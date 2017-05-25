Crude Wednesday: Will You Come Along For The Ride This Summer?

Overview

Every Wednesday, the EIA releases inventory figures for crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and petroleum products. Inventory figures are closely monitored to assess the state of current demand. Typically, markets view inventory draws as being bullish while inventory builds are often regarded as bearish, though outcomes are not always black and white.

Crude Oil Inventories by the Numbers

Here is a quick recap of several estimates pulled from Reuters:

Crude Inventory: -4.4MMB vs. -2.4MMB Expected

Gasoline Inventory: -0.8MMB vs. -1.2MMB Expected

Distillate Inventory: -0.5MMB vs. -0.7MMB Expected

Source: EIA

Crude oil inventories dropped for the seventh straight week to 516.2 mmb driven by higher refinery inputs (0.1% increase in capacity utilization) and greater stock draws compared to the prior year period. The US was a net importer of crude after witnessing a large drop in exports after the prior week's surge. Imports fell by ~300tb/d. Crude stocks fell in all PADDs excluding the West & East Coasts where stocks remained flat. Meanwhile on the product side, gasoline inventories fell yet again at a faster pace than the previous month. Gasoline inventories remain well above their 5-year average holding at 239.9 mmb following a ramp up in production from refiners. Distillate inventories also fell, but remain at the upper end of their 5-year average range. A negative; however, was the increase in Kerosene stocks, which rose by 0.5 mmb vs. prior year's 0.2 mmb rise.

Things are Improving

Crude oil inventory draws are finally looking consistent in the face of higher domestic production. Going into the year, it was widely expected that the oil market would be flooded by US shale, though the extent was uncertain given the OPEC cuts. What ensued was a blowout victory by the Permian frackers that gave way to skepticism towards OPEC's market power.

Fortunately for OPEC, a second half may be in the offing renewing their chance to bring inventories down to 'more normalized' levels. Moreover, the bearish trends in the first half look to be destabilizing suggesting demand may finally be on OPEC's side. The below chart by Bloomberg highlights such 'diverging trends' and is a positive for the crude market.

Source: Bloomberg

This comes at a time when refiners are processing more crude than they ever have operating at nearly 94% capacity for a daily average of 17.3 mmb. This trend is set to continue as mid-year represents a seasonally strong period for refinery activity. Continued refinery utilization will continue to weigh on inventories and bolster OPEC's ability to bring inventories down.

Signs in the Product Market

Gasoline

Source: EIA

Underpinning higher refinery inputs is higher gasoline production. Refiners have stepped up gasoline production following positive sentiment around the summer driving season. Bloomberg notes that GasBuddy's annual summer travel survey yielded strong results, suggesting that 82% of those surveyed plan on taking a road trip, 7% higher than last year. Furthermore, AAAforecast hints at the second-highest memorial day weekend driver figure at 34.6MM.

This is good news for gasoline inventories, which remain elevated at 239.9 mmb following a rush of production from refiners. It appears that the pace of gasoline draws has escalated, and the memorial day weekend report will mark yet another chance for gasoline inventory declines to pick up and confirm expectations of a stronger than expected summer driving season.

Conclusion

This week's inventory report signaled that crude draws remain consistent, and that the pace of gasoline draws may pick-up. The market seemed to hone in on the fact that gasoline inventories missed consensus forecasts. I feel that this view is somewhat short-sighted given the fact that the summer driving season has yet to take hold and the pace of gasoline draws has increased in the recent weeks. The memorial day figures will be crucial to assessing the validity of positive sentiment on the year's driving season.

Crude inventories continue to decline despite rising production, suggesting that the effects of higher demand and the OPEC cut are outweighing higher US shale production. An extension of the OPEC cut will substantiate the likelihood of this trend continuing, bolstering our bullish stance on crude. We believe crude oil may finally drive its way to $60/ bbl. Perhaps investors should come along for the ride this summer.

