Macro Enterprises - Strong Downside Protection Even Despite Turbulent Macro Environment

Note #1: All amounts are in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Note #2: There is much greater liquidity in the Canadian listing of the stock.

Investment thesis

I believe that investors should benefit from initiating a position in Macro Enterprises (OTC:MCESF), a pipeline and maintenance company, due to the following points:

While the market environment around Canadian oil is certainly not ideal, the company has been able to navigate the downturn almost without losses or increasing leverage. It has delivered profitable operations (EBITDA measurement) in 2015 and a meaningful amount of cash flow both in 2015 and 2016. This was mostly because of their long-term Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with several leading O&G firms which provide enough revenue for the company to be able to withstand any loss in overall demand. This year, MCR might even improve its results because of a new contract that will increase revenue base. The company is not communicating with the public markets extensively and ‘silently’ added the $20 million contract in the backlog without any announcement. The management just mentioned that it believes Q3 and Q4 will outperform 2016. The market did not seem to react to this news.

Because of this inaction, the company is still offering investors a sizeable downside protection should the operations start to struggle or should the contract fail to meaningfully improve the results. The stock is trading at a 40% discount to tangible book, which is 25% comprised of net cash. The PP&E item accounts for roughly 56%, but the heavy equipment is unlikely to be overstated, which is significantly depreciated. This is further supported by auction data regarding the relevant equipment.

This valuation is not reasonable given the strength of the cash flow and relative stability in the core revenue stream from the MSAs. More so when the operations are actually likely to grow this year.

That being said, there are several points which investors should be aware of:

While the current asset discount is unreasonable from the perspective of the operations, if one looks at the corporate governance, there are actions that would call for a slight discount. The founder of the company that owns roughly 33% (fully diluted) of the company repeatedly profited from the company without the regard to the minority shareholders. The most egregious action was the recent proposal to lower strike price of outstanding options. While this is not beneficial for the minority shareholders, the management at least does not compromise the operations of the company and seems to run the business conservatively (e.g. it did not pay out dividends on preferred shares when MCR was facing uncertainty etc.).

The current cash position of the company ($37 million) is also connected to the point above as the management is not signaling a clear way it would like to ‘unlock’ the value except announcing a small repurchase program. I believe that the management is unlikely to waste the cash away, but I am uncertain as to what could happen to it, which thus makes the balance sheet only a downside protection rather than an upside opportunity.

Most importantly, though, I have to stress the macro risk that MCR is facing. The operations in the long-run are reliant on the oil & gas price and overall activity in Alberta and British Columbia and also on several individual companies as MCR has a concentrated customer base. That being said, while, currently, the environment is tough, it does not seem that the future of several large projects (mainly LNG pipelines) would be completely written off. I would also say that investors entering at current prices are well compensated via the asset base and the likely improved operational results this year.

Due to the aforementioned risks, I believe that a statistical position is a good way to start with MCR because unlocking the value of the balance sheet might be uncertain and investors are partially relying on the company to deliver satisfactory operational results. These, in turn, rely on the macro environment, which is not the strongest proposition in terms of margin of safety. So far, this is not an issue as the company offers investors a good downside protection, but it does call for a conservative approach.

From Boom to Bust

Macro Enterprises was founded in the early 1990s and started to operate in areas which would be later known for its oil (tar sands) as well as LNG reserves. MCR was listed through a reverse merger in 2006 (it was brought to the public market via an acquisition vehicle) and not long after that started to see increased amount of activity within the region as oil prices started to rise as seen below.

While the financial crisis slightly derailed the uptick, two years later, the company was well positioned to take advantage of the newly boosted projects. The cycle peaked in 2013 when the company recorded over $200 million in revenue and since then has struggled to bring on new significant projects.

That being said the company’s operations were not hit as hard as one could imagine. While the revenue did drop to last year’s $54 million, the cash flow remained resilient and was able to generate free cash flow even in 2016.

This is mainly due to the company’s MSAs which MCR has with leading O&G companies such as TransCanada (NYSE:TRP). This enabled the company to continue earning material amount of revenue in order to cover at least part of the operational cost base. While the company does not go into detail regarding the MSAs, it states that it should provide roughly the same amount of revenue this year. On its website, it states that at least some of the MSAs should expire this year as well, but it is likely that the management will provide further comments during the year.

New opportunities

While it seems that the company now relies on the improved macro environment as the MSAs might be expiring, there are already signs that the company might not struggle in the near future. First, the company showcased a new contract in its backlog at the end of March when it filed its annual report documents as seen below.

One would expect that the management would talk about this in the MD&A, but it just mentioned the following:

The company expects first quarter revenues to be comparable to first quarter 2016, however, expects first half revenues to materially improve over the prior year. Recurring revenues from its existing master service agreements will continue to represent the bulk of activity for the calendar year. The Company incurred business development costs in excess of $3.0 million in 2016, as accounted for in its operating expenditures, relating to large scale projects and construction contracts that management remains optimistic will result. The Company anticipates other project work to pick up in the back half of fiscal 2017.

Source: MD&A for FY2016

As the company stopped having conference calls, it is challenging to get to know more, but I believe that Q1 results which should be out soon could provide a bit more color.

While the new contract is likely to improve revenue and possibly bring EBITDA back to profitable levels, it might not necessarily mean that the company will generate material cash flow because of the timing of receivables and/or needed capital expenditures etc. For example, during the boom periods, the company actually had negative FCF several times and generated substantial amounts only in 2015 and 2013 due to the potential timing of the contracts.

Turning to a more general macro outlook for future opportunities for the company, it does not seem that the activity has completely died off in the relevant areas and that is mostly because of newly proposed LNG pipelines. One of the most important projects is the $27 billion LNG plant in British Columbia proposed by Petronas, which would spur significant demand. One such pipeline is being considered by MCR’s client TransCanada, which seems to be ready to start building it even without Petronas having the approval to build the LNG plant.

The oil sector is certainly seeing more pressure, but even here, it does not seem that the activity could completely disappear in the near future as the production might stabilize rather than to continue declining. The approval of Keystone pipeline could also suggest that the Canadian areas are unlikely to fall into obscurity.

That being said, any effort that tries to predict what could these events have on MCR amounts to macro forecasting, which certainly does not strengthen the margin of safety, but given the management’s commentary and the fact that it likely received a new contract so far, this is not an issue that investors are facing.

Valuation

The previous sentence is also supported by the fact that investors are now able to purchase MCR stock at a significant discount to tangible book as seen below.

Note: Regarding market capitalization, I accounted for the preferred shares that the company currently has and which can be converted to common shares.

While the liquidity of the tangible book is not ideal given the relatively large portion of PP&E, I don’t believe that this should impair the downside protection mainly because the heavy equipment accounts only for 56% of the PP&E item, and also it is unlikely to be overstated given the fact that it is held at quite depreciated amounts as seen below.

Furthermore, the company lists the majority of the heavy equipment in its annual reports, and given the below auction data, I do not believe the current discount is reasonable.

Note: For the first four items, I have used two websites (this and this), and for the rest, I used this.

This conservative estimate already almost matches the whole PP&E item as currently valued by the market (I fix every other item in the tangible book and decrease the PP&E by the tangible book discount).

I would also point out that some might believe that it is hard to liquidate such equipment during an oil glut, but it is important to understand that this equipment is not as obscure as, for example, an offshore rig. The most specific assets are pipe layers, but these are hardly used exclusively for the oil & gas sector.

Finally, while the company does not have much debt, this does not mean that it can’t access new capital. In 2015, the company entered into an agreement with a syndicate regarding a $115 million credit facility.

Management

While the company is largely conservatively run in terms of operations (apart from a one-off contract that ended up in a significant loss in 2014), it certainly does not showcase the same when it comes to corporate governance, which, alongside the reliance on the macro environment, are the biggest risks.

Mr. Frank Miles, founder and CEO of MCR, has held a tight grip over the company in the past and did not seem to be mindful of interests of minority shareholders. The most egregious showing of this is the recent proposal to reprice all outstanding options to a lower strike price ($1.65 to be precise) which only benefits the holders of these options.

There is also a history of related transactions such as a ‘credit facility’ used by the company until 2013, which allowed the CEO to earn interest of roughly 6.5% to 10%. The company also created a class of preferred shares which were mainly owned by Mr. Miles and which frequently bore a material dividend (although it never was overly material in any given year, the cumulative amount would be material). The board also seems to support this status quo as five out of the six members are there from the beginning.

That being said, the management never compromised the operations of the company through these transactions and, when there was an uncertainty regarding the outlook they, for example, did not pay the dividend on the preferred shares etc.

This serves, though, as only a small positive detail in a largely negative picture, which means that the unlocking of the balance sheet value is uncertain. The company did reintroduce a repurchase program, but so far, this has not been overly material and thus significant return of shareholder value is uncertain. The company, though, might try to utilize its cash position in order to capture new business, which could be beneficial for every shareholder, not just the insiders.

Conclusion

Despite the dubious corporate governance, I believe that the downside protection still holds as the balance sheet is strong and thus investors can initiate a position, which exposes them to likely stronger operational results this year, which might not be susceptible to a collapse in 2018 given the broader level of activity around Canada.

I chose the lower-end of the price target to be $1.75 USD as this was the price of the stock in February 2017 when the company was trading at a higher price despite the lack of news about the new contract or the management commentary. The higher-end of the target price would value the stock at tangible book, which I believe is fair given the management risk.

On a final note, I would mention two arguments connected to why I believe that MCR is not another ‘deeply undervalued O&G play’ that could continue to struggle. First, MCR is not an offshore company (which were so frequently undervalued on tangible book because of PP&E). While its business is reliant on O&G, I believe that it is going to be able to be treated as a going concern even if we don’t see any other boom like the one around 2012. Secondly, this macro risk does not play a significant role in the thesis yet. The management showcased that it is able to win new contracts and that MSAs are going support the operations this year. Should the management be less clear about the outlook and fail to show many results, then I would revisit the thesis.

