.4 million as of end-2016. Because it operates well beyond capacity, delay of flights is notoriously commonplace; for example, BCIA led all airports in the world in flights delayed in the 30 days between April 13 and May 13, 2017, with delayed arriving flights at 9,396 and departing flights at 10,195 (see here). According to CAAC officials, due to capacity bottleneck, there are on average of around 300 flights cannot be arranged everyday, which keeps the airport from serving an additional 10 million latent passengers.

Valuation: The writing on the wall

Net asset value

The assets of BCIA are dominated by property, plant and equipment (PP&E) at 78.5%, with other significant items including cash and cash equivalents at 13.4%, accounts receivables and land use rights each at 3.4%. The largest recent addition of PP&E happened on October 1, 2008, when BCIA, pursuant to the asset transfer agreement concerning Phase III Assets signed with its parent company CAHC, spent a total of RMB 5.5 billion on acquiring (1) the airfield assets, including runway, taxiways, aprons, road non-asphalt layers, lighting and other airfield facilities, (2) Terminal 3 and relevant facilities, roads within the airport area, the driverless electric train system, commercial areas and other relevant facilities and equipment, and (3) the land use rights of the properties on which Terminal 3 and other related buildings are situated (Fig. 13).



Fig. 13. Property, plant and equipment at year-end, for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

BCIA secured the land use rights under a series of leases with parent company CAHC, the landlord. The majority of land use rights are governed by an agreement signed on November 16, 1999, with a 50 year term for the runways and aprons and 40 year for the parking lands, which was renewed on October 26, 2006 for a 20 + 20 + 10 year term. Land use rights were expanded, by the amount of RMB 482.68 million, as part of the 2008 Phase III Assets transfer. Leased land use rights are carried at historical cost less accumulated amortization which is calculated using the straight-line method over the 50-year lease period.

Suppose BCIA assets can be reproduced, how much would one has to expend? Investors are willing to pay anywhere between $1.66 and $14.77 for one dollar of operated airport asset (see note 2); to err on the conservative side, we assume a 33 - 66% premium is to be paid on PP&E and land use rights, the core assets of airport operators. Intangible assets mostly consist of softwares carried at cost (see note 3); we assume newer versions of software can be purchased for the same price, and older versions for far less. Under these simple assumptions, we arrive at a per-share net asset value of RMB 6.49 - 8.61, or $0.94 - 1.25. Purely for the purpose of comparison, BCIA would sell for at least RMB 19.1 billion at a hypothetical event of liquidation, which is equivalent to RMB 4.38 or $0.63 per share (Table 2).

Table 2. Balance sheet as of end-2016, with adjustments under scenarios of liquidation and reproduction. The end-2016 data are from BJCIA financial filings, the rest being author's calculation.

Earnings power value and value of growth

As presented in the other article, the EPS of the company includes two components: the Daxing Effect at RMB 1.16 or $0.17 per share, and the rest at RMB 6.71 or $0.97, calculated from EPS as of 2016 of RMB 0.41 and a WACC of 6.11%. Combining these, we obtained RMB 7.87 or $1.14 per share.

Discounted cash flow analysis leads to an estimated growth value of RMB 12.43, or $1.80 per share.

Discussion

Our valuation results indicate that, within error, there seems not to be a pronounced difference between the net asset value, $0.94 - 1.25, and earnings power value $1.14. This reaffirms what we concluded in the afore-given ROIC versus WACC analysis: BCIA's track record of profitability is not as impressive as one would expect from a company that runs a government sanctioned monopoly. It has some of the highest barriers to entry; even when the supposedly rivaling Daxing International Airport encroaches the competition, its parent company CAHC, which happens to be the lead developer, makes arrangement so that the threat turns out to be a disguised blessing. It essentially runs a toll booth, whoever needs to fly to the mega-city of Beijing-Tianjin has no other option but to go through the chokepoint to pay up. It is a complex of all sorts of monopolistic operations: the toll collecting aeronautical fees, the only fueling station in town, a franchise-like commercial real estate, some of the most envious advertising properties in the world. Yes, there are some regulations governing its aeronautical side of business, but the sky is the limit when it comes to making money. Its moat is supposed to be as wide as what Union Pacific has dug around itself. Therefore, in view of the lackluster profitability, it behooves anyone to ask where are the profits.

The answer is poor management. This is a classic case of sustainable competitive advantage well squandered.

On the one hand, BCIA seems to be making progress in productivity gains. Since Terminal 3 opened in 2008, BCIA has been consistently improving in certain measures, e.g., passengers per employee and aircraft movements per employee (Fig. 13). That is internal benchmarking.

However, when it is compared externally to other airport operators, we found that there was quite a headroom for further improvement, according to cost competitiveness and variable factor productivity (VFP) index, two primary external benchmarking indices of ATRS using multilateral index procedure (Yu, Fig.14). It not only trails behind Haikou Meilan International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport, but also lags behind two other Chinese airports Shanghai Pudong International (PVG) and Shenzhen Bao'an International, all hailing from China.

It appears to be on the inexpensive side in terms of P/B and P/E when compared to publicly traded airport operators (see note 2). But looking at its ROA and ROE, we realize the apparent inexpensiveness has a good reason.



Fig. 14. Passengers and aircraft movements per employee, for 2005 - 2016. Source: Author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.



Fig. 15. Airport benchmarking in terms of cost competitiveness and variable factor productivity (VFP) index. Source: ATRS.

Conclusion

BCIA is supposed to have some of the widest economic moat encircling its business. It, along with other Chinese airports, is in the middle of pack in worldwide benchmarking of aeronautical charges (see here); it certainly appears that pricing power has been exerted, especially when we put the fees they charged in its developing world context. Then, why the anemic profitability? We think that it is low efficiency and lack of transparency in capital spending to blame.

To investors, the pertinent question whether there are any signs of an improving management efficiency? To tell you the truth, we doubt it. We are aware of its publicly traded company status, but it first and foremost is majority-owned by a Chinese state-owned enterprise, who dispatch party cadre / bureaucrats from the parent company office down to the airport to manage it. From business transparency, via corporate culture, to incentive package, it is very much a product of Chinese business environment.

Therefore, we do not have high enough conviction on this name being a long term investment vehicle, even though at this point of time, BCIA seems undervalued.

Notes:

1. At BCIA, departing domestic passengers are required to pay airport construction fee, a form of airport tax, amounted to RMB 50 in cash prior to check-in; departing passengers with international destinations, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, have to pay the international departure fee of RMB 90 per head (here).

2. A comparison of BCIA with other airports is given below.

3. Intangible assets consist of acquired software and software use rights, which are capitalized on the basis of the costs incurred to acquire and bring to use the specific software. These costs are amortized over their estimated useful lives of 5 to 10 years on a straight-line basis.

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined using the weighted average method. Net realizable value of inventories, represented by the spare parts and consumable items, is the expected amount to be realized from use.

