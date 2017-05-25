HP Inc.: Pristine Results

Because the results did not deviate much from my expectations and given only mildly positive after-hours reaction, my views on the stock have not changed.

HP's printing business also did particularly well, recording only the second positive sequential growth of the past 10 quarters.

The strong top-line results are very much aligned with the company's reclaiming of the number one spot in the PC market away from Lenovo.

HP's beat-and-raise in fiscal 2Q17 was about as good as one can expect from a company operating in the PC and printing businesses.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reported earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. Once again, the personal computer and printing solutions company did not disappoint, delivering an all-around beat as I had been expecting along with a full-year EPS guidance raise.

HP printed a 7% YOY improvement in total revenues that exceeded consensus estimates by over half a billion. This is the largest YOY increase in total revenues since at least 1Q15, and by a wide margin (see chart below).

The top-line results are very much aligned with the company's reclaiming of the number one spot in the PC market away from Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), which I had discussed a couple of days ago. The personal systems segment, traditionally thought of as a mature if not declining business, was up an impressive 10% YOY that matched last quarter's growth levels.

This double-digit increase is much higher than the overall industry's 0.6% improvement in PC sales in the first calendar quarter of the year. Laptops led the pack, with sales growth of 17% consistent with my statement earlier this week that HP would likely be "aided by a shift in consumer preference to detachable devices and away from tablets". HP's printing business also did particularly well, recording only the second positive QOQ growth of the past 10 quarters.

Moving down the P&L, non-GAAP gross margins decreased but only mildly, to 19.2% vs. 19.4% in the year-ago quarter. The slight decline happened most likely due to the revenue mix shift towards the less profitable of the company's segments, personal computing, which in fiscal 2Q17 represented 61.8% of total revenues vs. last year's 60.1%. With opex up 7% YOY, in line with revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin remained only an inch below last year levels, at 7.6%.

On guidance, full-year non-GAAP EPS is now expected to come in 2.5 cents higher than the previous estimate of $1.60/share at the mid-point of the range. The slight raise suggests that more bottom-line upside to consensus should be expected in the next couple of quarters.

On the stock

HP's beat and raise in fiscal 2Q17 was about as good as one can expect from a company operating in the PC and printing businesses. The results did not deviate much from my expectations. As a result, my views on the stock continue to be the same: currently yielding a respectable 2.7% on high FCF dividend coverage of 2.3x (based on the results of the first half of fiscal 2017), HPQ continues to look attractive, despite the now 33% YTD stock price run that includes the after-hours' +4% bump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All views expressed in this article are my own and do not represent advice to buy or sell certain securities. Please perform your own due diligence, and seek professional guidance as you deem necessary.

