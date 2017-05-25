Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow - A Look Back To What Our Mistakes Can Teach Us

Each failure has its own unique lesson that I can use as I continue on as an investor, and build my long term portfolio.

It has been nearly 4 years since my debut article on Seeking Alpha. I highlighted several stocks that I thought were built for the long haul.

In June of 2013 a young, long time Seeking Alpha reader had come up with an investment thesis. He decided to take a stab at writing, and got his first article published. It was a selection of stocks built to profit from population growth and advancement of society over the next couple of decades. It was titled "Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Investing For The Next 25 Years". This article is a look back at these selections. We will examine a few "misses" that have drastically fallen behind the market since the article was published. These stocks may not be suited to my long term investing goals, but can offer valuable lessons to this investor.

Now in my late 20's I still consider myself "young and stupid". I think the argument would be fairly easy to make that four years ago I was more young, and more stupid than I am now. After a brief writing stint, I stopped to focus my energy on launching my career, buying and fixing up my first house (fixing up still in progress), getting married, and a few weeks away from baby number one. It hasn't all been roses. I sold all of my stocks to help with the down payment for the house (that was a mistake). I have run into some health issues that someone my age shouldn't run into. But if life was all highlights, you wouldn't learn much along the way. Realizing that each year is wasted opportunity in the investing world, I have gotten "back in the game" both with my portfolio, and as a contributor for Seeking Alpha (started writing again at the end of 2016). With that said, I give you the original list of dividend growth stocks for the next 25 years:

Energy - ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)

Consumer Products - Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

Consumer Products - Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Tobacco - Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM)

Technology - Visa (NYSE: V)

Consumer Health - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Performance

To analyze performance, we will compare returns for each stock against that of the S&P 500 from June 7th 2013 (the date the original article was published) to present day.

Of the six stocks, three drastically underperformed the market. These were highlighted in red in the chart above. Looking back and examining why these stocks have trailed the market can be very valuable. In doing so, we can better train our "eye" for the future.

It is important to note that these companies are all high in quality. Almost all companies go through stages of challenges, and often times rebound over the long term. However, MY goal as a long term investor is to put myself in a position to meet, or exceed the market (otherwise what is the point, as I am not a retiree looking for pure income). These companies all face challenges that have put them in a position to lag the market. Because they do not show a near term sign of overcoming these challenges, they are being examined for learning points. I am no longer invested in any of these three companies. My current holdings can be found here.

Why ConocoPhillips has failed thus far:

After soaring into the peak of crude prices in 2014, the stock was hit hard when the price of crude dropped thanks to a well documented global supply glut. ConocoPhillips is an "upstream" company - meaning they deal with the exploration and production of crude oil. This means that profits are extremely sensitive to commodity prices. ConocoPhilips' profits directly correlate with how much they can sell each barrel of crude for. When the price of oil fell through the floor, the fundamentals of ConocoPhillips were devastated.

As soon as oil prices broke down, earnings plummeted, debt shot up, and eventually the dividend was slashed in early 2016. When the dividend was cut, shares were crushed, and have yet to fully recover. A better option might have been an integrated oil major such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) or Chevron. These companies are diversified into both exploration/production, and refining. Both have also had a down period over the last several years, but the dividends for each have still continued to rise. They have the balance sheet and diversification to adjust better to a less profitable environment, and are more "stable" to continue performing over the long term.

Investing lesson learned:

Diversification is key. Not only within your portfolio, but even within the companies you invest in. A company that relies too heavily on one product, or niche for its earnings is at risk when the market changes.

Why Coca-Cola has failed thus far:

Coca-Cola is an "all time great" dividend growth stock, and personal favorite holding of investor Warren Buffett. For these reasons, Coca-Cola often gets a lot of slack. However, growth has seriously stalled at Coca-Cola for several years on both the top and bottom lines.

Coca-Cola is having a difficult time increasing volumes due to a prolonged drop in demand for sparkling beverages, the core business at Coca-Cola in favor of healthier alternatives. Coca-Cola is working hard to adjust (its still beverages segment is growing), but these efforts have not yet resulted in the overall growth investors are looking for. Shares have hovered in the same low to mid $40s range for several years as a result. Any growth in share price has been a result of valuations rising instead of earnings.

The best aspect of Coca-Cola stock has been the steadily growing dividend. Coca-Cola has chugged along with a long term dividend growth rate between 6-8%. With the payout ratio now at 78% of earnings - and earnings not growing, Coca-Cola will need to hope their plan to spin off bottling operations to lean the company, and expand margins pays off soon.

Investing lesson learned:

Stay aware of market trends, and how they can impact a company. Just because consumers love something for a long time, doesn't mean it will be forever. Times change, and market trend changes involving health, or technology can have huge implications.

Why Procter & Gamble has failed thus far:

Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest companies. Its immense size, combined with the fact that most products sell for under $10 make volumes very important. Trying to sell lots of inexpensive products make growth difficult after you reach a certain point. Top line growth - both revenues and unit volumes had stalled out over the past several years. Earnings had stayed within a stale range. Management recognized this a few years ago, and launched a plan to divest most of its less productive brands and cut costs. This was supposed to shrink the scale of the company, and expand margins. For this, Procter & Gamble deserves credit.

The execution of the plan has had mixed results thus far. Significant organic growth has still been elusive. Volume growth has been minimal. Procter & Gamble's efforts have also been diluted by an American Dollar that has significantly strengthened. Because 56% of Procter & Gamble's 2016 revenues came from outside the United States, the dollar strengthening over the past couple of years has also hurt Procter & Gamble's numbers.

US Dollar Index

Procter & Gamble's biggest claim to fame with investors is its impressive streak of 61 consecutive years with a dividend increase. However, that dividend has grown at a diminishing rate over the past five years, growing at 5.1% five years ago compared to its latest increase of only 1.5%. Procter & Gamble is in danger of being financially pigeon holed by its dividend unless it can find a way to increase growth in the near future.

Investing lesson learned:

Recognize that bigger isn't always better - align your investing goals with the trajectory of your investments. Procter & Gamble is a portfolio staple for many investors, and there is nothing wrong with that. Because I am a "young" investor, I am better off seeking a similar company (of high quality) that has a bit more room to grow over the long term.

Wrapping Up

These stocks were picked to perform over the next couple of decades. However, it appears that I may have whiffed at the plate a few times, as a few of these stocks are not positioned to help me reach my long term goals. It is never too early to recognize what the facts are telling you, and to learn from it. These lessons will help me as I continue constructing my long term portfolio. What have your mistakes taught you over the years?

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PM, V, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.