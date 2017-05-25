Skechers: On Sale... Growth Potentials At A Discounted Price Of At Least 20%

This post is written by Jim (Jiecheng) Huang for Integer Investments

Introduction

At the start of 2017, we wrote an article on Skechers (NYSE:SKX). Analysing it from the perspective of a customer and our valuation concluded it to be undervalued. We've correctly estimated a target price of roughly $30 per share, which the stock did reach later in March. It has since steadily declined to the $24 range and as SKX stock price moved towards our previous $22 recommended entry point. We are very interested in the potential of Skechers and their long-term value.

Skechers differentiates itself from companies such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour by focusing on offering more comfortable footwear rather than fashionable ones at a much more affordable price.

(Source: Google Finance)

It is true that the stock price has gone down by 50% since it peaked over $50. This was mainly due to a slower growth rate and the company repeatedly missing expectations. But as they meet their 2017 Q1 expectation and surpass $1B in revenue for the quarter, we expect the stock to settle down and become a great candidate for a long-term investment. We will take a look at its growth potential in the international markets and a valuation of the company in comparison to its competitors. We will finish by explaining why insider transaction and executive compensation are not major concerns that investors should be worried about.

Skechers stopped growing?

It is obvious that Skechers is no longer growing at 30% quarterly, but that doesn't mean their international markets will stop growing. With over 50% of their sales coming from their international market (including both wholesale and retail). It has the strongest opportunity for revenue growth by far.

Still a huge amount of growth potential for their international market.

(Source: Company 10-Q and 10-K, author calculations)

For a more accurate comparison of growth rate, we compared the growth rate of the same quarters from 2014 to 2017. As we can see, the growth rate of total revenue has been slowing down since the Q1 of 2015. This is particularly obvious with their growth rate from the United States region declining dramatically to a negative growth in Q4 of 2016. If we look at their international market, the decline in revenue growth still exists. But they are still growing at roughly 20% quarter by quarter, which is still quite impressive.

As mention by Skechers COO and CFO David Weinberg in their Q1 2017 results earnings conference call. Total sales from the international market is 51.3% for the quarter, this is much higher than their competitor, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), which is around 30%. And is similar to the industry leader, Nike (NYSE:NKE) at roughly 55% (Source: 4-traders).

This is definitely the correct approach as the footwear industry becomes increasingly competitive and everyone trying to globalise at the same time. Skechers has done a great job at positioning themselves in a relative niche market, which avoids the heated competition in the fashionable sports footwear segment between Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. In addition, focusing more of their attention in the international market rather than the already saturated US market.

Dramatic growth in brand value

Brand value

The value of having a better known brand name can often generate more revenue simply by brand recognition. Skechers is definitely not as well-known as their competitors such as Nike and Adidas. But they are growing in brand value, and they are growing at an incredible rate. According to BrandFinance, Skechers is the fastest growing brand in 2016, with 93% growth in brand value from 2015 to 2016, their brand value is at $2.6B. With a 12.1% annual rise in marketing expenditure, from $119M in 2011 to $188M in 2015. It shows that Skechers has recognised the importance of marketing investment.

Loyalty and customer appreciation

For companies like Nike and Adidas, customer loyalty may come from celebrity endorsements. It is important that there is a good connection between the product and celebrity, but what is more important is that the consumers wants to be associated with the products that the celebrity is using or designed. Both Michael Jordan with his Air Jordan series and Kayne West with his Yeezy series has urged customers "camping" outside retail stores for days. Customer loyalty and appreciation is completely different for Skechers. Some of their customers can't live without it, literally. For the regular people, a bad day with footwear probably means blistered heels and painful arch. But for people with diabetes, poor footwear can cause foot ulcers, infections and amputation. This is the case for the father of one of our colleagues and he stated that his father only wears Skechers just to avoid potential foot problems.

For example, the screenshot below reports a ranking of the best shoes for people with diabetes. The level of comfort and product quality is a huge advantage. Differently from shoe makers such as Nike or Adidas, the customers of Skechers are less impacted by fashion and therefore are more loyal. This is a critical and sustainable advantage.

Fundamentals

Skechers' revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $1.08B, although it is exciting to see them breaking the billion dollar mark. But Skechers' revenue growth has slowed down over the past 12 months. The average revenue per share growth was 8.3% for the past year. While during the past 3 years, the average revenue per share growth rate was 23.6% per share. While this significant decline is concerning, but it is already priced into the current valuation. As mentioned earlier, as the percentage of revenue coming from the international surpasses 50% and continue to increases. Alongside with a strong growth in the international sales, we are expecting the international market to be the key driver for Skechers.

(Source: Simply Wall st)

Revenue growth for Skechers is expected to be growing steadily. The graph below shows analysts' expectations for the next four years. Revenue is expected to grow from $3.58B in 2016 to $3.95B in 2017, $4.34B in 2018 and $4.79B in 2019.

Valuation

To give different angles to the valuation of Skechers, we have used both a simple multiple analysis and a discounted cash flow model provided by Simply Wall St.

Relatively under-priced in comparison to industry competitors

With the simple multiple analysis to Skechers. We used the competitors discussed earlier, Nike , Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour to generate a competitors' average. We have used both EV/EBITDA and PE ratio for our valuation. The use of EV eliminate the structure differences, and using EBITDA instead of EBITDA eliminates the differences in a company's decision to lease or own their non-current assets.

In order to decide whether these competitors are accurate comparable, we will compare the quality of their revenue, earnings, margins and how financially stable they are.

Revenue growth for past Expected EPS growth for the year Gross margin Net margin Financial leverage (Debt/Equity) 1 year 3 year 2016 2017 2018 Skechers 8.3% 23.60% 4.67% 11.46% 12.57% 46.13% 6.53% 0.05 Nike 9.3% 10.40% 16.76% 11.11% 6.25% 46.24% 11.61% 0.28 Adidas 12.9% 11.3% 58.41% 22.24% 19.51% 48.61% 5.35% 0.25 Under Armour 15.9% 26.2% -15.10% -6.67% 19.05% 46.28% 4.81% 0.42

(Source: 4-traders, GuruFocus)

As shown in the above chart, in more than half of these categories, Skechers are either first or second between its competitors. However, Skechers only has revenue growth of 8.3% for the past 1 year. But as international sales continues to grow, it shouldn't be a concern. With the lowest financial leverage, similar gross margins and decent expected growth in EPS. Skechers is definitely not outperformed by its competitors in terms of quality of its earnings.

We took the average of all 58 companies from the "Apparel, Footwear & Accessories" industry as our industry average. We've also used a weighted average (based on EV) of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour as competitors' average. EV and EBITDA figures are for the 2016 fiscal year.

EV ($) EBITDA ($) EV/EBITDA PE ratio Skechers 3.84B 424.92M 9.04 15.49X Nike 93.72B 4.94B 18.95 22.58X Adidas 31.53B 1.87B 16.85 31.25X Under Armour 9.37B 548.63M 17.09 51.72X Industry average (58) 11.39 24.89X Competitors' average (3 above) 17.63 26.64X Implied Undervaluation vs industry 20% 37% Implied Undervaluation vs competitors 48% 41%

(Source: GuruFocus, Seeking Alpha and Simply Wall St)

As shown from our multiple analysis, Skechers is undervalued between 20% to 48%. Despite a multiple analysis being a simple way of computing the value of a security, the significant undervaluation is obvious. It suggests that Skechers can potentially reach somewhere between $28.8 and$35.5. For a more complex and accurate valuation, we will look at the intrinsic value of Skechers.

Intrinsic value

The intrinsic value of Skechers is calculated using a discounted future cash flow model, by using 5 years of future analyst's estimates.

5-year cash flow forecast

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Levered FCF ($M) $272.60 $335.05 $395.36 $462.57 $536.58 Present Value Discounted (@ 8.5%) $251.32 $284.79 $309.82 $334.20 $357.41

This leads to a present value of the next five years' cash flows of $1,538M.

The terminal value is calculated as follows: FCF2021 × (1 + g) ÷ (Discount Rate - g). This gives the following estimate = $537 × (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (8.47% - 2.3%)

Terminal value based on the Perpetuity Method where growth (NYSE:G) = 2.3%: $8,949M. The growth of 2.3% assumed by Simply Wall St looks conservative. Analysts estimate between 7% and 9% long-term growth. However, using their growth estimates, the present value of terminal value is $5,961M.

The equity value is calculated as follows: Present value of next 5 years' cash flows + terminal value. Finally, we arrive at a stock price valuation of $47.36: Total value/Shares Outstanding ($7,498M / 158). This is based on a discount rate, or required rate of return, estimated by calculating the Cost of Equity as follows: Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium) or Discount rate = 8.47% = 2.33% + (0.8 * 7.67%).

With both valuations showing the stock to be significantly undervalued, the only concerns some investors may have on the stock is their insider transactions and potential problems with executive officers being over-paid.

Concerns with Insider Transactions and Executive officers' compensation?

(Source: reuters)

With 20 insider sells in the past 12 months in comparison to only two buys. Some investors might be concerned with regards to the confidence of insiders (managements).

What more noticeable is the purchase of 500,000 shares from the company's CEO, Robert Greenberg. This purchase of $11 million worth of shares is the CEO's first purchase in 15 years. This is encouraging news for Skechers shareholders as this really shows how confident the CEO is and it tripled his holdings in the company. Share price actually went up by nearly 16% after the disclosure. It is also interesting that the CEO's entry price of roughly $22 is the entry price we discussed in our last article.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

In addition, if we look at the total dollar value involved with insider transaction from the past 12 months, the value of "Buys" is at $10,873,050 which nearly doubles the total value of "Sells" at $5,524,341.



(Source: Morningstar)

As shown in the table above, restricted stocks are awarded as part of the compensation plan to key executives. But it is not particularly common in the past five years, they were awarded in 2014 and 2016. For Skechers, there is a "Compensation Committee" that determines whether it is appropriate to grant these restricted shares to the key executives base on the financial performance of the company in that year. The maximum each executive is allowed each year is $5M of restricted stocks in value. There is also a two to four-year time-vesting restrictions for these shares, this promotes retention and encourages long-term investment in the company by these key executives.

It is clear that executive compensation is drastically higher when they are awarded restricted stocks, so it is extremely important that the Compensation Committee acts in the best interest of the shareholders.

(Source: Form DEF 14A)

The purpose of the compensation committee is to discharge the Board's responsibilities with regards to executive officers' compensation, oversees risks related to the compensation programs and to produce an annual report on executive compensation for inclusion in the proxy statement in accordance with applicable rules of the SEC. With only three members of the committee, investors might be concerned with conflict of interest. But as stated in form 14A, committee members are all independent directs and has never been an employee or officer of Skechers or any of its subsidiaries. Hence we can confidently say that executive compensation and insider transaction do not seem to cause any major concerns.

Conclusion

Operating in the competitive footwear industry, Skechers offers products that focus on comfort and more affordable prices than its competitors. It is very much like their stock, a comfortable long-term option and currently trading at a low price in comparison to its competitors. With its continuous growth potential in the international market and a deep undervaluation by the market of at least 20%. The stock offers a good entry point for investors who wants to be involved in the footwear industry but is looking for a company that is trading at a discount.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.