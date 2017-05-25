Full House Resorts: Still Cautious After A Better Quarter

But overall, there's still a bit of "hurry up and wait" to the story here, and growth isn't quite what some bulls hoped.

I've become increasingly cautious on Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) over the past few quarters, even selling my position in the company earlier this year. This is a long-term story admittedly, a deleveraging/M&A tale that everyone involved hopes will end in a sale. I still like CEO Dan Lee and his underrated CFO Lewis Fanger, and I still see a path toward the outcome that shareholders - including Lee and Fanger themselves - are seeking.

But with more progress in the stock - which still is up almost 50% from October lows - than in the business, I'm worried that investors are pricing in very high odds of success and too little risk. The company's Q1 report showed a step in the right direction - specifically, a strong quarter at the flagship Silver Slipper in Mississippi. But it's still a small step on a long journey, and I'd still like to see FLL get cheaper before I jump back in.

Are We There Yet?

FLL's headline numbers - revenue up 24%, Adjusted EBITDA up 29% - were boosted by last year's acquisition of Bronco Billy's in Colorado Springs. That aside, net revenue increased 5.5%, and its Adjusted EBITDA margins were essentially flat.

Overall, that seems like decent performance in a regional gaming environment, where revenue increases and margin expansion have slowed quite noticeably over the past few quarters. But it's worth pointing out that the organic gains came solely from the Mississippi property; revenue in Indiana, Northern Nevada and Colorado declined year over year. Going property by property, even with decent Q1 results, there's still a sense that the story isn't quite moving as fast as it should be.

Mississippi

The Silver Slipper had an excellent quarter in terms of revenue, which rose 12.2%. The property did benefit from a reasonably easy comparison, as flooding hurt Q1 2016 results (the property did grow revenue 8.2% YOY last year, but that was due in large part to the benefit of the new hotel). But the 10-Q also cites weak table hold - drop was up 7% and win down 8% - and as Lee pointed out on the Q1 conference call, overall market growth on the Gulf Coast has been essentially nonexistent.

In that context, the 14.7% increase in Adjusted EBITDA isn't quite as strong as it sounds. There should be more fixed-cost leverage in the model, particularly given the compare (and hotel higher occupancy, at 89% versus 85%). The Silver Slipper clearly is having success from a marketing standpoint, but margins would suggest it's paying for some of that success as well.

And from a long-term standpoint, the performance at the property remains below expectations. This is a property that with a hotel was supposed to be nearing a $12 or even $13 million run rate in terms of EBITDA; the TTM number is barely above $10 million. There have been some weak quarters in terms of hold (including Q2 last year), which means easy comparisons in Q2 and against a disappointing Q3 2016. There should be growth this year. There needs to be.

This isn't a bad property, by any stretch, and if it needed/wanted to, Full House probably could do a small sale-leaseback with Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to raise capital. Stable profits in the Mississippi market, in and of itself, don't spell a disappointing performance. But for Full House to get to $20 million and beyond and start hitting some of the numbers needed for the bull case here, Mississippi needs to improve its profits consistently. Q1 is good news on that front, but there's still more to do.

Indiana

Rising Star was flat in Q1, in terms of both revenue (-0.3%) and Adjusted EBITDA (+1%). But the performance of the property isn't really of interest at this point; Rising Star isn't going to grow on its own, given competition across the river in Ohio and its placement relative to two neighboring casinos (which sit right at the two nearest bridges).

Full House is putting some money into the property, with an RV park now expected to open in June and the company still hoping to start a ferry across the Ohio River to Kentucky. Interior improvements are coming as well. The impact of that spend remains somewhat of a crapshoot.

The other effort FLL is making in Indiana is to move some of its slot capacity to a new market. After trying and failing in Indianapolis, the company tried Terre Haute, but a deadlocked committee vote killed that proposal for 2017.

Lee said Full House would try again, and expressed optimism that a deal would get done eventually. The vote seems to reflect a legitimate division within the state government as to the wisdom of the deal, though other casino operators (including Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA), which owns a property in Evansville) have voiced their opposition.

I still don't think Indiana as a whole should be treated as much more than optionality when valuing FLL. Live dealers are going into Indianapolis in 2021, which could put incremental pressure on the company's table games demand. Terre Haute is a smart move and would provide real value if it is passed. But that seems to remain a big "if," and even there the live dealer expansion into Indianapolis will provide an overhang. On the Q1 call, Lee and Fanger pointed to FLL's undervaluation on a peer basis, but Indiana is a logical reason for some of that gap: it is aggressive to give its profits (~15% of the property-level total) a full multiple if the property has a reasonable chance of being simply not viable within a matter of years.

Northern Nevada

I've long thought that the Nevada business actually was a more important driver of the bull case than its profit contribution might appear. Indiana is a wildcard; Cripple Creek is a small, somewhat unusual market with low growth historically; and Mississippi revenue has been stagnant for years now. But between Tahoe and the property in Fallon, there seemed to be room for Full House to drive some real growth. Fallon isn't that far from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) gigafactory, and it has underperformed for some time. The Tahoe casino is being renovated, and with that area's economy and tourism both very strong, would seem to have room to boost gaming win and margins.

It's just not happening. Adjusted EBITDA rose less than 2% last year and declined 29% in Q1. At Tahoe, Lee mentioned a very difficult quarter weather-wise with roads closed, and the property was comparing against a "Goldilocks" quarter in terms of snowfall last year (enough for a great ski season, not so much as to be disruptive).

There is construction disruption at both properties, and the weather issue is not just an excuse (as it's been for some companies over the past few years). That property's area is hilly and wooded; it's a difficult drive in bad weather (particularly relative to, say, South Lake Tahoe). But this segment was supposed to be getting toward $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA; it's under $4 million on a TTM basis. The investments may help profit - but at this point, they better.

Colorado

The performance at Bronco Billy's isn't bad - but, like other properties, it looks somewhat disappointing. Pro forma figures in the 10-Q suggest that revenue declined in Q1 year over year despite 3% growth in the market as a whole, per Colorado state figures.

If you go back to the Q3 2015 conference call, Lee said the property was running at about $5.2-5.3 million in EBITDA. Recent commentary suggests something closer to $5 million, which may simply be rounding. But the market grew 3.7% in 2015 and 2.6% last year, and it appears that over 18 months, the property's profits are flat at best.

Again, in that market, stable earnings aren't terrible. But they're not enough to support some of the optimistic projections being made here - or, in my opinion, much upside in the stock.

The Path Forward And Valuation

I think that the run rate based on the recent quarters of our existing operations is EBITDA of about 14 [million], and Bronco Billy's is about 5 and with the full year of the hotel in Mississippi we end up at about 20 [million in consolidated EBITDA]. - Lee on the Q1 2016 conference call All that stuff [recent capex projects] I think is going to grow our company pretty nicely. And with all these little projects adding up, [it] should get us up into the low to mid-20s in EBITDA, roughly, and then the hotel in Colorado Springs may get us up to 30 with a little of organic growth. - Lee on the Q1 2017 conference call

There's a lot of optimism from management and from shareholders about the path forward. Full House will grow EBITDA, refinance, save interest, deleverage, grow some more, maybe make an acquisition or two, and create a reasonably-sized regional operator that can be sold into a consolidating industry.

That path is still possible, to be sure. But it's worth pointing out that Full House is not as far down that path as Lee (and I) thought it would be at this point. One year after the $20 million estimate, trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, including the final six weeks of the pro forma contribution from Bronco Billy's, is right about $18 million. $2 million doesn't sound like much, but at a 7x multiple against a $53 million market cap, it's a 25%+ difference in equity valuation. And with interest expense running at $10 million-plus, that extra $2 million implies a similar percentage reduction in operating cash flow.

And the optimism toward the broader story - and attraction toward Lee's style, which I admit to enjoying; his discussion of the hospital-turned-B&B on the Q1 call made me spit coffee - might be overshadowing the fact that execution of late hasn't been completely up to snuff. There have been some innovative ideas, including Terre Haute, the ferry and the Christmas Casino at Rising Star. The Bronco Billy's deal made sense, and the capex spend seems wise and likely to generate reasonable, if not exceptional, ROI.

But there have been a lot of disappointments as well. Nevada was supposed to be closer to $5 million in profits at this point. Bronco Billy's isn't growing. Lee was confident about a refinancing last year at an interest rate near 7%; admittedly, the timing didn't work out (as credit markets froze up in early 2016), but the weighted average interest rate wound up being closer to 10%.

And again, Full House hasn't hit the $20 million target, which has to color somewhat the longer-range goals. Meanwhile, it's a long way from here to $30 million. The hotel won't be done until 2020, and three other operators are adding their own supply in the market. Silver Slipper's hotel has added maybe $1-2 million to property-level EBITDA - and it's a large hotel in a larger market.

In that context, the idea that Bronco Billy's will get a $4 or even $5 million boost seems potentially optimistic. A chunk of the other ~$7-8 million in the ~$30 million scenario is coming from returns on recent capex, but success isn't guaranteed, and some of those earnings may come off the books in 2021, since much of the spend is going into Indiana, where the results could reverse. And the organic growth that's supposed to provide the balance implies ~20-30% increases in profits at properties that really haven't posted much, if any, growth even in the last two years.

Again, it's doable. There are going to be improvements at every single property, ranging from the beach bar at the Silver Slipper to (hopefully) the ferry in Indiana to the renovated properties in Tahoe and Fallon. Profits should improve. And $30 million in EBITDA isn't what's required to support the bull case at ~$2.30. Assuming FLL hits that level in 2021, an 8x multiple discounted back (assuming no debt repayment, which is conservative) values the equity at around $5 right now, discounted back at 8%.

But that's looking more and more like a hugely aggressive case. Full House isn't really posting much organic growth. That multi-year growth ramp also requires 4-5 years more of cooperation from a macro standpoint. It assumes Indiana's profits don't fall off in 2021. And it assumes that Bronco Billy's hotel is built on schedule (Lee mentioned two and a half years, which would open the property in the winter of 2019-2020 - that strikes me as unlikely) and incremental profit ramps quickly amidst what seems like increased supply.

As for M&A as an acquirer, Full House is considering a move, and Fanger said they have looked at deals. But he also echoed past comments from Lee in saying that "We're not going to do anything that bets the company." And there really aren't many markets in the US that would make sense. Other than small regional Nevada properties (something like Elko to the east or Jackpot to the north), Central City (the smaller of two Denver-facing markets) or Deadwood, South Dakota, $3-6 million EBITDA properties don't really exist.

This simply is not a slam dunk, and in fact, the odds of the uber-bull case playing out have come down over the past few quarters. Nor is FLL necessarily cheap at the moment. The stock does trade at a discount to peers, as management points out, but a trailing 7.5x multiple is hardly outlandish for a 4x+ leveraged regional operator. Multiples in the space continue to rise and are at post-crisis highs, but Ameristar - which had a more rational portfolio geographically and much bigger casinos - sold at 7.6x in 2012.

With smaller regionals like Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) at 8x+ or 9x+, FLL looks cheap on a peer basis. But from a long-term standpoint, it's not necessarily so. And history aside, FLL should trade at a discount to peers; its portfolio is not the most impressive in the industry, to put it lightly. That may largely be no fault of Lee and Fanger (they didn't buy any of them, save Bronco Billy's), but it's still the case. However the space is valued, EBITDA dollars from Colorado Springs and Fallon and Rising Sun, Indiana, simply aren't going to - and shouldn't - receive the same multiple as those from St. Louis, North Las Vegas or suburban Illinois.

I still think Lee and Fanger have a solid chance of driving some value, but I also think there's a bit too much optimism being priced in at the moment. And I see a real chance that investor patience may wane at some point, and/or that any broad market weakness may take the stock back down over the next few quarters. Around $2, closer to ~7x EBITDA, the management premium looks less priced in.

Full House has a great story, but it's a long story - longer than perhaps early FLL bulls (myself included) had hoped. And it's a story that isn't going to play out the way some shareholders expect unless the on-the-ground performance gets a little better.

