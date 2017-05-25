Arrogance - The Downfall Of An Investor

As a contributor and reader of articles on Seeking Alpha, we have noticed a variety of positive and negative emotions about different stocks. On the extremely bullish side, we see an absolutely certain, angry and critical bullish confidence defending particular stocks. One needs to look no further than Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to see a devoted, loyal and defensive group of investors ready to attack and defend their investment by criticizing any critic pointing out a potential flaw in the company and its business. On the extremely bearish side, we see an absolutely certain gloom and doom and all knowing investor confidence that a certain stock will continue to sink and never recover. One needs to look no further than critics of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to see a highly critical group of investors that seem to know just enough facts to proclaim IBM is sliding into an abyss and eventual bankruptcy. As a highly skeptical stock market investor, we tend to view extremely bullish or bearish opinions as contrary indicators. So imagine our delight, when we read a highly informative article on value investing entitled "Bruce Greenwald: Channeling Graham and Dodd" in Barrons in mid May 2017 that espoused our views in terms that we would not set out so "eloquently." (We recommend all investors review this article at this link. A subscription is required.) With this in mind, let us review a quote from the article and then comment on it.

In the relevant article, Barrons interviews a man named Bruce Greenwald, a professor at Columbia University who teaches a course on value investing. As noted in Barrons, Mr. Greenwald has trained a generation of value investors and sometimes has Warren Buffett as a guest. In 2018, the second edition of Mr. Greenwald's popular book Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond will be published. With a highlight of Mr, Greenwald's background in mind, let us look at Mr. Greenwald's answer to a question in regard to what "value investing" is really all about in plain terms.

"Isn't value investing about buying cheap stocks?

There's a Graham and Dodd overlay that goes by the name of value investing, which is this idea that you will do much better with ugly diseased stocks than glamorous stocks. People have always shied away from ugly diseased opportunities. So you can take advantage of their loss aversion. What amplifies this is that people think they know much more than they do. The whole discourse about stocks is not "this is a good stock with a 65% probability" [of success]. It's "this is a good stock for sure," or "this is a piece of crap." That's just not the way reality is. It exaggerates the value of glamorous stocks and radically and consistently undervalues diseased stocks."

This statement by Mr. Greenwald in regard to value investing struck a chord with us as a Contributor to Seeking Alpha and an investor. To us, modern day investing opinions are as divided as political factions in the U.S. and around the world. Such investing opinions are also more "black and white" than ever before. What we mean by "black and white" is that many investors tend to have either an extremely bullish or bearish opinion in regard to a stock and have no ability to recognize the possibility that an opposing opinion may make credible points in regard to such stock. As noted above, an investor that has an opinion that is anything but completely bullish on AAPL is typically subjected to a brutal attack by hoard of "investing bullies" as to their lack of knowledge of their company. Of course, the opposite is true as well for a company such as IBM where some investors have a bullish thesis for such strongly out of favor stock. As noted above, Mr. Greenwald characterizes polarized investing opinions as "this is a good stock for sure" (extreme bullishness) or "this is a piece of crap" (extreme bearishness). While polarized investing opinions can be self-destructive to investors who hold such extreme opinions, rational investors who can see beyond such polarization have the opportunity to pick up value priced shares.

Mr. Greenwald, characterizing the Graham and Dodd value investing approach, stated that an investor would achieve greater success "with ugly diseased stocks than glamorous stocks" as investors tend to avoid "ugly diseased opportunities." Such investor aversion to losses, therefore, presents value-based opportunities to rational investors. In other words, an aversion to losses tends to exaggerate the value of glamorous stocks and radically and consistently undervalues diseased stocks. (For example, AAPL vs. IBM.) With this concept in mind, our article title refers to the idea that instead of an investor thinking "this is a good stock with a 65 percent probability of success (or failure)," they think "this is a good stock for sure" or "this is a piece of crap." To us, this type of investor thinking is "arrogance" personified and is not only destructive to any investor holding such a strong opinion, but is also damaging to any less-informed investor scared off from a value investment due to such extreme and outspoken opinions. We are not saying an investor should not have confidence in their investment opinion, but an outsized extreme opinion will lead such an investor to an increased number of costly investment mistakes. Remember, for every bullish or bearish thesis for a stock, there are multiple opposing views that should be considered and weighed prior to making an investment.

Our view

We, like most investors, have made our share of investing mistakes over our few decades of investing in stocks. Our hope, however, is that we are continuously learning from our investing mistakes and making more informed investment decisions. In recent years, we believe that our investment choices have improved significantly. With this in mind, we believe that the primary reason our recent stock investments are more successful than ever is our pursuit of out-of-favor value based stocks that Mr. Greenwald characterizes as "diseased stocks" that risk averse and/or arrogant investors consistently undervalue. To achieve greater investment returns then, an investor needs to overcome their "arrogance" and absolutely certain opinions about individual stocks and open up their mind to all factual circumstances regarding a stock including both bullish and bearish opinions. Only when an investor approaches each investment opportunity with a completely open mind can they accurately assess such investment opportunity and not overlook it due to their own arrogance, preconceived opinions and the strong opinions of others. Without such open mind, an investor will continue to make investment mistakes by purchasing overhyped "glamour" stocks at their peak and avoiding "hated" undervalued stocks near their low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.