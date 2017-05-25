General Electric: Guidance Cut Imminent

Some investors can't get enough of General Electric's (NYSE:GE) dividends, but the market is starting to get impatient. Dividends are nice, but the company needs to show the market something more. Unfortunately for GE shareholders, Immelt did not say what the market wanted to hear on Wednesday. While there was no official change to 2018's guidance, I believe that a downward revision is imminent given the macro environment; and Immelt's subdued commentary (I mean he can't be publicy negative) confirms my view.

No Macro Tailwind

Back when the management first established the guidance in April 2015, the commodity collapse was already well underway. While today we say that oil (NYSEARCA:USO) has "recovered," oil hasn't really moved from its 2015 level.

Furthermore, energy companies have gotten smarter about capex. The lack of price improvement plus more conservative customers mean that there is not much upside to the guidance. It doesn't make sense for the management to increase it because there is no evidence of improvement in the macro environment. The market did think that GE will benefit from the Trump administration, but given the mess that's going on in DC right now, there likely won't be any tangible benefits in 2018.

All of this means that it doesn't make sense for the management to increase guidance, or even show definitive optimism.

Guidance Reivsion Likely

If the guidance can't go up, then it can only go down. Whether the management wants to test their luck during earnings or break the news earlier is their choice; but if I were Immelt, I would certainly try to set a low bar in an attempt to beat expectations later. Sandbagging is a common practice in finance, and what better time to do it when the macro environment isn't favorable? Lowering 2018's target would likely be seen as a prudent move (though still negative) by the market, and the management can blame it all on the macro environment!

Immelt didn't explicitly lower 2018's EPS target, but he did say that "assuming resource markets are stable… $2 should be at the high end of the range." To me, he can't telegraph any more than that. As I do not expect a major commodity rally, I believe there is a high likelihood that the management will revise 2018's target downwards some time over the next two quarters.

Conclusion

The macro environment has not shown material improvement since the initial establishment of 2018 targets in 2015; furthermore, political assistance is no longer on the table in the near-term. Without any major tailwinds, it is not likely for the management to increase the company's 2018 target. On the other hand, it does make sense for the management to sandbag 2018's target in hopes of beating it down the line. I believe that Immelt did his best to ease the investor base into accepting a downward revision on Wednesday; and although the impact was relatively muted (-1.59%), I do believe that the stock will trade another leg down when the company officially announces such a revision. As such, I reiterate my bearish stance on the stock (read GE To $18).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.