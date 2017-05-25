There was no "shock and awe" in the oil announcement. The market ran up into it, the normal stuff, and now is heading back down, after it, as no surprises were forthcoming. I expect the cheating will resume momentarily as many of the OPEC nations will try anything and everything to work around their agreement.

What OPEC has miscalculated, in my opinion, is that the hole they have created, for themselves, that can be filled and will be filled by the American shale oil producers. They just don't want to believe it and so they are in a state of denial. Many market participants don't want to believe it either and so they reside in the state of denial as well. I am in denial of nothing.

Denying the truth does not change the facts.

In my opinion, OPEC's new nine month hiatus will be a boon for the American producers. I think that they will not only fill the gap but that they will exceed the current supply levels while American oil technology bets better and better and better. This, by the way, will also help to lower American shale oil production costs which will be one more sword in the side of the OPEC producers.

The tide is quickly turning, in my estimation, and I expect the Trump Administration, at some point, to tax imported oil and hand out tax credits for exported oil which may well bury OPEC in its coffin at last. I will attend the funeral, joyously.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's interview at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation Mnuchin: "One of the problems with the border adjusted tax is that it doesn't create a level playing field. It has very different impacts on different companies. It has the potential to pass on significant costs to the consumer. It has the potential of moving the currencies. We want to make sure that we create a level playing field." Harwood: "The president talks much more about deep tax cuts than he does about tax reform. So I think there's concern among some in Congress that the least common denominator is going to end up just cutting rates and not doing tax reform. You don't like the border adjustment tax. There's resistance to eliminating the deductibility of interest, for example. What other conceivable ways would you have of broadening the base to finance a drop in the corporate rate?" Mnuchin: "Oh, there's lots of ways. As I said, we've got a huge team in Treasury that's working on this, and this is about broadening the base. There are a lot of companies that pay no taxes, that pay a lot less than the 35 percent. This is about growth."

I bring this to your attention today because it is just one plan, of many, that the Trump Administration is trying to move along. They have health care, taxes, less regulations, balancing the budget and the list continues on down the road.

What I think investors are missing, perhaps being too optimistic about, is the length of time that it will take to pass all of the items on Mr. Trump's agenda, if they get passed at all. The push-back from Democrats, and even from hardline Republicans, against many of these items, is real and will not be going away anytime soon, in my estimation.

It is not politics as usual either. There is a vehemence to the opposition that has not been seen during the last either years of Mr. Obama's Presidency and this should be taken into account. There is staunch resistance.

I am not sure the markets are viewing the time-line for all of this accurately.

I wait, with baited breath, to see what Mr. Trump is going to do with the Fed. The Financial Times reports that there is increased buying of Treasuries from the central banks. I wonder, aloud this morning, if they may know something that we do not. What has been said behind closed doors?

I am of the belief that business people will soon be at the Fed and that all of the nonsense of some kind of "return to normalcy" will get blown out in this process. Higher rates certainly do not help the government, and their spending programs, and so I postulate that higher rates, regardless of the current statements, are not in the cards.

We won't be fooled again. - The Who

Technically, we are certainly holding under the 2.32% support/resistance line for the 10 year and it is a pain trade for many who believed that higher yields were forthcoming. Be careful, these days, who you believe and blind faith in the current Fed's pronouncements could take you, quickly, into places that you do not wish to go.

I ring the bell of caution this morning!