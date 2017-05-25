The Bullish Case For Corn

It is now Memorial Day weekend, which is the official start of the summer season in the United States. While school is ending for the year and many people will take their vacations during June, July, and August, across the fertile Plains of the U.S. farmers have their fingers crossed that crops will grow strong during the summer months.

The planting season of 2017 is now giving way to the growing season. In 2012, the summer months were a disaster as drought conditions decimated crop yields. Since then, we have seen four straight years of bumper supplies. When it comes to corn production, the United States is the 800-pound gorilla in the global market as the nation is the world's leading producer of the agricultural commodity. The weather over coming weeks and months will determine the size of the crop and the path of least resistance for the price of corn. Each crop year the planting leads to growing which results in the fall harvest. We are now entering the critical point of the year where the weather plays the most significant role, and the price of corn reflects four straight years of ample supplies.

Corn is cheap

In 2012, the price of corn peaked at almost $8.50 per bushel which was a record high price. As we head into the season that will determine whether the corn price will rise or fall, the price is less than half the 2012 level. Global consumption of all grains, including corn, has been rising as a result of increasing population. Each year there are more mouths to feed around the world. Therefore, with corn trading at around $3.70 per bushel, the downside is likely limited, and the upside could be explosive. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, corn traded on the CBOT division of the CME is a lot closer to the lows than the highs as we head into the 2017 growing season. There are three reasons to be positive for the prospects for the price of the grain over coming months. Energy prices are supportive for corn and so is the amount of soybean planting that has occurred this season. Finally, corn is currently exhibiting a positive technical picture on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts. The term cheap is a comment on value, and when it comes to corn energy and oilseed prices have been telling us that corn is just that on a historical basis.

The energy influence is supportive for corn

The United States is the world leading producer of corn. Since the U.S. produces more than 30% of the world's requirements for the agricultural commodity each year, corn is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol production. In contrast, Brazil is the leading producer of sugar cane and sugar is the input in ethanol production in the South American nation. The price of gasoline has been rising alongside the oil price over recent weeks, but ethanol has remained stable. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July RBOB gasoline illustrates, gasoline has appreciated from $1.4543 per gallon on May 5 to near $1.66 on May 24. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the price of July ethanol futures has moved from $1.4970 on May 5 to $1.5050 on May 24. Ethanol has moved 0.8 cents per gallon higher while gasoline has rallied by 20.57 cents over the same period. If ethanol catches up with gasoline, it will likely cause the price of corn to move higher.

Soybeans are supporting corn in 2017

Before the 2017 planting season got underway, soybeans were outperforming corn. The long-term average for the corn-soybean new crop ratio is around 2.5 bushels of corn for each bushel of soybeans. During years when the ratio is higher than the average, farmers tend to plant more soybeans than corn. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of new crop November soybean futures divided by the price of new crop December corn futures shows, the ratio was at 2.7:1 before the start of this year's planting season and some farmers likely pre-hedged their crops and will plant more beans than corn. Therefore, the chances are that there will be less corn production in 2017 compared to last year. Recent WASDE reports from the USDA seem to confirm that expectations for corn production during the current crop year are running below last year's record level. Less corn production is supportive for the price of the grain.

A bullish technical picture

The price momentum for corn is not bearish as we head into the 2017 growing season. The slow stochastic is an indicator of price momentum. Source: CQG

The daily chart of July corn futures shows that momentum is neutral as corn has been trading in a tight price range. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, momentum has turned higher, and corn has been making higher lows since August 2016. Source: CQG

The long-term monthly chart indicates that momentum is positive and the price trend is higher. There is no sign of technical bearish price momentum on any of the three corn charts.

Mother Nature and four straight years of bumper corn crops

Each year Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for the price of corn and all other grains that grow around the world. In 2012, the drought that devastated U.S. crops caused the price of corn and beans to rally to all-time highs. As we are now only entering the critical growing season for crops, the weather over the next three months will determine the ultimate yields and prices for corn and other agricultural commodities.

After four straight years of bumper crops, the price of corn has fallen below the $4 per bushel level and has not returned to that price since June 2016. With demand for food growing at a record pace, the world has become accustomed to record corn crops each year. If the weather does not cooperate the price could move to the upside, quickly. Therefore, at the current price of $3.70 per bushel, the downside for corn is limited and the upside potentially explosive. Gasoline prices are moving higher and diverging from ethanol prices which could increase the demand for corn-based fuel. The price of soybeans over past months has led some farmers to plant more beans than corn this year. The technical picture for corn shows positive price momentum. With all of these factors in mind, a long position in corn has a positive reward versus risk profile at this time.

