Here's What I Learned From My Call With GNC

Last night, the WSJ released the short interest data for the period ending May 15, 2017. GNC Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNC) short interest increased by 863,534 shares and now stands at 28.4 million. As you can see, GNC is one of the most heavily shorted stocks, as a percentage of float, in the entire stock market. Given my bullish thesis, I am still surprised that a few smart hedge funds like a David Tepper, Carl Icahn, or Steve Cohen aren't interested in squeezing some shorts. Perhaps, GNC's market capitalization is simply too small for them to bother turning a modest $25 million bet (modest for them relative to their net worth) into a $25 million to $50 million profit.

I also updated my GNC short interest chart:

In other news, I recently connected with Amy Greene, head of investor relations for GNC. She is very smart and was nice enough to spend twenty five minutes speaking with me. As you might imagine, I had a number of questions and we covered a lot of terrain. This conversation simply reaffirmed my positive view of the company and the New GNC turnaround. There are two important items to share from our conversation, as these are misconception in the marketplace:

A) I specifically asked about GNC's net debt to EBITDA and the Consolidated Senior Secured Leverage Ratio of 4.25X. She said there is an important nuance that the street might be missing. There are certain add backs negotiated and ultimately agreed upon between GNC and its lenders and these components are not publicly available. Therefore, it is impossible for street to precisely calculate this ratio. We will not have an updated number until Q2 2017 numbers are released.

B) The analyst community is using historical data and arguing that since Q1 is traditionally a big free cash flow quarter that it is unlikely that GNC can hit the $250 million figure. Both Amy and I are in agreement that this time really is different as GNC is in the midst of executing a bold new turnaround. Perhaps, the street has forgotten that operating leverage works both ways and going from negative to positive comps (in the back half of 2017) is material to cash flow generation. We shall see in due time.

I asked a number of other questions, but understandably, Amy dutifully toed the line and couldn't comment. I did ask about GNC' M&A philosophy, joint venture level interest in Asia, notably China, real time market share data, Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), or if Robert Moran is reading my Seeking Alpha articles.

The overall conversation subtext, and this is purely my poker table read (so I could be wrong), is that GNC's management feels good about its turnaround and that street is underestimating its ability to hit the $250 million free cash flow figure. And let's face it, why would Robert Moran invest $7 million of his own money to buy 953K shares of GNC if he didn't see tangible evidence of a turnaround.

I have mentioned this in the past, but I want to remind readers, in the past, on average, Gold Card members only visited the store once a quarter. I don't think the street is using its imagination to work out that a traffic pattern shift from to 1.5 visits from 1 visit per quarter could have a materially positive impact on top line revenue and comps. They may also be missing that the free myGNC rewards card, uniform and low prices, exclusive products, and advertising matter.

Source: GNC Q1 2017 earnings transcript

Takeaway

Not surprisingly, the Masters of the Universe continue to increase and maintain their incredibly outsized short position in shares of GNC. This is logical given the incredibly weak price after post the fleeting April 18th earnings. I never understood this short bet, at least at $8 per share, as the risk/reward simply makes no rationale sense. In terms of capital structure arbitrage, being long the term debt and short the stock doesn't make any sense either, as you upside is capped on the term loan, so you aren't really hedged properly. Moreover, even being long the convertible debt and short the stock doesn't make much sense as the liquidity in the convertible is terrible, so you don't get price transparency and the bid/ask spreads are a mile wide. If you are long the bonds at $60 then you upside is capped at par as this is a busted convertible and the coupon is so low. If GNC does execute its turnaround then its stock could appreciate by 200%. Again, not anywhere close to a perfect hedge.

Finally, it goes without saying that I feel good about GNC's $250 million FCF figure and Q2 2017 results. Moreover, in the interim, I am rooting for Robert Moran to create a little magic by getting some type of a deal done in Asia whether it be a joint venture or some type of partnership and/or perhaps he can make a phone call to David Tepper given the circles that Mr. Moran moves in, I would guess Mr. Tepper would take the call. Go gett'em!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.