Wal-Mart: Did Warren Buffett Make A Mistake?

The retail industry has struggled immensely the past few years with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other eCommerce companies stealing customers and sales. It is simply much easier to buy things online and it requires less effort from the customer. Traditional retail companies have been struggling with the new changing consumer base which prefers buying items with the click of their mouse as opposed to physically going into stores and buying items. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) is the most notable example of this trend with their stock losing over 90 percent of its value since 2007. Traditional brick and mortar retail chains like Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have also performed poorly in the past few years. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) seems to be an exception in the trend though and is trying to join the eCommerce crowd as opposed to fighting it.

Warren Buffett did not have faith in this digital shift though and sold over 90 percent of his position in Walmart last February. He cited the eCommerce giant Amazon as one of the reasons he sold his position, he thought that Walmart was not doing enough to compete with Amazon. So far, Walmart shares have rallied over 10 percent since then, it is not inconceivable that the Oracle of Omaha is wrong on this one.

WMT data by YCharts

Walmart reported earnings which beat analyst expectations on the 18th due to their better then expected eCommerce sales. While revenue did miss expectations slightly, EPS beat expectations and the brick and mortar retailer still had a revenue growth of 1.4 percent. The revenue miss was also overshadowed by the fact that comparable sales grew 1.4 percent, exceeding expectations of 1.3 percent. The most eye raising and notable number in the earnings report was their eCommerce sales rising 63 percent year over year. This was very unexpected considering the fact that last quarter, they only posted a 29 percent increase year over year. Walmart stands out from its other retail peers because they are not trying to beat Amazon through traditional retail methods, they are joining them on the eCommerce path and trying to mimic their success.

Walmart's physical stores are not doing badly at all in the grand scope of things. Comparable store sales grew for the 11th straight quarter and posted a 1.4 percent growth versus the 1.3 percent analyst expected growth. This growth is not bad at all, most retailers are struggling to even post growth right now in the industry. Sears and Target (NYSE:TGT) posted same store losses for their latest quarter earnings. It is quite impressive for Walmart to be posting same store sales growth when its peers are crumbling from Amazon's pressure. With an already well established foothold in the physical retail industry, Walmart just needs to expand their electronic presence, and they have definitely been doing that.

An double digit growth of 63 percent year over year in eCommerce sales for one quarter is insane. Their acquisition of Jet.com, one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US, is paying off well it seems. Their similar acquisitions of Moosejaw and Modcloth are also both fueling eCommerce sales growth. These were all companies which specialized in eCommerce sales in different ways. Modcloth was an online retailer of woman's clothes, Moosejaw was an outdoor recreation apparel and gear retailer and Jet.com was a general eCommerce retailer. These investments will provide Walmart with more organic growth while providing more opportunities to reach different people with their products.

Walmart's eCommerce rapid and unexpected sales growth is very bullish for the future of the company, in a world where traditional retail stores may be a thing of the past, Walmart's actions to adapt seem to be paying off. Their advancements in eCommerce should start to get Amazon shareholders nervous, this growth will not slow down any time soon. Walmart will attempt to mimic what Amazon doing and take back their customers. No other traditional brick and mortar retailer is trying to do what Walmart is doing, Walmart is the only traditional retailer trying to keep up with the changing consumer. Target has also invested in the eCommerce market but has seen sluggish eCommerce growth compared to Walmart. To add insult to injury, their foot traffic and same store sales were down last quarter too while Walmart's foot traffic and same store sales were up last quarter. Walmart's aggressive approach towards eCommerce has given them an edge versus their rivals and provides an excellent opportunity for sales growth.

I believe that Warren Buffett sold his shares in Walmart prematurely. While there is no doubt that he knows more then me, the numbers show that the company is making strides in eCommerce. A 63 percent rise in eCommerce sales for just one quarter is a striking increase. It is hard to say, with such high growth, that they are not doing enough to compete with Amazon. Walmart's same store sales and foot traffic was also up this quarter too exceeding analyst expectations. The stock also pays out an attractive 2.61 percent dividend and is trading at a low P/E ratio of 17.74 currently. Walmart is a company with massive upside for shareholders if they can continue to successfully expand their eCommerce segment. So far they have done an excellent job in capturing the eCommerce marketshare but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.