Cardiome Pharma: The Pieces Are Coming Together

Cardiome (NASDAQ:CRME), like many other small cap drug development firms, has a storied history. In 2009 it's AF drug Brinavess showed significant promise. So much so that Merck (NYSE:MRK) signed an incredibly lucrative deal, providing Cardiome with much need capital and a clear pathway to EU and US approval. Back then the stock traded over $40 (factoring in a 1:5 reverse split that occurred in 2013) a share. How quickly a narrative can change.

By 2013 Merck had exited its partnership with Cardiome, hammering the stock down to below $2. Within about a 2 year window, Cardiome lost about 97% of its market cap. Yet Cardiome survived! It brought in a new CEO and CFO, organized a debt restructuring with Merck and transformed its business strategy. The plan thus far is paying off. But can it lead to a healthy return in your portfolio?

First, it makes sense to talk about where Cardiome was, where it is and where it is going. Pre 2012 Cardiome was a company with a single promising drug, profitable operations and Merck covering development and marketing costs for their sole drug.

Merck soon discovered that getting Brinavess approved by the FDA would be harder than initially anticipated, and parted ways with Cardiome. Interestingly Cardiome is still in discussions with the FDA about a Brinavess Approval and appears to be making some progress, (Most of the world, including Europe and Canada have approved the drug, the current FDA discussions present a potential catalyst for the stock going forward).

Post 2012 Cardiome presents a company with limited cash on hand, a massive cash burn and a drug that isn't getting approved by the FDA anytime soon. The new management team (which is still largely in place to this day),made intelligent decisions that likely saved the company. They slashed their workforce by 85% and killed developement of oral vernakalant/Brinavess, (Brinavess for IV use is already developed and marketed in Europe and Canada). Instead of continuing to target a US approval on Brinavess as their sole hope for survival, Cardiome looked to where it was already finding success, Europe.

In 2014, with the intention of building out a European, (mostly) cardiovascular, in-hospital, multidrug marketing team, Cardiome acquired Correvio. Correvio is a European spec pharma firm marketing Aggrastat. Correvio is EBITDA positive, significantly lowered Cardiome's build out cost for Brinavess and provided them with an in place European sales team.

Since then Cardiome has built out its European sales strategy, becoming a robust cardiovascular and antibiotic drug seller. It's goal is to acquire global (non-US) rights to drugs from large and small pharmas that can be efficiently tucked into their existing sales network. Large firms such as Allergan and various smaller firms have found Cardiome to be a valuable partner. So far, this strategy appears to be working.

Two of Cardiome's more recent drugs that have been licensed, Xydalba and Trevyent show significant potential.

Let's start with the drug closer to driving significant revenue growth for Cardiome. Xydlaba is an acute care antibiotic that has been EMA approved to treat bacterial skin infections. While it is more expensive then competition in the space, Xydalba can be administered in a single transfusion. This frees up space in hospitals running at over 100% capacity in Europe. The drug appears to be quite successful thus far in it's UK launch.

To quote CEO Bill Hunter on Xydalba's performance in the company's most recent MD&A:

So I don't want to read anything into it, because it's far too early to do that. But somebody on the line is going to ask me anyway. So what is going on so far? Well, for logistical reasons, we've only been able to supply in the UK; Germany and France are coming online very soon, and by that I mean in dates. And over the last couple of days, we've been shipping over $10 thousand a day to UK hospitals as they come online. And from what we have seen so far, this appears to be actual product use. We don't believe that people are stocking this product, probably, because it is quite expensive and so they don't want it to sit on the shelf. And as many of you know, it's always difficult to tease out those early sales, because you wonder what stocking and what is actual use; really small sample size so far; but it appears that the people are ordering right now are ordering it to use and ordering it to administer patients and are not stocking it on the shelf. So I think we'll probably find that whatever our sales rate is, it's probably close to what our usage rate is. But we'll see as it goes along.

Let's do some calculations. $10,000 x 365 = $3.65 million in revenues a year. Let's assume this can be spread across Germany and France. This is not unreasonable given both markets have strong a demand for MRSA antibiotics. Both France and Germany are historically less stingy with drug pricing as well. $3,650,000 x 3 (keep in mind these are only three major European markets, Cardiome has many other countries they have the Xydalba license for), gets us to $10,950,000 of revenue. Cardiome is on track to book about $28,000,000 in revenues this year and needs a run rate of $40,000,000 to become cashflow positive.

On top of this, Cardiome has over C$300 million of accrued, unrealized tax losses on a stock with a market cap of C$180,000,000. Assuming Cardiome gets to earning ~C$15,000,000/year (valuing the stock at 12x forward earnings), they have 20 years of tax free income ahead! Let's compare this to my other Canadian pharmaceutical favorite. Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) pays an effective 21% tax on earnings. I believe these tax losses are an advantage that is not being reflected in the current share price.

Trevyent is equally exciting, but harder to gauge future revenues from. Trevyent is a new delivery system to administer treprostinil for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Using what is described as a "patch pump" appears to be a more reliable and effective method of delivery comaped to other forms of administration.

Cardiome's partner, SteadyMed therapeutics (NASDAQ:STDY), has received a favourable notice from the US Patent and Appeal Board in a dispute with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) over patents on it's competing Remodulin device. A new drug application will be filed near the end of Q2 2017. Because the system is not currently being sold, let's attempt to gauge the value of Cardiome's Trevyent rights off its partner's market value.

The market is valuing SteadyMed at ~$180 million. Cardiome controls rights for Trevyent in Canada, Europe and the Middle East. On top of this Cardiome owns or has rights to a portfolio of five other drugs. Yet it fetches a market cap of only ~$135 million.

Another way to look at it is gauging Trevyent's competitor. Trevyent targets a market in which Remodulin sells for $180,000 per patient per year and generated $572 million in revenue in 2017, representing 39% of United Therapeutics (market cap $5.5 billion) revenue.

Trevyent's target price is $125,000 per patient per year in the US. Cardiome will have rights to European, Canadian and Middle Eastern markets. While details are currently vague, let's try to calculate what revenues could be generated by Trevyent. Europe has historically been an equally sized market to the US, but with compressed margins. While the idea of a cheaper alternative to Remodulin is appealing in the US, it'll catch fire in cash strapped European healthcare systems.

While a breakdown of European revenues isn't widely available, it is likely in excess of $200 million. There's no reason to suspect Cardiome cannot capture a large chunk of Remodulin's market share. While margins will be weaker (they always are in Europe), with Cardiome making earn out payments to SteadyMed, this is still an excellent drug to have in Cardiome's tool box.

Cardiome has two drugs in which they currently derive the majority of their revenue, Aggrastat and Brinavess. Fitting a common narrative, Medicure (OTCPK:MCUJF) controls US rights to Aggrastat, a platelet binding inhibitor (stopping platelets in the blood from sticking to each other). Correvio (a Cardiome company) has rest of world rights. Not only is the drug growing at 20% a year in revenues, Cardiome is launching (or re-launching) the drug in many new markets, including Canada, eh. One only needs to look at Medicure's stock to understand how well Aggrastat (one of Cardiome's two main revenue drivers) is doing.

Brinavess is a head scratcher to me. It is performing well enough, but I thought it would perform much better. I have no understanding why it is not being approved in the US when it's efficacy has been proven for almost a decade in Europe. With that said 20% revenue growth is satisfactory and I'd assume that FDA approval is a matter of time (although how long is yet to be determined). IR told me this December 2016:

Hello and thank you for your email. You are correct, Cardiome did file an ODA for oral vernakalant. We have received comments from the Agency that have to do with the potential patient population (ie, they believe that the market could be larger than we have outlined). We are likely to address those questions in the first half of 2017. Thank you for your interest in Cardiome. Best,

Cardiome IR

While I buy into the bull case on Cardiome, it is important to look into the bear case as well. I see a key issue: Cardiome is a serial equity/debt issuer, often at unfavourable terms. Last July Cardiome issued $30 million of stock at $3 a share. The stock traded the day before at $5.30. Cardiome, in order to find underwriters was forced to issue at 43% below the prior day's close. Given the stocks inability for months to break $3 territory, this appears to have chased away many long term investors.

The recent term loan provides Cardiome the ability to pick up additional drugs, but at a hefty cost. While the loan offers plenty of cash and flexible terms, it bears a 13% interest rate and grants 700 000 warrants at $4 (CRME as of writing trades at $4.19).

The equity issues are unfortunate but understandable. The debt issues are worrying. Bill Hunter's (Cardiome's CEO) former company Angiotech, had a promising drug pipeline — until debt scuttled it. Common stockholders walked away with nothing. The company is now private under the name "Surgical Specialties Corp" and appears to be successful after debt restructuring. This would lead some to believe that William Hunter may be a good developer of product pipelines, but not a good fiscal manager.

The pressing rebuttal to counter the bear case is the shoring up the balance sheet and more importantly, quelling the cash burn of the past five years. The balance sheet is flush with cash. As of the most recent quarter, Cardiome carries $19.4 million of cash with an additional $30 million of undrawn credit from CRG. Cardiome has stated for years that revenue needs to hit $40 million to run at breakeven.

Cardiome has been successful in growing in growing revenue 20% year over year without significant contributions from Xydalba or Trevyent. Xydalba is shaping up to be a late 2017/ early 2018 story, yet the build out costs are already done. Trevyent is likely to be commercialized in 2018. By 2018 organic growth of Xydalba and Trevyent in Europe will bring Cardiome to $40 million in revenue. Cardiome's cash burn for 2016 was $19.6 million compared to $25 million in 2015. This was carried exclusively by Aggrastat and Brinavess. There is no reason to expect revenue growth to slow down from either of these drugs.

Commenting on Cardiome's results, Dr. William Hunter, CEO, said:

Cardiome's commercial business met our high expectations for 2016 with revenues that met our guidance and achieved 21% revenue growth based upon BRINAVESS and AGGRASTAT sales alone.

This is why late 2017/ early 2018 marks a watershed moment for Cardiome. Xydalba sales alone can carry Cardiome to breakeven. Continuing the trend of 20% revenue growth (which appears to be on the low end of what's ahead) we see a loss of $15.68 million. 2018 is when I think Cardiome breaks the linear revenue growth. Xydalba and Trevyent will be firing on all cylinders. That's the year I think they break $40 million in revenue. The positive of having $50 million in cash is that Cardiome can tuck in another Xydalba or Trevyent and can push this linear growth even sooner.

I don't see the cash burn for the next couple of years or the $50 million line of credit to be particularly dangerous to the company if they continue to execute the way they have thus far. There is always concern of missed execution in terms of revenue growth etc, but history would show those concerns to be unwarranted. Thus far any revenue targets management laid out have been met or exceeded.

Once Cardiome becomes cash flow neutral, I think it becomes an attractive tuck in acquisition for a company like Knight therapeutics. Having a company with a portfolio of European drugs, an in place marketing team and 20% revenue growth make it very easy to digest. You're getting this in a package currently being valued at less than many development stage companies for drugs of a lower quality than one of Cardiome's drugs.

In conclusion, Cardiome is a high risk, high reward equity. The pipeline is filling up nicely and Cardiome appears to have a knack in picking up the rights to top tier, non-generic, rest of world drug rights at the right price. Their pipeline is so good that the company's success no longer rides on the success of Brinavess in the US market. Revenue growth of ~20% YOY is great. The debt issue is worrying, but manageable, especially if the revenue growth and strong acquisitions persist.

