The Short Case For Tesla

Current market price doesn't take into account potential negative news like vehicle recalls and setbacks in production goals, and shares should be hit hard should the bull market stall.

Market cap is higher than Ford’s and almost as high as GM’s, despite sales of $7B compared to $151.8B for Ford and $166.4B for GM.

- IPO'd in 2010 at $17 a share and now selling at $305.60 (18 times higher).

- Never earned operating profit, free cash flow, net income, and had only one year of operating cash flow.

- Market cap is higher than Ford's (NYSE:F) and almost as high as GM's (NYSE:GM), despite sales of $7B compared to $151.8B for Ford and $166.4B for GM.

- Too much hype in production targets and when the company will earn a profit.

My catalysts for a 45% drop in price over the next two years are:

(1) Increased interest rates and higher cost of equity when this bull market comes to an end.

(2) Investors realize the overvalued stock and growth assumptions are too high.

(3) Current market price doesn't take into account negative news that can occur like vehicle recalls and setbacks in production goals.

Thesis

Tesla IPO'd on June 29, 2010 at $17 per share and has been one of Wall Street's favorite speculative growth stocks of this market cycle. The price per share today is $305.60, which is 18 times higher than its IPO price despite never earning an operating profit, never earning positive free cash flow, having only one year (2013) of positive operating cash flow, using debt to fund operations and diluting existing shareholders by raising equity. The market cap is almost equal to GM's and is higher than Ford's despite Tesla having revenue that is only 4% of what Ford's 2016 revenue was and what was GM's 2016 revenue.

There is too much hype in Tesla's forecasts of how many cars they will produce over the next five years, and when the company will become profitable. My catalysts are increased interest rates/higher cost of equity as the second longest bull market on record reverses its course, investors realize the overvalued stock and high growth assumptions, and any possible negative news.

Such news can include, but isn't limited to, vehicle recalls and missed production targets such as Elon's ambitious 500,000 vehicles produced per year in 2018 and 1,000,000 by 2020. These catalysts, I believe, will result in a 45% return or a price of $167.76 per share from its current price of $305.60 at the close of the market on April 21, 2017.

Business Description

Tesla manufactures and sells electric vehicles, solar energy systems, and energy storage products. In 2016, automotive revenue made up 97% of total revenues for Tesla while energy and storage made up the other 3%.

Tesla manufactures and sells two vehicle types, the Model S and the Model X. The 2017 Model S's manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is from $68,000 and the Model X MSRP is from $85,500, but these prices don't include added accessories and tax credits. New inventory Tesla cars on their website sell for around $80,000 to $150,000 with the average around $120,000, and pre-owned sell for a price between $45,000 and $125,000 with an average of around $65,000.

Tesla will begin production of its Model 3 in the middle of 2017 and it is estimated to price at $35,000. Tesla will also begin to sell solar panels to homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations with their $2.6B acquisition of SolarCity.

Balance Sheet Risks

High cash outflows and losses have forced Tesla to take on more debt and issue more shares which dilute the existing shareholders in order to fund the company's operations. Wall St. is very optimistic about Elon's predictions and are forgetting Newton's Third Law in which every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

If Elon Musk is going to increase production of vehicles to reach his milestones of 500,000 in 2018 and 1 million in 2020, which he reiterates on the 4th Quarter 2016 conference call, then a large amount of capex will be needed to fund those production goals by issuing more equity and debt. This shouldn't necessarily be an issue over the long term, but over the next two years, it will continue to put a financial burden on the company and shareholders.

No Moat And Competitive Industry

Tesla hasn't shown any competitive advantage as they continue to generate negative operating and net profit, which translates into no returns on equity and capital. The car industry is very competitive and there aren't any significant barriers to entry. An interesting fact about the auto manufacturing industry is that Ford is the only company to never have gone bankrupt, but they did come close in 2008. This indicates the competitiveness of the industry over its lifetime. GM produces a viable competitor with their Chevy Volt, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) produces the Leaf, and other companies plan on bringing more competition to the market.

Honda (NYSE:HMC) will begin production of the Clarity EV in late 2017, and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIY), Ford, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), and Hyundai (OTC:HYMPY) plan on producing before 2020. It is also important to remember that existing internal combustion engine cars are also competing with Tesla since these vehicles serve a similar purpose of transportation. Electric vehicle sales saw an uptick in growth in 2016 despite the large decline in the price of oil over the last 5 years, but low gas prices are still a material headwind for Tesla.

Lastly, Elon Musk wrote on a blog post on the Tesla website, "Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport. If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal. Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology."

If a company enters the electric vehicle market using Tesla's patents, they essentially get a free pass as long as they are working to bring electric vehicles to the market as soon as possible, which is Tesla's mission. This can be great for almost everyone except Tesla shareholders.

Valuation

Valuation Assumptions:

Tesla's outlook for the first half of 2017 is to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles. If we assume a very bullish scenario where Tesla produces 100,000 vehicles in the second half of 2017 and then sells every vehicle, that would be 150,000 total vehicles total sold in 2017, and assume an average price of $200,000 per vehicle, which is a very bullish scenario since it is above the average price, would result in revenue of $30 billion.

Attaching a profit margin of 10%, which is very optimistic for an auto manufacturer and for Tesla because they never generated a profit to begin with, results in a profit of $3 billion. The current market cap of $50 billion would imply a multiple of almost 17. 17 is a high multiple for the auto industry due to its lack of consistent and high profit margins and large amount of competition. Also, according to Morningstar, the industry multiple is only 10.6.

My optimistic sales assumptions above don't include the acquisition of SolarCity, but SolarCity wasn't generating income before it was acquired by Tesla anyway. It incurred losses of approximately $55M between 2013-2015; meanwhile, the industry for solar panels is very competitive also. The growth assumptions are too high, and are indicative of speculation and investors not wanting to miss out on that next breakthrough technology. I believe electric vehicles will have a significant impact on the auto market, but Tesla shareholders are likely to see large losses in their portfolios from current prices before it happens.

Comparing Tesla's valuation with its competitors shows how overvalued the company's stock is. Even though Tesla has never earned a profit, the company sells for a higher price than all of the competitors I used in the chart above except for GM and Toyota (NYSE:TM). GM had sales of $166.4B in 2016 and Tesla only had $7 billion. Tesla also has a higher market cap than Ford, which produced $151.8 billion in sales. All ratios - Price/Sales, Price/Earnings, Price/Free Cash Flow, and Enterprise Value/Operating Profit - look very unfavorable for Tesla and show a lot more hype and ambitious expectations from Wall Street than a sustainable business.

To put things more into perspective, consider that GM sold 10 million cars in 2016, Ford sold 6.5 million, Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) sold around 2.2 million, and Tesla only sold 76,230. Auto sales in 2016 set a new record with 17.55 million vehicles sold and Tesla's share of this is less than 1% of the total.

My Valuation and Price Target

The consensus EPS estimate for analysts for 2017 is -2.35 and 1.84 for 2018. I have some doubt in Tesla's ability to produce a profit in 2018, but even if it does the earnings multiple would be 166 ($305.60/$1.84), which is about 16 times the industry average of around 10 if it earns what analysts are expecting. The highest estimate for EPS in 2017 is $4.13 and this would result in a P/E multiple of 74, which is high also. Free cash flow is very likely to be negative over the next two years due to Elon's ambitious goal of reaching 500,000 cars produced in 2018 and the development of its Gigafactory to produce lithium-ion batteries.

For the year 2017, the low estimate for EPS is -5.80 and the high estimate is 4.13. In 2018, the low estimate is -3.65 and the high is 12.72. There is clearly a lot of uncertainty and that makes valuing this company difficult. If the high estimate in 2018 is achieved then that would result in earnings of $2.08B and a P/E multiple of almost 24, a little more than double the current industry multiple of 10.6.

Using a two-stage model, I estimate 2016 revenue of $7B to grow at 50% over the next 5 years to $53.15B in 2021 and applied a 3% terminal growth rate. I assume a 5% profit margin starting in the third year (2019) and a terminal value multiple of 14, which is derived from dividing the number one by the required return of 10% minus the 3% terminal growth rate. This results in my price target of $167.76.

Catalysts

Higher Interest Rates or Cost of Equity: Tesla has been able to raise capital through debt at low interest rates and capital at a low cost of equity. As the business cycle continues its second longest period ever after the cycle leading up to 2000, the probability increases that interest rates and the cost of equity will increase, and this will make it much more difficult and costlier for Tesla to raise capital to help it survive.

The end of a business cycle also results in equity outflows and the overpriced and overhyped growth stocks are usually the first to be sold.

Earnings, Revenue, or Production Misses: Highly valued speculative growth stocks are always susceptible to sharp declines after a company misses analyst expectations. The consensus estimate that analysts are expecting for EPS in Q1 2017 is -0.82 and -0.69 in Q2 17. The current market cap is priced where it is fragile to negative news.

Negative news can consist of recalls and delays, but aren't limited to only these factors.

Competition - Tesla produces electric vehicles but it is important to remember that electric vehicles compete with internal combustion engine vehicles also, and gas prices have been low recently. In addition, other auto markets are coming out with electric vehicles over the next three years also, and Elon mentioned he won't sue for violation of patents.

Risks

Continued low interest rates and bull market: Second longest market cycle (Mar. 09-Apr.17 or 98 months) after the one leading up to 2000 and record low interest rates make it likely that Tesla will have to weather a recession eventually. There is a risk in taking a short position that the current eight-year bull market continues.

Elon Musk: Despite the company's cash flow troubles and overvaluation, I don't rule out the possibility of Elon Musk continuing to innovate. He has had some poor capital allocation decisions in the past, in my opinion, like his purchase of SolarCity, but he did just buy 95,420 shares at $262 for a total value of $25,000,040. According to Forbes, Elon has an estimated net worth of $13.2B, so $25,000,000 is less than 1% of his net worth. I don't think Elon has been a good capital allocator in the past and I don't think this decision to buy at such an elevated level helps his case, but it's a positive for shareholders who are long that he is still putting his faith in Tesla by aligning himself more with them. In addition, he has a very low salary of less than $40,000 a year.

