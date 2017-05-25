China's Debt Situation Is Worsening, But Short-Term Bullishness Can Make Sense

There is still plenty of liquidity relative to debtors’ demand for it, which can support bullishness on Chinese assets for now.

The primary rationale is that debt is growing too fast relative to nominal GDP and reform efforts are unlikely to curb the economy’s growing degree of leverage.

China (NYSEARCA:GXC) was recently met with a credit downgrade from Moody's that was not entirely unexpected. Yet this is still a headline grabbing event as it's not every day that the world's second-largest economy has its credit rating slashed. It's arguably the biggest sovereign credit rating announcement since S&P slashed the US rating from AAA to AA+ in August 2011.

China's growth remains robust relative to the developed world at 6.5%-7.0%, but is suffering from a few economic challenges that need to be ironed out in time. The main issue comes from credit growth exceeding that of it nominal GDP growth, which can't be sustained indefinitely. This ratio of debt to GDP is likely to increase as China's economy slows over time. Growth is expected to ebb into the mid-to-low 6% range by the end of the decade and into the high 5% range by the beginning of the next.

Reform Efforts

The country is in the midst of a shift in its economic focus, away from investment and export-reliant growth and toward internal consumption. Weaker foreign demand for goods and services and lower private investment is expected to result in a gradual slowdown.

The country's currency also faces headwinds due to a declining balance of payments (i.e., money coming into or out of the country). China's current account is expected to decline further, from around 2% of GDP last year to around 0.5% of GDP in five years' time. Its trade balance will become less positive while its services balance is anticipated to become more negative.

Currency reserves in China have been declining since 2014 and are expected to recede by another 10% five years from now. Tighter regulatory controls have helped stem the tide of capital outflows and thereby kept up demand for its currency, which lessens the need to tap into reserves.

Free market forces over an intermediate time horizon would suggest a depreciation in the yuan. As an economy shifting into a consumption-based model, China would generally prefer a stronger (or at least stable) currency to aid consumer purchasing power. Betting against the yuan, however, is a tough bet to win. China currently possesses $3 trillion in foreign-exchange reserves to support the currency in the event of capital flight or other depreciative influences, and would run contrary to what policymakers want.

Burgeoning credit growth is most conspicuous among corporations and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and less so directly at the central government level. The chart below shows the year-over-year growth rate in non-financial corporate debt among Chinese corporations relative to GDP. The ratio currently sits at 210%.

(Source: Bank for International Settlements; modeled by St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Central government debt is expected to rise modestly. The chart below shows IMF projections from 2017 through 2022, where debt is expected to run from 49% of GDP to 59%.

(Source: IMF; modeled by St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The data go through Q3 2016 and show a credit growth rate exceeding that of nominal GDP by 8.1% y/y. Nominal growth currently sits at 8.1% with a 6.9% real growth rate and 1.2% inflation, which suggests about a 15% y/y rate of corporate credit expansion over the past year. At its current pace it would hit over 250% of GDP by 2020.

The ongoing debt issue also fits into China's ongoing restructuring initiatives in its capital markets. Tightening underwriting standards and disclosure practices is an ongoing need in its credit markets. The variety of bond instruments available is growing rapidly yet the distribution in credit ratings among them has remained relatively narrow.

China's financial markets also lack sufficient liquidity, which impairs their orderly functioning. Moreover, the ability of securities firms and other regulated institutional investors to weather an upheaval in its capital markets could be undermined by a lack of effective leverage capping and risk management regulations. China's capital controls also impede the development of greater efficiency in its financial markets by constraining the movement of capital flows in and out of the country.

Unregulated financial activity in China was estimated at around 80% of GDP by year-end 2015. The Financial Stability Board was not able to obtain the data to determine an accurate estimation for year-end 2016, as mentioned in its annual shadow banking monitor report released earlier this month.

Despite ongoing reform efforts on these matters, debt as a percentage of GDP is likely to continue to expand rapidly as growth potential slows, especially given achieving high growth targets rely on credit expansion. Reform measures to curb debt growth in SOEs is meant to deter growth in sectors already suffering from overcapacity in order to allocate capital more efficiently. Overcapacity sectors are still, however, a small part of overall capital investment in the economy and reform measures in this area aren't likely to move the needle significantly, especially in the short-term.

Debt-equity swaps, which work to reduce SOE leverage by offloading the risk into the financial sector, accounts for a very small fraction of SOE liabilities (less than 2%). Partial privatization of SOEs is being pushed more heavily in such sectors such as telecommunications, energy, utilities, military suppliers, and civil aviation, where private enterprises have largely outperformed their public peers. National security sectors are still very likely to remain heavily under state control.

Partial privatization - sometimes called "mixed investment" - generally takes the form of non-public entities participating in capital raises, equity stake purchases, equity swaps, convertible bond purchases, initial public listings, and restructurings. Some Chinese politicians nonetheless prefer less of a push toward privatization and more consolidation among SOEs to enhance their economic and financial viability by creating better diversification and/or scale.

Foreign investment from restructurings, offshore financing, joint ventures, and merger and acquisition activity is a possibility. But China's capital account is largely closed off for the time being to protect the currency and support ongoing economic restructuring initiatives. Partial privatization is nonetheless in its nascent stages and only started being pushed by policymakers within the past couple years. The potential positive impacts on growth will take years to manifest, and only a very limited number of the country's 150,000 SOEs have participated in newfangled reform efforts.

It's still uncertain how these measures will favorably impact the basis of GDP growth, which relies on increasing the number of hours worked and gains in productivity. With respect to the former, China, despite its "emerging" status, is already in the midst of facing demographic headwinds. The nation's one-child policy (instituted in 1979 and began a phasing out in 2015) has left with the country with unusually old demographics for a high-growth developing market, with roughly the same average age as that seen in the United States. Despite ongoing urbanization, as demographics age, the increasing challenges to boost the number of workers in the economy will put a lid on that aspect of GDP and more will depend on gains in productivity. Despite technological advancement in China, the organic rate of productivity growth won't be able to sustain 5%+ levels.

Final Economic Thoughts

China's economy is currently beset by the primary issue of debt rising beyond the rate of nominal GDP growth. Moody's one-notch credit downgrade was largely due to the high level of credit expansion paired with slowing growth and reform measures likely to be too weak to moderate debt growth in the near-term. The country's A1 rating still reflects the country's high rate of growth, even among comparably rated peers.

With respect to the implications for China's financial markets, the downgrade isn't too substantive. The debt issue isn't a concern in the short-term but will be in the long-run if reform measures fail to adequately rein it in.

The People's Bank of China ("PBOC") is likely to tighten its monetary policy going forward, though most likely sometime next year unless the housing market becomes overly frothy. Inflation is in an uptrend from home price growth in first-tier cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, which also supports ancillary sectors, including banks. Rising home prices also help consumers feel wealthier through increases in net worth, which provides a tailwind to spending.

The currency also isn't as strong as policymakers might prefer, having lost 11% to the US dollar over the past two years. The yuan has nonetheless made small gains against the USD year-to-date after reaching 8-9 year lows at the beginning of January. A weaker currency is inherently inflationary as more currency is needed to buy the same amount of goods in relative terms.

The issue of overcapacity is also less severe now that commodity prices taken collectively have rebounded off lows seen in early 2016. Global trade and economic activity more generally have been better this year than the last, heavily led by an upswing in tech demand.

Implications For Asset Prices

In the near-term, China's financial markets look fine. Monetary policy is largely accommodative with the PBOC's benchmark rate of 4.35%, which has been held in place since late 2015. This is still about 375 bps below the nominal growth rate.

But longer-term the picture is less rosy as leverage in the economy will continue to escalate while reform measures are very likely to fail to compensate for the economy's structural growth headwinds. The chickens will come home to roost eventually, but for now there is still a surplus of liquidity relative to debtors' requirements for it. The country is still growing at close to 7%, meaning living standards are doubling roughly every ten years (compared to every 35 years in the US, assuming 2% real growth).

The ongoing development of its capital markets, high growth rates, higher risk premia, and higher real interest rates also provide higher prospective returns in the Chinese market. So for now having a bullish short-term perspective might make sense, but the country's burgeoning debt growth is a situation that needs to be monitored.

