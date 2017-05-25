Crude Oil: Why I'm Still Bearish

Oil has staged a nice recovery over the past couple of weeks, but I remain firmly bearish. I believe that the commodity's recent strength can be largely attributed to speculation regarding the possibility of another supply cut agreement, and unfortunately for longs, I believe that they will be sorely disappointed.

Speculation-Driven Rally

In my previous article I talked about how OPEC is losing its grip on the market as members are not cooperating. However, recent headlines suggest that OPEC is trying to piece together another deal in a bid to push prices back up. Was I wrong? I don't think so. While another production cut agreement sounds like a positive, it will likely just be an extension of the previous supply agreement, meaning that the actual number of barrels being produced in the coming weeks won't be impacted. This is important because such an agreement would not constitute a shock to the oil market, meaning that the spot price shouldn't move much. Obviously the spot price has increased, which to me means that this rally was fueled by speculators bidding up the commodity in a bid to cash out should an actual deal be made.

Weak Prior Compliance

There was a lot of fanfare when OPEC reached an agreement in November 2016, but compliance has been lacking. Saudi Arabia actually pumped much less than required in order to compensate for some of the slow adopters.

If compliance was poor with the first agreement, what would be the point for a new agreement? If members couldn't even fulfill their previous quotas, why would they do so now? It may look good on paper for oil bulls, but that would be the extent of the new agreement's benefit.

Bloomberg ran the numbers on compliance, and not counting Saudi Arabia and Venezuela (who in my opinion didn't have much choice but to cut production given political turmoil), most countries actually failed to reach their targets in April.

Conclusion

My stance has always been that OPEC can still be a ferocious cartel if members band together, and they could have even more influence on the oil market if it joins forces with other major producers such as Russia. However, given the fact that they are not all cooperating, and the fact that the prior production cut did not yield outstanding results (oil still stuck at $50/bbl), I have no faith in any new deal that is to be announced. In the short-term, trader's myopic view may bid up the spot price in anticipation of a "major deal" among producers, but sooner or later, fundamentals will prevail and people will realize supply has not changed. For that reason, I remain bearish on the commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.