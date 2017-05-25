Staples Requires A Radical Rethink

Staples (NYSE: SPLS) has suffered along with traditional store based retailers over the past several years as demand for office supplies has declined in combination with increasing competition from online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Unfortunately, unlike the company's iconic commercials, there is nothing easy about fixing the business. We believe management's Staples 20/20 strategy is insufficient to effect a meaningful turnaround. We believe that more aggressive and decisive action is required to turn around the retail component of the business as discussed in this article.

The Staples 20/20 strategy relies on four key priorities, in the words of the company, to effect change in the business. The priorities are to accelerating mid-market growth, preserving profitability and rationalizing retail stores, aggressively driving cost reductions and profit improvement, and limiting scope to North America. In themselves, these objectives are hardly objectionable - who doesn't want to reduce costs, drive profits, and accelerate growth? However, the fact that they are unobjectionable is in itself part of the problem - while a balm for shareholders of a struggling business, and despite some specific actions behind them, they fail to define a company vision and provide a basis for transformation that addresses the fundamental challenges facing the retail side of the business.

Nonetheless, we believe that Staples has an opportunity to recreate its business and compete aggressively and effectively with both online competitors such as Amazon.com and offline competitors such as Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) if management can envision and execute a radical rethinking of the company's approach to retailing.

In essence, our response to the company in the face of its well documented competition at hand is this: lean in.

We believe the company requires a fundamental shift in its retail vision to a model that essentially adopts "showrooming" and incorporates smaller stores with premium in-store pricing in combination with online pricing comparable with online competitors. We believe this smaller store format should incorporate less inventory - just enough to meet short term customer needs - with a rethinking of the company's distribution network to more quickly and readily restock these smaller stores with inventory purchased by in-store customers. In addition, we believe that retail locations still offer entrenched competitive advantages that online retailers cannot offer, include immediate delivery, personalized assistance, and easy returns. We believe this general model would yield several significant results and make the company's traditional retail stores not only competitive but unique within the industry.

Price

The common conception of retail, especially in the case of Staples, is that customers increasingly use stores as showrooms, especially for more expensive items, and then buy online once they are comfortable with the actual product. The issue is capturing the sale after the "showrooming" experience which is where a dual pricing model for in-store versus online purchases plays a key role. A customer who is unwilling to pay a premium in-store price but knows that they can purchase an item directly from Staples online at the same price as an online competitor - and place the order then and there - is far more likely to do so than when online pricing matches in-store pricing. In addition, Staples would have the added advantage of employee interaction to encourage and facilitate the immediate online order. The benefit of the dual pricing model in effect functions similar to eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) "buy it now" option and leverages that fact that some customers are willing to pay a premium to have a product immediately whether due to desire or need and leverages a key competitive advantage of a physical store - eliminating the wait. The premium in-store pricing also serves to offset the additional operating costs associated with the physical store as does the additional sales capture associated with retaining online sales rather than losing them to competitors.

The reduction in pricing to be competitive with online competitors will certainly impact revenues and possibly margins although it's a necessary adjustment to compete in the current retail environment when online competition is a key factor. Staples, as demonstrated in a MIT study, is not effectively executing on this strategy now.

Moreover, Staples already offers a price match guarantee versus Amazon (among others) though these types of offers are not very effective at retaining customers or capturing marginal revenues and are even less effective at bringing customers into stores. The process typically requires documenting the competing price and going into the store (or contacting the company online) at which point most customers are going to avoid the hassle and just buy on Amazon. This adds up to significant lost revenues and gross margins even on small purchases. The better approach is to eliminate the gimmick and execute on the price in the first place.

Store Format

The pricing strategy would allow the company to significantly reduce average store size and inventory as more sales are driven online. The result would be the opportunity to introduce a much smaller standard store format, thus reducing occupancy costs, inventory, and the associated carrying costs and making physical retail even less expensive. In most cases, the average Staples store square footage could be reduced by at least half, possibly with some stores incorporating a larger office furniture selection based on the specific location and market environment. In addition, a leaner store inventory coupled with a greater emphasis on online orders could allow the company to better leverage distribution centers and reduce distribution center inventory, resulting in further reductions in working capital, carrying costs, and leveraging the float between product purchase and shipment to the customer.

Staples needs to fundamentally rethink its store format as it proceed to close stores and adjust its retail footprint and these ongoing adjustments present the perfect opportunity to incorporate smaller store locations focused on a "showrooming" concept. The company could simultaneously upgrade the store experience relative to its current fleet for aging, cavernous big boxes.

Customer Service

In addition to price, a leading reason that customers shop in stores and buy online is customer service. Staples needs to make significant investments in customer service to improve associate experience and the perception of customers. A smaller store format with less inventory would allow this to occur with employees concentrated on engaging and helping customers rather than sparsely distributed across a massive store footprint with substantially higher restocking and similarly unproductive tasks. A template for this approach could be Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), another retailer once left for dead due to online competition who came to understand that customer service remains a competitive advantage for physical stores. The reduce store operating expenses associated with lower inventories and smaller store format would also allow the company to invest in employee training and offset some of the associated costs.

Brand and Image

Finally, Staples needs to invest in shifting its brand image. In most cases this would prove especially challenging, but Staples has a unique advantage in that its name already fits the bill. The traditional interpretation of the Staples brand name in the context of office supplies is, of course, staples that go into a stapler, but the brand name can also be reinterpreted to mean staples in a more generic sense, i.e., consumer staples - pencils, paper towels, etc. Ironically, Staples' recent effort to broaden its merchandising into other categories such as break room supplies, etc., already lends itself to this reinterpretation of the retail name. A concerted advertising effort to rebrand the company image in this sense would broaden the company's public perception beyond being a purely office supply store and broaden consumer perception of why one would go to a Staples store or shop Staples online. In addition, it would provide a platform for the company to simultaneously advertise its updated pricing model, communicate price competitiveness, and eliminate existing pricing perception.

Staples is perhaps the only large national office supply retailer than can effect such as a dramatic change in its operating model. In addition to already being one of the country's largest online retailers by virtual of its large direct corporate business, it is also one of the few companies that has the financial flexibility in terms of low debt and high free cash flow to implement the necessary changes and make the necessary investments. Office Depot , the only national office supply company with the geographic potential to execute a national transformation in a similar manner, is a much weaker company with lower profitability and cash flows.

We realize that the above represents a broad outline of a fundamental change in the operating model of the company. Of course, there are risks with any such transformation beyond the expenses and investments required to create institutional change. It's likely that any transformational shift in the business as described in this article would reduce revenues and profitability at a faster clip initially than reductions in associated costs. However, with the incremental decline in revenues and profitability over time, this process is already ongoing and the question is how long the company can delay the inevitable.

In addition, whoever moves first to incorporate a broadly competitive new retail format will be the eventual winner, not just due to the operating advantages but also by competing on traditional in-store format and execution.

Jim Koch, the founder of Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) made the observation that one must differentiate between what is scary but not dangerous and what is dangerous but not scary. The fundamental transformation of the Staples business model is scary but, ultimately, not dangerous, while the incremental change proposed by management is not scary but especially dangerous to the long term prospects of the company as it does not address the fundamental challenges facing the business.

The question is whether the Staples management team can establish a vision for the company and then execute on the radical transformation that will be necessary not only to allow the business to survive but compete in a quickly changing retail environment. Until management demonstrates an ability and willingness to make fundamental changes, though, the company's shares are likely to languish in the absence of buyout of the company.

