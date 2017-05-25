Silver And Gold Rally Will Happen

"The truly unique power of a central bank, after all, is the power to create money, and ultimately the power to create is the power to destroy...It is a sobering fact that the prominence of central banks in this century has coincided with a general tendency towards more inflation, not less. By and large, if the overriding objective is price stability, we did better with the nineteenth-century gold standard."

Former Federal Reserve Chairman, Paul Volcker issued these pertinent words of monetary observation that were published in 1994. The money that the Fed creates can be in paper dollars, although it also is in digits or credits to banks. Digits and dollars can be created to infinity, but precious gold and silver cannot.

During the 2008 financial debt crisis, the United States Central Bank authorized payment of $16 Trillion dollars to foreign banks and corporations for financial assistance. This was part of the "TARP" program geared toward stabilizing global finances. We know that Wall Street banks and their foreign counterparts- had been prospering from marketing and buying mortgage securities. The Federal Reserve bailed out many banks who engaged in reckless financial exchange of shady mortgage securities and left the people with the debt to repay. The inflated dollars, means that we will repay with depreciated money, and our foreign creditors will be similarly impacted.

When the defaults on mortgages started, the collateral was the real estate. Since property values were declining starting in 2006, the value of the collateral was not enough to cover the money due on the mortgages. I can vividly remember Wall Street executives testifying that they did not believe real estate values would decline. Of course, this testimony was disingenuous.

Since the early 20th century, the dollar had emerged as the most powerful paper currency in the world-the global reserve currency. Today the faith in the U.S. dollar has waned both at home and abroad. Foreign competitors such as China and Russia took note of the 2008 financial crisis and their central banks are actively purchasing gold in an effort to diversify away from dollar reserves. In Willem Middelkoop's "The Big Reset", he quoted the People's Bank of China research Head-Zhan Jianhua, "..the Chinese government should not only be cautious of the imported risk caused by rising global inflation, but also further optimize its foreign-exchange portfolio and purchase gold assets..No asset is safe now. The only choice to hedge risks is to hold hard currency-gold." (page 224)

Today the Federal Reserve is trying to slowly raise interest rates, but the overwhelming debt they have created, is threatening to destroy our ability to repay, particularly if interest rates rise.

As interest rates rise on our debt due, the payments increase to unsightly levels. The higher prices resulting from inflation are witnessed in gigantic increases in health insurance premiums, health insurance deductible payments, and food prices among many. Eight million have given up paying on their student loan debts last year-apparently not enough income available to pay. Perhaps some of these 8 million people are among the 94 million people who are not in the workforce and not counted in the questionable "unemployment" reports. Are we to believe that a 4.5% unemployment rate passes the smell test, if 94 million people are out of the workforce?

While President Trump attempts to slow down the excessive government spending through budget reductions in growth of spending-he faces opposition from Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Reform of the disastrous Obama Healthcare plan, appears to have stalled after the House plan did not repeal and replace as advertised. The household income that might be directed toward savings, investment or productive ventures is fluttering into the black hole of government sponsored health care-which is in a death spiral. Our dollar is worth less, and there will be more printing of money, because Congress can rarely agree to even reduce spending on a program, let alone an actual "cut".

The Fed cannot print silver or gold. Precious metals are valued globally, and the mining process is slow and expensive. Gold is money and an investment. "in case for gold is not as a hedge against monetary disorder, because we have monetary disorder, but rather an investment in monetary disorder." (James Grant-publisher of the Interest Rate Observer). Monetary disorder erupted in 2008 and the U.S. threw more paper dollars at a problem of excessive debt, irrational banking practices, and a loss of confidence in the dollar. The Federal Reserve squashed interest rates to zero-hoping that Americans would observe that money was "free" and push on the spending pedal. The Fed miscalculated as we have experienced anemic growth and the enormous debt that was shifted from the Treasury to the Fed, is still hanging over the country, like a dark cloud.

Capitalism can still flourish, but not with the continued obstruction from a Government that has socialized the cost of health care, and a Federal Reserve that has far exceeded its mandate and usefulness. If Government run healthcare was such a good idea, why are the VA hospitals such a disaster? If printing money was the answer to our problems, we could have broken out the Monopoly game and passed around those dollars. Money needs to convey value and our depreciating dollar is buying less in goods and services. Hard precious assets, such as Silver and Gold continue to become safe havens, that gain value when currency is devalued.

Capitalism works by allowing some companies to fail, while others emerge or become stronger. The Fed used the socialist playbook and received the socialist result-failure. It bailed out banks who took silly risks, and rewarded them with a new lifeline. The rest of us pay the price for this injustice. This is accurately defined as a moral hazard, and guarantees that more reckless behavior will occur in Wall Street financial institutions of dubious moral value.

How much value will be assigned to silver and gold as we approach treacherous months to come? If we look to recent history, the 1978-1980 period revealed gold prices that spiked four hundred per cent-from $226 to $850 per ounce, as investors became wary of inflationary expectations and international concerns including the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan and the taking of U.S. hostages by Iran. Silver prices spiked from $11.00 to $49.00 per ounce in early 1980, in a similarly powerful upsurge. Today North Korea and Iran have blatantly threatened the United States and our allies in Japan, South Korea and Israel. Russia and China offer little in their actions to ease the tension.

Today Gold is at $1258 per ounce and Silver is at $17.20. I would not be surprised to see these prices double over the next 6 months as economic and international tensions mount. In 2005 to 2011, gold surged from a high of $536 to $1,895, while silver jumped from highs of $9.00 to $48.70 as the financial debt crisis evolved. Perhaps some were satisfied that the economy was rebounding as gold and silver prices pared back in 2015? I see more of a pause. We have huge problems in slowing growth, gigantic debt, Congress unwilling to make budget cuts and international threats in every direction. My sense is that we see huge retracement of those 2011 highs, with a strong possibility that we go to even higher multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.