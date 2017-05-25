The No-Brainer Way To Beat SPY

Best of breed option for investors who want to be invested in the S&P 500, it just needs other allocations around it to reduce risk.

Trying to decide between SPY or VOO?

I'd have to go with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). I don't believe it's a good idea to be wholly invested in the S&P 500 without diversifying into less risk. For a solution I'll give an example of what putting one other ETF into a portfolio can do. Let's see what a portfolio looks like with 50% of the allocation in VOO and the other 50% into either Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) or Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU). My choices probably come as no surprise, as I've routinely stated I like the consumer staples and utilities sectors for their defensive nature. Both are great additions to VOO because as you'll see there is still great returns during a long bull market. Historically, having more portfolio weight into sectors which aren't as volatile as SPY help tremendously during material drawdowns. Please keep in mind I'm analyzing this ETF and would not personally be comfortable investing this way with the current market valuation.

Why diversify?

It's my opinion that way too many investors correlate risk with higher reward. Most investors want some version of wanting to retire later in life, or are currently in retirement. The most important aspect of investing for retirement is figuring out where you want to be and the best path to get there. I wouldn't want to needlessly risk my wealth because I thought there was a chance at a high return and risk getting to retirement and wondering why a large portion of my money was gone. I want to invest as safe as I can for my comfort level. If an investor is 5-10 years from retirement and has all the money they are going to need, then is it really a wise decision to have a risky portfolio? It's a question I ask myself when investing to make sure I make the right decision for me and my family. Investors have all levels of risk tolerance and strategies and it's important to know an investment may be good for one person, but bad for another.

Expenses: the only real difference

As far as holdings go, VOO and SPY are almost identical in that they try to replicate the S&P 500 index. So the biggest decision is whether you want to pay .09% for SPY or .04% for VOO. It wasn't a hard decision to go with VOO.

Yield

The yields will be extremely close. SPY is currently at 1.9% and VOO is 1.89%.

Comparison

VOO hasn't been out long enough to test its total returns over a long period of time. So for the sake of seeing how it does during a massive drawdown I'll replace VOO with SPY so we can get an idea how simply diversifying into two ETFs can have a major impact on total returns compared to just investing into the S&P 500.

Here's how a mix of utilities or consumer staples can help a portfolio:

The performance for VPU and VDC looks good because neither took as much of a drawdown as most of the market did in the 2008/2009 crash. The total returns are not indicative of what will happen in the future, but it didn't come as a huge surprise to me that defensive funds did well during a serious market drop. Having VOO (SPY for comparison sake over a long period of time) along with a defensive has cut losses down significantly in the past.

Shorter comparison

Let's see a chart of how these simulated ETF portfolios compare over a shorter period:

So far, over both time periods we've compared, utilities haven't done as well as consumer staples. I still think both mock portfolios are a good way to diversify funds. Past performance doesn't dictate how future returns are going to pan out. In fact, here's an example of VPU and VOO together doing very well against SPY:

I'm an equal fan of both these defensive sectors and wanted to show that utilities have been doing quite well. If the market does go into a panic, I'd expect consumer staples to handle it better the bigger the drawdown is.

What does VOO need?

Here's the sector allocation from Vanguard's website:

Hypothetically, if I wanted to invest in equity funds today, I would see a problem putting all of my money in this allocation. With how high the market currently is, I would definitely be looking to be allocated far more defensively. One of the easiest ways to do that would be to up the consumer staples and utilities in this fund. Either sector is fine, but I would want to allocate more of both into a portfolio.

Here's the top 30 holdings of VOO which will give you an idea of how the S&P 500 allocates:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NASDAQ:AAPL) APPLE INC 3.67% 1.64% (NASDAQ:MSFT) MICROSOFT CORP 2.57% 2.27% (NASDAQ:AMZN) AMAZON.COM INC 1.78% 0.00% (NASDAQ:FB) FACEBOOK INC-A 1.72% 0.00% (NYSE:XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP 1.65% 3.73% (NYSE:JNJ) JOHNSON&JOHNSON 1.63% 2.63% (NYSE:JPM) JPMORGAN CHASE 1.51% 2.33% (NYSE:BRK.B) BERKSHIRE HATH-B 1.45% 0.00% (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ALPHABET INC-A 1.34% 0.00% (NASDAQ:GOOG) ALPHABET INC-C 1.30% 0.00% (NYSE:GE) GENERAL ELECTRIC 1.23% 3.39% (NYSE:T) AT&T INC 1.18% 5.12% (NYSE:WFC) WELLS FARGO & CO 1.18% 2.85% (NYSE:BAC) BANK OF AMERICA 1.14% 1.28% (NYSE:PG) PROCTER & GAMBLE 1.09% 3.21% (NYSE:CVX) CHEVRON CORP 0.98% 4.07% (NYSE:PFE) PFIZER INC 0.98% 3.98% (NYSE:HD) HOME DEPOT INC 0.93% 2.30% (NYSE:VZ) VERIZON COMMUNIC 0.91% 5.08% (NASDAQ:CMCSA) COMCAST CORP-A 0.90% 1.58% (NYSE:PM) PHILIP MORRIS IN 0.84% 3.57% (NYSE:MRK) MERCK & CO 0.83% 2.91% (NASDAQ:INTC) INTEL CORP 0.83% 3.04% (NASDAQ:CSCO) CISCO SYSTEMS 0.83% 3.65% (NYSE:V) VISA INC-CLASS A 0.82% 0.70% (NYSE:UNH) UNITEDHEALTH GRP 0.82% 1.43% (NYSE:DIS) WALT DISNEY CO 0.82% 1.46% (NYSE:KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE 0.81% 3.33% (NYSE:C) CITIGROUP INC 0.80% 1.04% (NYSE:PEP) PEPSICO INC 0.79% 2.80%

Holdings

As usual everything starts with Apple. If there is one great factor for Apple, it is their direct competition against Microsoft. The number 2 allocation is Microsoft, which will continue to astound me for as long as it remains up there. I think Google is going to eat Microsoft's lunch. After working with a few of the new tools on the Android system, it is simply a superior product. Despite all that, Microsoft trades at record valuations.

Facebook has quite a few positive factors going for it. It has easily dominated in terms of segmenting the target audience for each advertiser. However, I find the P/E ratios are just too much to stomach because Facebook needs to see their massive growth continue for several years to justify current valuations. Being number 1 certainly helps, but it may not be enough.

As we start getting deeper into the portfolio, we see some companies I think have a solid future and more reasonable valuations. Look at Exxon Mobil and Chevron for great dividend champions with a strong industry. Yes, oil prices are under substantial pressure. However, the incentive to ramp up production isn't there with the cheap oil already on the table.

The real strength starts coming in when we look at stronger companies such as Intel and Visa. The thing that sets these companies apart is their enormous brand name power. I'll still pay a premium for an Intel processor and every tech guy in my close group feels the same way. When it comes to credit cards, I still see Visa and MasterCard maintaining a massive share of the market. That gives them a little differentiation that few of the large companies can match.

On the other hand, I also see Pepsi and Coke in there. While both are historically brilliant at building brands, I think Pepsi's current leadership is a little lack-luster. Coke was able to take the deal with Monster that would've been perfect Pepsi's brand positioning. As a company, Pepsi focused on being the younger and more hip player in the space. Well, before they focused on some dreadful health-related ventures. Perhaps instead of venturing into yogurt or "healthy-vending", they should've taken that position in Monster and worked on building out the brand and maintaining their image.

I'm not suggesting that there is anything wrong with providing healthy products. However, the margins in the "Organic" space are suffering. Investors wanting proof need look no further than Whole Foods Markets (NASDAQ:WFM). Pull up a price-history for several years and you'll see exactly what I mean.

In a nutshell, there are some great companies in the top of the holdings, but I also see quite a bit of risk at current valuations.

Conclusion

VOO is a great option if an investor is looking into a fund which follows the S&P 500. As a total portfolio, I would find the fund too risky. For me personally, most of my investments are done on a company to company basis. In my opinion funds are best for sector diversification if you want sector exposure but don't fully understand the companies enough to invest in them individually. I think the market is at a ridiculous valuation currently, but if it begins to fall I'll be keeping an eye on my watch list. VOO is worth being on the watch list, but is a smaller contender because I prefer a more defensive tilt to the equity selections. This is a clear best of breed option for investors who want the S&P 500, it just needs other allocations built around it to reduce the risk level. Of course, it also needs a much lower entry point. I'd feel far more comfortable if the markets pulled back 15% to 20% on something as absurd as low oil prices.

