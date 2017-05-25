The Diving Dollar Will Impact Other Markets

The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Central banks around the globe hold the currency of the United States as part of their foreign currency reserves because of the economic and political stability of the richest nation in the world. The dollar is not only the most widely recognized currency, but it is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities.

The dollar had been moving consistently higher since May 2014 with the most recent leg to the upside carrying the currency to the highest level since 2002 in early January of 2017. However, since that high, the dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows. The dollar index is now trading at the lowest level of 2017 and is threatening to challenge areas of technical support.

There are many reasons for the bull market in the dollar over the past three years, but the greenback seems to have run out of upside momentum since January. The currency remains in a long-term bull market, but recent action could mean that the rally that commenced in May 2014 could present a serious challenge to the bull. While there is still a compelling fundamental argument for a strong U.S. currency, the price action has been bearish, and the dollar index has declined by 6.4% since January of this year against a basket of the other leading world foreign exchange instruments. The dollar has been on a downward spiral as the index is now trading at the lowest level since November 2016.

The rally began in May 2014

In May 2014 the dollar index was trading at lows of 78.93, but the index had been making higher lows since March 2008 when it reached its nadir at 70.805. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the dollar index illustrates, the greenback rallied to a high of 100.38 over the ten month period from May 2014 through March 2015. The rally of over 27% came as the U.S. central bank announced its intention to taper its quantitative easing policy. Additionally, with the U.S. economy beginning to grow at a moderate pace, the odds favored increases in the Fed Funds rate from zero, a historical low. The widening interest rate differentials between the dollar and other currencies like the euro and yen caused the dollar to zoom to the upside. However, a 27% move in a currency in just ten months is almost unheard of, and the dollar then consolidated for the next twenty months.

The election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States caused a wave of optimism to engulf the dollar, which then took off again to the upside in late 2016.

The last leg higher ended in January

2017 began with the dollar index trading at its highest level since 2002. The index reached 103.815 at the very beginning of this year, and the dollar looked like it was going to the moon. With Japanese and European short-term interest rates at negative forty basis points, rate hikes in December 2015 and December 2016 by the U.S. central bank proved supportive for the dollar. Moreover, the Fed told markets at the final meeting of 2016 to expect 2-3 more 25 basis point hikes in 2017, and the dollar roared to its most recent high.

Even though the Fed has already hiked rates once more in March and consensus points to a second hike of the year at the central bank's June meeting, the dollar peaked in early January of this year, and it has been diving since. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index shows, the currency has been making lower highs and lower lows since January. The first level of support the dollar encountered was at 100.60, the area that the dollar broke to the upside from following the election of President Trump in November. After breaking the short-term support level in late January, the index traded higher than that pivot point again in February, March, and April but since April 12 it has never returned. The most recent peak in the index came on May 11 at 99.765 but since then the dollar has moved lower on eight out of eleven trading sessions, and it made a new low for the year on five of those days. The dollar is fast approaching its next level of technical support.

Approaching short-term technical support

With the dollar almost 6.5% lower since early January and trading at the lowest level of the year, the greenback is looking a lot less like King dollar these days.

On election night in November, the dollar index spiked to a low of 95.75 on the June futures contract. The most recent low on Monday was less than one big figure away from that level of support. If the index falls below 95.75, the next stop could be the May 2016 lows.

Critical support could mean a deeper correction

During its twenty month consolidation from March 2015 through November 2016, the lowest level the dollar index traded at was 91.88. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the index highlights that the final line of defense for the dollar could be at the May 2016 lows of 91.88. If the dollar were to break below this level, it could face lots of downside momentum. Meanwhile, the recent French election was supportive for the euro currency as Emmanuel Macron will be a pro-European Union leader of the nation. Additionally, the ECB has been signaling that QE in Europe could come to an end at the end of 2017 and the next move in interest rates will be to the upside. If we remember back to May 2014, the end of QE in the U.S. resulted in an explosion in the value of the dollar, and if the same happens in Europe, the dollar could be in for a lot more downside action. Nothing would please the current administration in Washington more than a continuation of the slide in the U.S. currency.

The lower dollar favors the U.S. economy

Past administrations in the U.S. have operated under a "strong dollar" policy. However, both President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have expressed a desire for the dollar to decline in value over recent months. A weaker dollar favors the U.S. balance of trade as it makes U.S. goods more attractive on global markets. Therefore, earnings for multinational U.S. corporations will likely rise as the dollar falls.

The first test for the dollar index comes at 95.75, and the ultimate challenge will be at 91.88 if the index decides to head for critical technical support. A weaker dollar could have significant ramifications for markets across all asset classes. When it comes to the inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices, we could be in for a sudden repricing period in commodities many of which have been weak alongside the U.S. currency over recent months if the trend in the dollar continues.

In currency markets, interest rate differentials tend to be the most significant factor when it comes to the value of one currency compared to another. The differential between dollar rates and those of the other major currencies has supported the U.S. foreign exchange instrument since 2014. However, recent price action has changed the trend in the dollar, and now it may face technical levels that could end a bull market that began way back in 2008 and took off to the upside in May 2014. The dollar has been diving and now stands at a level that is close to its first technical test. If it fails, the fallout will reverberate across all asset classes.

It may not be that the dollar is so weak these days; it may just be that other currencies around the world are finally gaining on the greenback after being beaten for so long. A quick look at the action in another asset that would like to be considered a currency, Bitcoin, provides an eye opening commentary on all fiat currencies these days. While there can be no doubt that Bitcoin is a bubble, the price at $2500 tells us that compared to the cryptocurrency all paper money is going down the tubes until this bubble bursts.

