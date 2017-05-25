Earnings Miss, Shares Tumble

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported first quarter earnings results on Wednesday morning -- the miss on the top as well as on the bottom line sent shares lower. Lowe's fundamentals aren't as good as those of competitor Home Depot (NYSE:HD), but Lowe's valuation is substantially lower, which makes up for the weaker operating performance.

Lowe's shares trade at $80 right now, down three percent on a day where the broad market was up -- the market did not like the results Lowe's has reported at all.

Lowe's grossed revenues of $16.9 billion, up by a whopping 11% year on year. A relatively low portion of that sales growth came from comparable store sales increases though, with comps growing just 1.9% year on year. That was a much weaker performance than competitor Home Depot's comps sales growth rate of four and a half percent.

When sales growth comes from growing comps, that is, in general, positive for the company's margins (due to better operating leverage -- operating expenses stay relatively flat despite higher sales per existing location). In Lowe's case, where revenue growth did not primarily come from comps increases, margins were lower during the most recent quarter: The company's gross margin declined by 60 base points, whilst its operating margin dropped by an even bigger 120 base points. Especially the second item isn't positive at all, as it lead to a 2% operating income drop despite Lowe's revenue growth rate in the double digits.

Lowe's net income was impacted by two special items in this year's Q1 and in last year's Q1: A loss on the extinguishment of debt amounting to $450 million in the current year, and currency gains the company reported in the previous year's first quarter. Adjusted for these items, Lowe's' net earnings per share increased by double digits (to $1.03 from $0.87).

This earnings per share growth was boosted by a substantially lower share count, with the average being down 41 million to 858 million (a decline of 5% year on year).

The lower share count is the result of Lowe's' share repurchases, towards which the company is directing most of its free cash flow.

Stock buybacks totaled $1.25 billion in this year's first quarter (which means an annualized pace of a whopping $5 billion -- it thus seems Lowe's has accelerated its pace of stock buybacks further), which is much more than Lowe's is spending on dividend payments:

Lowe's' dividend of $0.35 per share per quarter equals a dividend yield of 1.8%, which isn't very much versus what traditional dividend growth stocks are paying, but the dividend growth rate as well as its low payout ratio still mean that income investors with a long term perspective should take a look at Lowe's -- if the company continues to raise its dividend by a strong pace (the payout has doubled in just three years), the yield on cost for someone buying now could be substantially higher than it is right now a couple of years down the road.

The outlook for Lowe's is very solid: Management believes that total sales will grow by 5% year on year in 2017, mainly driven by comps sales, which are forecasted to increase by 3.5% this year -- almost twice the growth rate of the first quarter. In addition Lowe's believes that operating margins are going to increase 120 base points (versus a 120 base point drop in Q1) -- in combination with a lower share count this is expected to lead to an earnings per share number of $4.30 for the fiscal year, which would be a big increase over last year's level.

If Lowe's hit its guidance, shares are looking attractively priced right now -- a forward earnings multiple of 18.6 is a good price for a growing retailer such as Lowe's, even though its growth (based on margins and comps performance) isn't quite as strong as that of competitor Home Depot.

Lowe's 2018 expected PE ratio of 15.2 looks very attractive as well -- if Lowe's does indeed earn the expected amount of money in 2018 and trades at a trailing PE ratio of 18 by then (which would still be low), share prices would grow 20% over the next 18 months (the dividend comes on top of that) -- this looks like a compelling opportunity.

Takeaway

Lowe's has reported results that were not as good as expected, but the operational development is still positive. The outlook is good as well, shareholders get nice returns (mainly via stock buybacks) and the valuation looks good as well.

