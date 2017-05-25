Copper Weekly: Demand Takes Center Stage

The copper bull thesis remains intact, but a further surge past the trading range of $2.45 - $2.55 remains unlikely in the next few months.

Subdued demand seems to have delayed the deficit, and higher prices will have the obvious effect of encouraging supply growth.

The copper market's pundits swung from a supply focus to a demand focus this week. Weak numbers from China and increasing worries that we have turned the corner on the economic cycle have investors worried. However, the copper price sailed through the week without much of a hiccup. When bad news hits a market, and the price doesn't change or rises, this is typically good news for a stock. It means the managed money is shrugging off the concerns raised by the attention deficit media.

The biggest concerns from my seat are geopolitical. And, while I recently discussed my reasons for a positive outlook on the global economy, the risk of government erected trade barriers remains in the U.S. and UK. Scanning through the headlines could quickly give a reader motion sickness as headlines sit on the spectrum from calling for a copper price rout to extended upward pressure on the copper price. All things considered, the bull story remains intact, and any weakness for copper will be temporary.

Commitment Of Traders - Money Managers

Money managers seem to be leveling off short positions and moving into longs. Although one week does not make a trend, the data for next week will give some insight into where managed money is moving based on the new data coming from China. Despite longs retreating from recent highs, they remain extremely high about historical norms.

LME Inventories

LME inventories remain high, with cancellations having a noticeable uptick in the last weeks.

Takeaway

While the bull thesis is still intact for copper, negative news from China and the surplus in January and February seem to have caught markets off-guard. The steady copper price, despite the news, is a good sign that demand remains high, and readers shouldn't discount the historical inaccuracy of demand/supply predictions for copper. Many miners remain confident on the outlook, and the world's greatest ore bodies will continue to decline. It is always good to remember at times like this; copper is not iron-ore. It is not easy to find, it is rare, and almost all of the major deposits have already been found.

