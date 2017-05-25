Multimedia Weekly Digest: Is Canada's Housing Market A Bubble About To Burst?

Please share your thoughts in our comments section.

We continue this week with Danielle Park, CFA and TD Wealth.

We cover Canada's housing market this week, which some think is hot, while others see a bubble about to burst. Danielle Park, CFA thinks the latter, but says:

No one up here is admitting it's a bubble. In fact our Bank of Canada chief, Stephen Poloz, said last week that the troubles they've observed so far in some of the mortgage lenders having fraudulent mortgage applications is all "contained". So you know that word invokes a gag reflex.

TD Wealth wonders if there could still be new up and coming housing markets in Canada.

After Vancouver introduced a foreign buyers tax, sales took a dive, but where are prices now? Michael Craig, Senior Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks with Sara D'Elia about how regulatory changes might not work long term to cool prices in Canada's hot housing markets.

They also discuss the role residential transactions involving foreign buyers have had and ask the question,

Could foreign money propel housing prices even higher? Overseas investors have caused real estate prices in Toronto and Vancouver to spike.

TD Wealth also covered the Bank of Canada's recent rate announcement and answered, among other questions, how NAFTA renegotiations and high housing prices are impacting the future outlook.

