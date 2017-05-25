Ralph Lauren: Time To Scoop It Up?

The strong fundamentals and recent stock price weakness suggests the stock might be worth monitoring at $69-70 per share. But the risks are not immaterial.

In this article, we look at Ralph Lauren’s fundamentals, valuation, and present the bull vs. bear cases.

The "Sector Face-Off" series is back: to sort winners from losers, we put 10 of the most popular apparel retail stocks face to face.

By Jason Scharf and Daniel Martins

This week, we will revisit one of our favorite article series. We call it the "Sector Face-Off".

In this edition, we assess stocks of some of the most popular apparel companies, from high-flying Under Armour (UA) to Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and Coach (COH). The retail industry has been in flux over the past year, as eight of the 10 names on my list are more than 10% off their 52-week highs - in certain case by more than 50%.

Image Credit: StyleDemocracy

Despite the instability within the retail industry, is there good value to be realized in the space? And which stocks seem to be a better buy relative to their peers?

Facing off some of the big players in apparel/retail

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across the top 10 apparel retail companies by market cap: 2017 P/E, 2017 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, we also created the ranking below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

From this list, Ralph Lauren is a name that catches our attention. The company scores very well on many of the valuation and fundamental metrics that we tend to focus on the most.

By the numbers

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has been trying to maintain its iconic luxury brand while competing with fast fashion, e-commerce, and increasingly lower prices and margins. Over the past 6 months, shares have traded mostly down, and the stock has fallen -39% as Ralph Lauren struggles to stay afloat in the retail industry, vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) +9%.

Source: YCharts

Ralph Lauren's debt-to-total cap is quite low at 19%, and the dividend yield is sitting at a solid 2.9%. In regard to its valuation, RL trades below the sector average of 17.2x, as its forward P/E has dipped to 14.3x from 19.7x about 6 months ago (see graph above). On future EPS, the Street is betting on a modest but healthy 8% annual growth through 2020, which is an attractive number for a value play.

Bull vs. bear case

Investing in RL is a typical case of weighing the pros and cons. While shares do not appear to be a slam-dunk, there are certainly factors that make us wonder if the stock has taken enough of a beating already and deserves to rise from the current 52-week lows.

On the bull side of the argument, the company has made substantial changes to the organization's structure since the "Way Forward Plan" was announced, roughly one year ago. These changes, while still not reflecting in broad and sustained financial strength (the company's GAAP earnings per share last quarter was a painful -$2.48), has started to downsize Ralph Lauren into what may become a leaner, more efficient, more profitable company in the future. Inventory has decreased by about 30% YOY, while the Ralph Lauren store count is down 25% (excluding Polo Factory and Club Monaco stores). And despite the sharp GAAP losses of the past quarters, non-GAAP gross margin is on the rise, while opex adjusted for restructuring and other charges was down 15% last quarter as a result of lower headcount.

On valuation, SA contrinutor Kenra Investors outlines Ralph Lauren's historically low Price-to-Book, and Price-to-Sales ratios (the lowest in eight years), as a strong incentive to buy. Furthermore, after factoring out restructuring costs, the stock is trading at the lowest multiple since 2009, but with 10 times the dividends per share compared to 2009. While we do not share much excitement on the low valuation given the risky transformation under way, shares have certainly de-risked by quite a bit in the past year.

On the bear side, it is undeniable that the early departure of former CEO Stefan Larsson, hired away from The Gap (NYSE:GPS) to turn help turn the company around and dismissed about a year later, makes us question how organized, prepared and committed the leadership team might be amid such challenging times. The hiring of Patrice Louvet from P&G (NYSE:PG) for the CEO seat caught us a bit by surprise due to the executive's background in the cosmetics industry. He will definitely be pressed to deliver results as soon as July arrives.

Furthermore, echoing SA contributor Crispus Nyaga, we also question whether Ralph Lauren can deliver on the e-commerce side. While the retail industry is certainly trending toward the way of digital sales, a look at Ralph Lauren's board of directors and upper management reveals no one who has come from the technology sector. In addition, Ralph Lauren has invested in e-commerce in the past, but the efforts have failed to yield meaningful growth for the company.

Final words

RL certainly looks like an attractive investment on paper. Its valuation from a P/E perspective is in-line with or lower than comparable companies in the industry. Modest EPS growth expectations for the near term, however, point to a PEG of 2.7x that is higher than the sub-sector's average 1.6x.

Fundamentally, Ralph Lauren is healthy and liquid on the balance sheet side. FCF (free cash flow) generation had decreased between 2014 and 2015, from $907M to $894M. However, it has jumped back up to $1.01B in 2016, showing signs of a pulse. The dividend yield of about 2.9% is impressive compared to its peers, and is well sustained by a respectable dividend coverage ratio of 2.0x FCF.

However, one should not ignore that Ralph Lauren remains deeply entangled in a complicated turnaround process. The company's leadership team is still taking shape, and calculating where the bottom is (and how long it will take Ralph Lauren to reach it) might be very hard. Case in point, analysts have revised their estimates down for next fiscal year's EPS by an average 25 cents in the past 90 days alone.

At the end of the day, given solid fundamentals and recent share price weakness, we believe RL might be worth monitoring at current $69-70 levels. The bar is set low, with P/E in the low-to-mid teens. But we only expect to see a pick-up in interest in the stock if or once Ralph Lauren starts showing unequivocal signs that it can turn the business around successfully.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Report authored by Jason Scharf, co-authored by Daniel Martins