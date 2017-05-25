Keytruda's Next Advance Encroaches On Opdivo And Tecentriq Territory

With the Asco conference fast approaching Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) seems determined to stay in the minds of biopharma investors, yesterday extending its lead over rivals again.

In gastric cancer this has - again - come at the cost of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which could be beaten to the market despite having Opdivo survival data under its belt. And approval for Keytruda in a subgroup of mainly colorectal cancer patients sets a target for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), as well as marking Keytruda's fourth US green light in May alone, versus none for Opdivo (see table below).

The subgroup approval is even more interesting for another reason: it is the first for any cancer agent not to specify a specific cancer type. Rather, it targets patients whose tumors carry two increasingly important biomarkers: either microsatellite instability (MSI) or DNA mismatch repair (MMR) deficiency.

Realistically, however, this will mainly amount to a subset of colorectal cancer patients. Yesterday's US approval specifies the second-line setting in colorectal cancer, and in solid tumor patients who are either second line or have no alternative treatment - both as long as they are MSI-high or have MMR deficiency.

Among rivals this is most relevant for Roche, whose Tecentriq could in combination with Cotellic end up targeting colorectal cancer patients whose tumors do not have MSI or MMR deficiency (Asco-GI - Roche challenges Keytruda's colorectal cancer pole position, January 23, 2017). This could in time reward Roche with a broader population.

Hard to stomach

No such luck for Bristol, whose latest disappointment has seen it cede ground to Merck in gastric cancer; yesterday the US FDA accepted Keytruda's filing for gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma under accelerated approval, setting an action date of September 22.

This might be particularly galling since Opdivo has already generated an overall survival benefit in gastric cancer - reducing risk of death by 37% versus placebo (p<0.0001). The best Merck will for now be able to say of Keytruda is that it ups chances of patients going into remission; data from its uncontrolled Keynote-059 trial will be presented at Asco.

Still, Opdivo's benefit was generated in a Japanese trial run by the drug's originator, Ono Pharmaceutical. This study, ONO-4538-12, will likely be able to serve only for local approval, given the differing profile of gastrointestinal cancers there relative to the west, though a Japan filing has yet to be made.

No anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agent has yet secured approval for gastric cancer, so - western readacross from the Ono trial notwithstanding - Merck now has a chance to beat Bristol to market.

Currently approved uses of Keytruda (Merck & Co) in the US and EU Date approved Territory Treatment Setting Note 23 May 2017 US Monotherapy 2nd-line MSI-H or mismatch repair-deficient tumors Keynote-016, 164 & 158 studies 18 May 2017 US Monotherapy 1st-line urothelial carcinoma (chemo ineligible) Keynote-045 & 052 studies 10 May 2017 US Chemo combo 1st-line Alk & EGFR -ve NSCLC Keynote-021 study (cohort G) 5 May 2017 EU Monotherapy 3rd-line classical Hodgkin lymphoma Keynote-087 & 013 studies 14 Mar 2017 US Monotherapy 4th-line classical Hodgkin lymphoma Keynote-087 study 16 Dec 2016 EU Monotherapy 1st-line PD-L1-positive (>50%), Alk & EGFR -ve, NSCLC Keynote-024 study 24 Oct 2016 US Monotherapy 1st-line PD-L1-positive (>50%) NSCLC Keynote-024 study 24 Oct 2016 US Monotherapy 2nd-line PD-L1-positive (>1%) NSCLC Keynote-010 study 5 Aug 2016 US Monotherapy 2nd-line head & neck cancer regardless of PD-L1 status Keynote-012 study 2 Aug 2016 EU Monotherapy 2nd-line PD-L1-positive (>50%) NSCLC Keynote-010 study 18 Dec 2015 US Monotherapy 1st-line melanoma regardless of Braf status Keynote-006 study 2 Oct 2015 US Monotherapy 2nd-line PD-L1-positive (>50%) NSCLC Keynote-001 study 22 Jul 2015 EU Monotherapy 1st & 2nd-line melanoma regardless of Braf status Keynote-001, 002 & 006 studies 4 Sep 2014 US Monotherapy 2nd-line melanoma First anti-PD-1 to get US approval; Keynote-001 study

Meanwhile, in MSI-high and MMR-deficient patients Bristol is running the Checkmate-142 study, looking at various combinations of Opdivo, including with Yervoy or with the anti-Lag3 agent BMS-986016.

Not only has the US FDA been willing to approve Keytruda in this unusual biomarker-driven setting, is has done so relying on remission rates culled from various trials, many of which did not identify these patients prospectively.

Whether this is down to Merck's superior judgement or just luck, Bristol has been beaten to the punch yet again.

Studies backing Keytruda's approval in MSI-high or MMR-deficient cancers Study Relevant patient numbers Identification of MSI-high/MMR-deficient patients Trial ID Keynote-016 28 with colorectal cancer, 30 others Prospective NCT01876511 Keynote-164 61 with colorectal cancer Prospective NCT02460198 Keynote-012 6 with various PD-L1-positive cancers Retrospective NCT01848834 Keynote-028 5 with various PD-L1-positive cancers Retrospective NCT02054806 Keynote-158 19 non-colorectal cancer Prospective NCT02628067

