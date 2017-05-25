Bioverativ Wastes No Time With First Buyout

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) might be one of the newest biotech kids on the block, but it has already delivered one of the year's biggest buyouts. Less than five months after spinning out of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) the blood disorder specialist has snapped up True North for $400m up front, adding another rare disease to its portfolio (see table below).

The lead project is an antibody that has shown promise in treating the chronic autoimmune condition cold agglutinin disease; Bioverativ reckons it has potential in other complement-mediated disorders. With breakthrough therapy designation in the bag and registrational studies already under discussion, the asset is being primed for speedy development.

On a conference call last night Bioverativ's Chief Executive John Cox, predicted that TNT009 would drive "strong growth" from 2020. Although he would not be drawn on what a pivotal program would look like, it seems safe to assume that registrational trials are being targeted to start this year.

The company's optimism is based on very early phase Ib data from an ongoing trial; an update on interim data was presented at Ash last December. This showed that TNT009 promoted a sustained improvement in hemoglobin levels in five cold agglutinin disease (CAD) patients, who remained transfusion-free while on treatment; no serious or severe side effects were detected.

CAD manifests as severe anemia - patients destroy their own red blood cells - with sufferers requiring frequent blood transfusions. Bioverativ puts prevalence at 16 million globally, with around 5,000 patients in the US; most patients are women between the ages of 60 and 70 who present with fatigue and lethargy.

The transfusions do not maintain hemoglobin levels for long, however, and the repeated need for fresh blood exposes patients to the risk of blood clots and stroke - hence the argument for the need of a safer, long-term treatment.

The condition can also be triggered by infection and malignancy, but those with CAD caused by an underlying condition did not respond as well to treatment in the study. It is not immediately clear whether Bioverativ's prevalence estimate includes these patients - it is plausible that only primary CAD patients will be included in its developmental plans.

Mechanism

CAD is driven by the classical complement pathway, and TNT009 works by inhibiting C1s, an enzyme involved in the classical complement cascade. The complement system, part of the innate immune system, is triggered by three main pathways, classical being one of them.

By finding an upstream target that leaves the other two pathways untouched, the hope is the antibody will hold important safety advantages. Still, very few therapies have been developed to tap into this part of the immune system - Alexion's (NASDAQ:ALXN) Soliris being a notable exception.

Clearly, much remains to be proven, hence the structure of this deal - $400m up front, plus $425m in sales and developmental milestones. Bioverativ can afford this, having ended March with $359m on its balance sheet and generating a strong cash flow from the hemophilia products Eloctate and Alprolix. The move is being funded with a mix of cash and debt - debt is being raised to allow the company to keep its powder dry for more deals, Mr. Cox made clear.

Bioverativ has only been around since the start of the year but it has already made a mark - the acquisition is the second-largest buyout of a development stage biotech this year, according to EvaluatePharma data. If development of TNT009 progresses as quickly as it hopes, the merits of this speedy move will soon be known.