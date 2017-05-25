Maybe Fox Isn't OK

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons this year. After ousting the CEO of its largest segment, then losing a large number of top rated performers, the company is facing declining growth in several of its key segments. The drop may not be temporary and could cause significant pain in coming quarters.

Twenty-First Century Fox has historically traded at a premium to peers in the media industry. Much of that premium was due to the company's dominant position in each of its channels. FOX News is the top rated cable channel in the US, the movie studio has a consistent record of producing blockbuster films, and the TV stations are a dependable source of cash flow. Two of those segments have been lagging lately and may not improve in the near future.

The first, and most critical to sales, is the cable network programming segment which is dominated by the FOX News franchise. 2017 has arguably been their worst year ever. Virtually the entire prime time lineup has left and audiences aren't pleased. Historically, FOX News dominated cable news channel peers in the ratings. Now, the network is coming in last place. That will translate to lower revenues in the cable news segment which represents 55% of total revenue and 25% of operating income, while cable network programming was responsible for 78% of OIBDA.

The drama doesn't appear to be subsiding in the company's most profitable segment. Co-president Bill Shire was recently fired for his role in covering up sexual harassment at the midtown Manhattan headquarters. Top rated anchor, Sean Hannity, appears to be on his way out as well after repeatedly pushing conspiracy theories that the network has publicly retracted. Hannity's departure would leave the network without a primary anchor after losing Megyn Kelly, Bill O'Reilly, and various other hosts in the past several months. Fox has struggled to replace talent that has been fired or quit and seen ratings decline by 10-50% in the respective time slots. Management's failure to cultivate new talent, and their less than stellar record for HR has made replacing their prime time lineup a challenge.

With a prime time lineup in disarray, the company's main segment should see material declines in revenue. Prime time represented 61% of total viewership for the channel and the channel represents 10% of overall company revenue, according to SNL Kagan Research. A 10% decrease in prime time ad revenue would result in a 5.5% reduction in overall revenue and an even greater impact on operating profits.

As noted, FOX News was responsible for 25% of Twenty-First Century Fox's overall operating income last year. The 8 p.m. time slot alone generated $111 million in ad revenue. That figure will decrease in FY by at least $11 million and as much as $55 million if ratings declines are any indication. On top of the decrease in revenue, the company was forced to pay lucrative exit packages to O'Reilly (who had his contract renewed weeks before). It is estimated that the company will give O'Reilly $25 million to leave. That figure alone would decrease expected net income of $740m by 3%. The lower advertising revenue combined with increased costs associated with reshuffling the lineup and hiring new talent will even further deteriorate earning forecasts.

Twenty-First Century Fox posts earnings after their fiscal year ends on June 30th. As of now the company is forecasted to post a 18% EPS increase from last year. Given the recent turmoil and decline in ratings (and thus ad sales) the company could disappoint. Given the significant role of FOX News in the company's overall operating income, the declines there will be amplified when the company reports FY results in two months. Savvy investors should keep an eye on the network ratings. If they continue to decline for the remainder of the current quarter, the company may underperform, representing a unique chance to trade against the stock via a short position.

The driver of profitability at TCF is losing advertisers and viewers in droves. They aren't necessarily flocking to other channels, but perhaps just disengaging. The company could underperform lofty expectation on both the top and bottom line (especially when factoring in the litigation costs associated with FOX News). Wise investors should keep track of weekly ratings and if they continue to decline relative, consider shorting the stock going into the next earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.