After Bank Of Canada Holds, What's Next For The Loonie?

The Bank of Canada held rates this month sparking a further rally in the Canadian dollar.

The headline Wednesday moving markets was the Bank of Canada holding interest rates at 0.50%. But the real headline behind that was Home Capital Group tapping another $250 million from its line of credit. This pushed the Canadian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC) to appreciate back towards $1.34 versus the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

And that's what has the BoC worried and why it didn't raise interest rates, despite strong year-over-year economic data. But, much of that good data, per the BoC's statement is a result of housing bubbles in Toronto and Vancouver.

So, if those bubbles are bursting then the BoC has no room to raise rates and exacerbate an already bad situation.

The question now is this a new bull trend in the Canadian Dollar or a false move before further deterioration of the exchange rate.

Let's start with the weekly chart.

Last week the Canadian Dollar reversed a four-week devaluation trend with a strong move back below $1.35 versus the U.S. dollar. That strength has continued this week and it has already reached its first test of further appreciation at $1.3408 (see chart).

If that it closes this week stronger than $1.3408 it will set up a challenge of $1.322.

And that makes sense given the situation with Home Capital Group and the need for the banking system to shore up local currency liquidity. Strength in the euro and oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is helping the Loonie as well here.

But is this move sustainable. Oil is reaching a major area of overhead resistance. Does this rally have enough strength to push through that and rally towards $60 a barrel? If so, then we'll see more strengthening in Canada's currency.

But if not, and oil prices are set to reverse -- along with the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) which is falling short of resistance at $1.13 -- then the rally here is short-lived.

The Monthly Picture

Here's the monthly chart for the Loonie.

April closed above a triple-top at $1.36 formed over the past six months. That's a breakout signal. Negating a two-bar reversal in January. The bullish price action in May, however, hasn't done anything to dent the four-month devaluation.

So, from a monthly perspective, the Canadian Dollar is still bearish and this two-week rally is a by-product of other factors, like the rally in oil leading into the OPEC meeting.

But, notice that the $1.322 level is the April low and that looms large here. A move below that before the end of Q2 would be a bullish signal. But, again, for what reason? Strength in the Canadian economy?

A rising currency cuts off offshore capital flows which is what is driving the housing market now.

With the Fed set to raise rates in June, and odds of that rise with every record close on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), it will be hard to justify a big move up in any of the commodity currencies that are tied, trade-wise, to the United States.

This is why I can be mildly bullish on the Russian Ruble but bearish on the Canadian dollar. Russia's economy is decoupling from the U.S. dollar in every meaningful way. Canada can't and won't.

And, to remind, the Bank of Canada understands that it has been the knock-on effects of money flowing into major market Canadian real estate that has boosted GDP numbers. That type of growth is unsustainable. Especially if the Canadian dollar pushes up a few points.

In fact, with that influx of capital pushing home prices in Toronto sky high while nearly three-fourths of Canadians feel they couldn't cover a $100 increase in their mortgage payment it beggars belief that this short-term trend is the start of a new bull market in the Loonie.

And it's not just Home Capital that is in trouble. The S&P/TSX Financial Index is down 7.6% since its peak in February. The 2/10 spread on Canadian sovereign debt has contracted as well from 0.955% to 0.764% today. And the 2/10 is the spread that governs the housing market.

So, financials are getting squeezed on interest rate differentials while the currency is trying to rally. Again, not sustainable.

The last chart I want to show you is the quarterly chart which I think is really interesting.

There was a parabolic move in the Canadian dollar in early 2016 as oil prices bottomed. After a parabolic move like that there is usually a crash in the opposite direction. But, we didn't see that. We didn't even see a two-bar reversal or any reversal.

And that should be ringing alarm bells that there is a lot more potential downside here.

The Q4 2015 low of $1.2827 has not been breached on a quarterly closing basis which is what was needed to signal a long-term change in this market. And since then we have had a very structured uptrend that shows little sign of breaking down.

For this chart to break down the Canadian dollar would have to close Q2 below $1.30.

Canada is not a core economy. Its fortunes are tied to the United States. If the United States goes through a Nixon-like political upheaval then I could see being bullish on the Canadian dollar and the euro here in mid-2017.

But, the likelihood of that is remote. If anything, there are signs that Trump is getting control of the narrative and his presence at the G-7 meeting this weekend will put the EU, specifically German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her place with respect to Brexit by backing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

And that will quickly reverse this uptrend in the euro. Moreover, any liquidity needs of Canada's banks will be quickly overshadowed by the need to grab U.S. dollars as a safe-haven trade.

The key is the May closing price. If that's below April's low of $1.322 then the bearish case is worth reconsidering. Especially if the Fed has fewer excuses to raise rates in June than it does today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats.