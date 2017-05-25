Market Volatility Bulletin: Record Highs Before The Holiday Weekend

Fed Minutes were released yesterday, and show a high likelihood of a gradual winding down of the balance sheet.

After sleepy overnight markets all week, we are finally seeing some signs of life out of the Asian trading session as ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) have climbed to new highs at 2412.50. Dow futures (NYSEARCA:DIA) are trading about 75 points higher, with Nasdaq futures jumping as well.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are up nearly 0.50% overnight, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery are trading lower by 1.30%. Counterintuitively, crude oil futures collapsed from $52 to $50 overnight as OPEC announced a nine month extension to their production cuts. It is likely that the market either priced in a 12-month production cut extension, or was simply expecting deeper cuts, and was disappointed with the news.

Before the US opening bell, spot VIX was just about flat from yesterday, hanging around 10-flat.

Wednesday was a low-volume day for US equity futures, with many participants sitting on the sidelines until the Fed minutes from the May meeting were released. Indexes closed higher in unison yesterday, with S&P gains led by the materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) sectors. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) closed the session down 0.52%, while financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) finished roughly flat.

Minutes from the early May Fed meeting were released yesterday; among the highlights, Fed officials indicated that a gradual tapering down of their balance sheet was likely, easing market fears of a sharper end to the QE program. After the news release, stocks indexes climbed, while the US dollar fell off modestly.

Shout-Out

Today we feature a Wednesday afternoon article written by SA contributor Russ Koesterich, CFA. The piece, titled Keep Your Eyes On The Credit Markets, Not Washington addresses the recent spike in volatility, which was widely attributed to political woes.

Mr. Koesterich points to the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index. Growing in popularity, this collaboration between professors at Northwestern, Stanford, and the University of Chicago notes when investors are likely focused on a potential negative policy outcome. The author cites recent examples of US debt ceiling disputes, and European political turmoil.

Mr. Koesterich notes that while a relationship between policy uncertainty and market volatility does exist, it is not as strong as some investors imagine. From the author:

The bigger problem is that policy uncertainty co-moves rather than leads. In other words, when policy uncertainty is high, volatility is also high, but the market tends to react in a very efficient and timely matter. It is not that policy does not matter. It is simply that policy today does not tell me much about volatility tomorrow, unless you're particularly good at predicting political outcomes. Instead of focusing exclusively on Washington, investors would be better off tracking two measures closer to the market: leading economic indicators and credit spreads."

The author closes by discussing the merits of a two-factor model incorporating both the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, and high-yield spreads, which has explained nearly 60% of variation in the VIX.

Right now both leading indicators and credit markets are suggesting what most investors intuitively realize: The VIX should be low, although arguably not as low as 10. The two-factor model suggests fair value for the VIX somewhere in the mid-teens, roughly where it peaked last week. To the extent credit markets take the events in Washington in stride - even during the worst selling last week high-yield spreads remained comfortably below 400 basis points (4%) - equity investors can breathe a little easier, at least until they can't."

Thoughts on Volatility

Market participants continue to see volatility being pushed down, breaking back into single digits for a time during yesterday's session. Approximately one-hour before the US opening bell, spot VIX is printing 10.02, with F1 (JUNE) futures trading at 11.95, and F2 (July) futures at 12.95. Shown below, these values are largely unchanged from those at yesterday's close.

While the front-end of the VIX futures curve has been beaten down quite heavily, and the back-end of the curve has taken its lumps as well, mid-term exposed VIX exchange-traded products such as the VIXM have not fallen off as much as participants may expect.

Spot levels are off nearly 40% after last week's vol spike and subsequent compression, while mid-term products have taken a hit to the tune of only about 5%. This can be explained by the calmer nature of the farther end of the VIX futures curve.

The back-end contango has come down as well, showing itself in a flattening of the back months of the curve. While moves towards flat or a backwardated F4-F7 are rare, they do happen on occasion. The most recent example was during early 2016 as the Fed began raising rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Also observe the range-bound behavior that back-end contango has displayed since early 2013. While it is easy to think of the farther out end of the VIX curve as one that is continually calm, movement from 2012 shows that it has moved quite a bit in the past.

On a final note, an interesting bit of price-action between stocks and gold took place yesterday. Typically stocks and risk-off assets such as gold or the Japanese Yen tend to have a strong negative correlation.

In an odd change in this dynamic, stocks and gold moved together for much of yesterday afternoon. By no means do we expect this change to hold, but we find that monitoring the ever-changing market correlations can be intriguing.

Just as with the popular VIX, organic at-the-money vol took a hit at the monthly and quarterly maturities. Weekly maturity appears to have held up, but that is mostly illusory due to the possible distortions in implied vol readings due to the three-day weekend and also (mostly) because we rolled out two days.

A quarterly straddle (which we will soon push out to end-of-August) trades just a touch above $90 - so cheap!

For the last couple days we've been saying "monthly vol is low, but at least it's above eight; quarterly vol is trashed, but at least it's above ten". Now that is no longer true. Organic volatility has been left for dead basically at every expiry. "Contango" (read down the second column) has reasserted itself aggressively over the past week.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Monday, May 8 we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

We were supposed to close this trade down last Friday. At the time we penned Tracking-the-Trade, and the ES at 2378, the overall position was up $6.95.

We found the dynamic of the position - alongside the interesting market movements from last week - to be such that we thought it would be informative to extend the trade out until this Friday. Not so much from the standpoint of wanting to improve the P&L on the trade, but just to see how the Greeks shifted, yesterday's expiries bleeding off, etc.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

After last week's roller coaster, ES currently has retaking virtually all its prior losses and rests (and we do mean rests) at 2399.

Tactics:

We opened on May 8 trading the following 1x2:

•Buy the May 31 2385 put

•Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade was the drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday May12 we suggested a modification that turned out to be crucial last Wednesday when the S&P dove.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

It is worthy of mention that when the ES shot down to the 2350 area, the implied vol on these options were indeed higher than the 10.4 "predicted" vol that they sported. Closer to 14. That said, quite a bit of time had bled off them from the inception point, and so the "time-weighted" skew was actually not too far off.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

As mentioned earlier, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower last week. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did. After Friday's move higher, however, this component has not been too helpful. In fact, all that remains on this trade as of now is the value of the May31 2330 puts: $1.05 total (down $4.75).

In complete contrast, on Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early. As of now this most recent mod is now up about $1.95.

"How's the trade looking now?"

This is the complete P&L on the trade

With the ES trading at 2409, the trade is down a (pre-commission) grand total of $3.55. The

basis is $5.55 and the current mid on the overall position is $2.00.

"What do the current Greeks look like?"

After all the expirations and rolls we've encountered, this is what the full position looks like, with combined Greeks.

Not unlike a traditional put spread, this trade has run its course and can do little damage from here. The theta from the two short options have almost completely dissipated: our net theta is once again negative, although only modestly so.

Delta today is about the same as from yesterday. Once again this has a decent amount to do with the now almost complete lack of signal coming from the two short options; at least the May31 2385 put is emitting something.

The vega situation is interesting here. We've spoken to the idea that the true impact of vega (sensitivity to changes in implied volatility) is determined strike by strike. Consider today's vols:

Even though vol is overall cheaper than when we initiated on May8 for near the money, that is no longer the governing dynamic of the trade. Our long May31 2385 put is now a "skewy" put, meaning its farther from the money and trades more like a lottery ticket, with a higher implied vol. The implied vol on our particular long option therefore trades only one tenth of a vol point lower than when we initiated!

And what of the May31 2335s that we sold? Well, their vols have risen (a bad thing), but their vega signal by this point is practically non-existent. It really doesn't impact us.

Mechanics - "Any changes?"

Yesterday we mentioned that we were tempted to trade the following:

We put in an aggressive limit order (-$2.50) and never got filled. We were not all that motivated to trade it; we just thought it could be potentially helpful (it would have been, and the mid now trades about $.75 profitable to the mid).

We took pause in trading it because of the Fed minutes release. Last time there was some meaningful heartburn (for this market environment anyway) following the release. We were not interested in grabbing a tiger by the toe.

Given that we were more interested in seeing how the position played out, alongside suggesting a couple modifications, as opposed to really getting in there and trading this week, we'll leave things alone. The reality is that this trade is basically done.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

We'd love to hear readers' thoughts on yesterday's Fed minutes. Looked as though the release weakened the dollar, sent 10-yr yield lower, and stepped on the VIX' neck. This occurred in fairly short order after the meeting. We'd love to hear your ideas.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.