ETF File: Funds To Buy For Rising Oil And Gas Prices

Using ETFs to bolster asset allocation is a core strategy for many active investors. Because asset allocation is responsible for the bulk of investor gains, I examine ETF classes for changes in valuations and price trends. I use this exercise as a way to stay on the right side of the markets and build in a margin of safety to my investing.

The Correlation Between Oil & Gas Prices and Oil & Gas Services Stocks

There is a direct correlation between oil and gas prices and the prices of stocks in oil and gas related industries. Some industry groups and market capitalizations are more correlated than others.

There are multiple ETFs that are potential investment vehicles in the oil and gas industries. I will analyze the structure, risks and potential of some of the most popular.

In the past few years, the prices of oil and gas have sunk considerably. Stocks in the oil and gas industries have suffered as well, some more than others. In the chart below you can see the correlation of the WTI Crude Oil Spot Price % Change, the Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price % Change and several popular ETFs that hold stocks in the oil and gas industries.

The main takeaway for the retail investor is that there are equity based ETFs proxies for investing based upon movements of oil and gas prices.

A warning here, I know there are people who try to invest in the futures based ETFS for oil and gas. I cannot implore you enough not to try that as the degradation over time for those ETFs is significant when the oil and gas markets are in contango. If you don't know what that means, all the more reason to stay away from ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) and the United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) unless you are an experienced and successful day trader.

I included two ETFs that include oil and gas E&Ps in the chart above to demonstrate where the correlations lie to oil and gas prices. In the chart you can see that the ETF that suffered least as oil and gas fell was the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) which is market cap weighted and contains both E&Ps and service companies. I am not a fan of this fund as I believe that the oil majors are not the place to be as oil prices rebound.

With Exxon (NYSE:XOM) at 23% and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 15% of XLE respectively, I want to stay away from that fund. My analysis leads me to believe that Exxon and Chevron will have to continue to take massive write downs of impaired assets over the years while trying to fund dividends and pay down debt. Both companies also have looming legal and tax issues that I do not think will resolve completely favorably and might resolve very negatively. I think something will have to give and both of those companies are likely to flounder and fall over time. If you disagree with me, then XLE might be for you.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), which is exclusively E&Ps and equal weighted did the second worst in the comparison chart above. Why is that?

The XOP is an equal weight E&P fund that has suffered as the market has favored large caps over small caps. While that favoritism might seem natural, for decades that wasn't the case as small caps tended to outperform. I believe the broad market's preference for large caps right now is an anomaly driven by indexing into market cap weighted ETFs and the long bull market cycle. I believe it will reverse upon the next bear market - whenever that is. I could be wrong.

What you will also notice in the chart is that as a group the oil services ETFs did poorly as a group, suggesting very high correlation to movements in oil and gas prices. If you believe, as I do that oil and gas prices are set to rise, then finding an ETF or two to invest in to overweight your asset allocation will be an important factor in your investment performance over coming time periods.

Oil & Gas Services & Equipment ETFs

There are 3 exchange traded funds in the oil services sector space that dominate volume and assets under management:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) with over $1 billion in assets.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) with $289 million in assets.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) with $220 million in assets.

The VanEck and iShares funds share prices are down about 17% year-to-date. The SPDR fund is down about 22%. All three are down over 27% from 52-week highs and 45% from all-time highs.

The reason that the VanEck and iShares perform nearly the same is due to the similar construction of the indexes each follows. Van Eck holds 25 stocks and is market cap weighted. iShares holds 37 stocks and is also market cap weighted. The top 3 holdings in both funds are large caps Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) with that group comprising about 40% of the VanEck fund and 35% of the iShares fund.

The SPDR ETF is a nearly equal weighted fund with 36 holdings. The construction makes it much more exposed to small and midcap stock performance. The group of Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes makes up only about 10% of the SPDR ETF. Recently, the smaller company group has underperformed relative to the larger cap stocks.

From an expense perspective all three ETFs are reasonably priced with VanEck clocking in with an expense ratio of .35%, SPDR at .35% and iShares at .43% (most recent update on March 31st down .01% from .44%).

None of the three funds can be seen as a significant dividend contributor. iShares leads the way with a yield of .93% while VanEck and SPDR are both at .60% at the moment.

Strengthening Indexes

What is most interesting about these 3 ETFs are the indexes or baskets of stocks each is designed to follow. Over the past 3 years plus, the makeup of the indexes have changed substantially. Gone are many weaker companies that could not withstand the oil and gas downturn. Included are the survivors and a few newcomers that are generally well capitalized.

A great deal of companies have gone bankrupt, are now nano-caps or micro-caps that don't qualify for index membership, have been merged to survive or taken over outright. Comparing 2014 and 2015 form N-Q Schedules of Holdings for the three ETFs to today's holdings demonstrates the huge recent turnover in the baskets.

Examples can be found by looking at the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF January 2014 Form N-Q Schedule of Holdings and comparing those holdings to the fund's current holdings. A similar exercise can be done with all three funds.

Here are some of the companies no longer included in some or all of the indexes attached to the oil & gas services & equipment ETFs:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) - recently emerged from bankruptcy

Cameron International - bought by Schlumberger (SLB)

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $3.46 billion to today's 205.2 million.

C&J Energy Services (NYSEMKT:CJ) - recently emerged from bankruptcy

Dresser Rand - bought by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

ERA Group (NYSE:ERA) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $664 million to today's $226 million.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $1.4 billion to today's $227 million.

Gulfmark Offshore (NYSE:GLF) - microcap pending delisting

Hercules Offshore - bankrupt

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $2.1 billion to today's $109 million.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) - nanocap

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) - recently emerged from bankruptcy

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $1 billion to today's $213.6 million.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) - microcap no longer in iShares or VanEck, but in SPDR. The company's market cap decreased from a high of $1.134 billion to today's $241.5 million.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHII) - microcap decreased from a market cap high of $820.2 million to today's $175.7 million.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) - nanocap

As you see, the destruction in the space was monumental. Many companies have gone through bankruptcy, some emerging, some not. Many others lost over 90% of their market cap at the nadir of the oil and gas selloff and are not likely to ever fully rebound.

All of that destruction comes with a huge silver lining for the survivors. There is far less competition in the space now, so if oil and gas production continues to pick up, many of these companies could do very well intermediate term.

One of the most overlooked aspects of investing in oil and gas services stocks is the impact of capacity. As the paragraphs above covered, there is actually less capacity for oil and gas services companies to provide those services. Multiple outlets have also discussed that there could be up to a 100,000 person shortage in the oil and gas services industry due to all the career switching the past few years.

Less capacity and a labor shortage add up to higher day rates for oil services providers. That is a reason to like them over most E&Ps that are still struggling with long-term debt that someday the markets might care about.

A Reversion To Mean?

While nothing is ever guaranteed, reversions to mean are about as close as we get in the investment world. As SPDR website's Sector Tracker (a wonderful free resource), energy and real estate have had a tough 5-year period.

If markets have indeed been balancing themselves slowly but surely and a reversion to mean is indeed coming, then the next five year period could be very strong for energy.

Ned Davis Research is particularly bullish on an energy resurgence stating in their monthly sector view (also on the SPDR website) that:

We have a bullish outlook for Energy and oil. Our Energy Strategist recently reiterated his bullish stance on oil. He has also pointed out that oil prices are coming off 15-year lows, and, due to the mean-reverting nature of the commodity, are likely to move higher rather than lower over the next 5-8 years.

There is a key risk to this reversion to mean occurring that we need to be aware of. Eventually, the following press release, or some variation, is going to be made by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Toyota (NYSE:TM) or Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM) or some other car company, it'll read roughly like this:

We now have electric vehicles, EVs, that go 400 miles to the charge, cost the same as gasoline and diesel powered cars, and take less maintenance that will be on the market soon.

When that PR comes, and it will sometime by 2030 at the latest in my opinion, gasoline powered cars will go the way of the Dodo bird within a decade or two. Since cars are half of the demand for oil, I am very wary of that press release. It's another major reason I stay away from the oil majors and ETFs loaded with oil major exposure.

I do think there is a window however for the reversion to mean for a number of reasons, not the least of which that oil demand and supply has roughly balanced in the last few months, OPEC appears very likely to extend their cuts from 2016 production and shale is nearing its cost-effective limits.

There is also a wild card on a rising oil prices. What if the risk premium in oil comes back as I recently discussed? If there is indeed more war in the Middle East, there could be big money made in oil and gas for a few years. Essentially, we are getting that as a free call right now as there is little to no risk premium at the moment in oil prices. Let's hope we can make money without war, but I'd be remiss to not mention the very low risk premium right now.

Which Oil Services ETF To Buy?

While none of the funds is likely to do poorly during a rebound in oil and gas in America, I prefer one to the others. I like the SPDR Oil & Gas Services & Equipment ETF.

As I mentioned above, this fund has been the most correlated to oil price moves and is severely beat up in price. That is mostly due to the highly levered positions of the smaller companies that are equal weighted into the portfolio.

If I am right and we are about to see steadily increasing oil and gas prices for a while, with the possibility of a spike, then it stands to reason the smaller more levered companies as a group will do the best. It should also be considered that what we are about to see is the last bull market in oil, so in the back of our heads we have to consider an exit strategy.

There is a trade-off with investing in the smaller companies, there is more risk. For those of you are more risk averse and simply want to be in the sector's bigger, less risky companies, the other two ETFs, OIH and IEZ are fine buys as well. For me, I am a buyer of XES for the potential of bigger gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have recommended that subscribers to Fundamental Trends Investment & Retirement Letter buy shares of the SPDR Select Oil & Gas Services & Equipment ETF (XES). Certain clients of Bluemound Asset Management, LLC, my fee-only Registered Investment Advisor, own shares of the SPDR Select Oil & Gas Services & Equipment ETF (XES).