Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers' US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Roepers' US long portfolio increased ~18% from $809M to $958M. The number of holdings increased from 18 to 20. The top three holdings are at 53.67% while the top five are at 78.86% of the US long assets: Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI), CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), Diebold (NYSE:DBD), Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), and Harman International (NYSE:HAR).

Atlantic Investment Management's annualized returns since 1993 are impressive at ~20%. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Stake Disposals:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB), Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK), Staples Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), and VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY): These five small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed of this quarter.

New Stakes:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL): RL is 0.76% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $76 and $91 and the stock currently trades below those ranges at $66.68.

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD), Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), and ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Harman International: HAR was a top five 12% of the US long portfolio position. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $67 and $96 and tripled the following quarter at prices between $66 and $89. There was a ~25% reduction in Q3 2016 at prices between $70 and $88 and that was followed with a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between $77.50 and $111.

Note 1: In November 2016, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) agreed to buy Harman International for $112 per share (all cash) and the transaction closed in March.

Note 2: HAR has seen a previous round trip in the portfolio. It was Roepers' third largest position at ~18% of the US long portfolio as of Q4 2014. The entire position was eliminated the following quarter at prices between $96 and $143. The original stake was from 2012 with the bulk purchased in Q2 2013 in the mid-40s price range. Roepers harvested huge long-term gains.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI): TGI is 4.62% of the US long portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2013 with the bulk purchased over the next two quarters at prices between $61.50 and $79. Q1 2015 also saw a ~25% increase at prices between $54 and $67. The next three quarters had seen a combined ~37% reduction at prices between $33 and $70. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: one-third increase at prices between $23.53 and $40.03. The following quarter saw a ~26% selling at prices between $30 and $40. The last quarter saw another ~22% reduction at prices between $23 and $30 and that was followed with a ~30% reduction this quarter at prices between $23.50 and $29. The stock currently trades at $31.65.

Note: Atlantic still has a ~3.5% ownership stake in the business and their overall cost basis is ~$50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT): GT was a large (top five) ~11% of the US long portfolio stake as of last quarter. The original position was from Q1 2013 when ~1.2M shares were purchased at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Q1 2015 saw a huge ~240% increase at prices between $24 and $28.50 and that was followed with a stake doubling the following quarter at prices between $28 and $32.40.

There was an about turn in Q3 2015: ~70% combined reduction over the three quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $26 and $35. There was another ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $27.50 and $33.50. This quarter saw the stake almost eliminated at prices between $30 and $37. The stock currently trades at $32.31.

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP): ODP is a very small 0.60% of the portfolio position reduced by ~25% this quarter. The stake is too small to indicate a shift in bias.

Stake Increases:

Owens-Illinois: OI is Roepers' largest position at ~21% of the US long portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built up to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. 2013 saw an about turn as ~40% of the stake was sold. In 2014, the position was built back up to 12.2M shares at prices between $24 and $35. Q3 2015 saw a ~16% reduction at prices between $19.50 and $23. Last quarter saw another ~15% selling at prices between $17 and $19.50. This quarter saw a ~17% increase at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $22.23.

Note: Regulatory filings show their business ownership stake at ~6% and their overall cost basis at ~$21 per share.

CommScope Holding: COMM stake was first purchased in Q2 2016 and increased significantly to ~1% portfolio position in the next quarter. Last quarter saw a huge increase to a top three ~14% portfolio stake at prices between $30 and $37.50. There was another ~20% increase this quarter at prices between $35 and $42. The stock is now at $36.90 and the stake is the second largest at 16.44% of the portfolio.

Diebold Inc.: DBD stake was established in Q3 2016. Last quarter saw the small ~1% position increased to a large top five ~13% portfolio stake at prices between $21 and $26. There was another ~23% increase this quarter at prices between $25 and $31.60. The stock is now at $26.70. For investors attempting to follow Roepers, DBD is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Regulatory filings show their business ownership stake at ~6.5% and overall cost basis at $25.31.

Eastman Chemical: EMN is a large ~13% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. There was a ~35% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $64 and $72. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~40% selling at prices between $63 and $78. There was a ~30% increase this quarter at prices between $76 and $81.50. The stock currently trades at $79.51.

Arris International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS): A small ~1% portfolio stake in ARRS was purchased last quarter at prices between $26 and $31.50. This quarter saw a huge ~800% increase at prices between $25 and $31. The stock is now at $27.65 and the stake is at 7.56% of the portfolio.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW), DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) previously Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC), Magna International (NYSE:MGA), and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS): These four very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased substantially this quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers' US stock holdings in Q1 2017: