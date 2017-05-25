Enterprise Products Partners: A Good Pick Below $30?

Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) wide moat makes it an excellent investment for stable income and healthy price appreciation potential. The partnership announced its first quarter earnings at the start of the month and the effect of rising commodity prices can already be seen in the earnings. This trend will only get better in the next few quarters as rising prices push the U.S. shale producers to grow production. As the production grows, demand for infrastructure will increase and EPD will benefit from this demand. New projects coming online in the next three years will add substantially to the bottom line and distributable cash flows. There is a solid case for income as well as unit price growth in the medium-term. Enterprise Products Partners is an excellent long-term investment at below $30.

The earnings announcement can be read here. I will not go into the details of the press release. Instead, my focus will be on the effect of these earnings on some key metrics. Enterprise Products Partners has been one of the best EBITDA generators in the industry. The partnership has been reporting healthy EBITDA figures even in the times of commodity price slump. In the past three years, when the commodity prices have been under pressure, EPD has been able to generate average annual EBITDA of around $5.1 billion. However, despite such impressive EBITDA figures, its leverage ratio has been stretched due to the rising debt in the last three years. Full year EBITDA for 2016 was $5.1 billion and long-term debt was over $21 billion. This means that leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) was over 4x. However, despite an elevated leverage ratio, EPD has been able to maintain a healthy credit rating of Baa1 from Moody's.

First quarter 2017 EBITDA was more than $1.4 billion. This is the highest quarterly EBITDA figure in the last five quarters. OPEC led supply cut agreement has resulted in a rise in oil prices which has spurred the crude oil production by the shale producers. As a result, volumes being transferred are larger and fee income is going up. Keep in mind that this is just the start. Shale producers have become leaner and cost-effective. As a result, they have more of an incentive to grow production as the oil prices cross $50 per barrel. OPEC and its allies are going to extend this agreement into the next year. This should give support to oil prices and shale producers should continue to pump more oil.

In the next three quarters as well, we are going to see increased volumes and higher EBITDA. If the activity remains at the current level, then we are going to see full year EBITDA figures in the region of $5.5-6 billion. At these levels, leverage ratio will fall below 4x. Current debt is over $23 billion but the management intends to reduce it during the year. Even if we keep debt unchanged, rising EBITDA will result in lower leverage ratio. So, the credit profile will be enhanced. EPD kept some cash and $238 million will be spent from retained cash for capital projects. This should send another positive signal to the rating agencies that the partnership is using its own cash for growth projects.

While a number of new projects are going to come online in the next three years and EPD has one of the strongest growth projects portfolio, its Midland-to-Houston pipeline should add to its earnings and cash flows in the second half of the year. This is a 450,000/bpd pipeline which will target the rising production in Permian. Production growth is rampant in this area and infrastructure is needed to eliminate the spread between WTI-Midland and WTI-Cushing. These pipelines are the ideal way to decrease the spread and make it more attractive for the producers to grow production and transport oil. EIA is estimating 2.3 million b/d oil from Permian, 300,000 barrels more than the same period last year. For better rates, producers will depend on these pipelines to give them a cheap transport option. It will be a nice addition to EPD's fee-based income and strengthen its cash flows and EBITDA. We are going to see steady increase in Fee income over the next three quarters as new projects come online and transported volumes increase. Income from commodities trading should also increase.

Enterprise Products Partners management has been shrewd in their approach towards oil and gas producers. When other midstream players were collecting fines from these producers for not meeting their volume commitments, EPD management was working on enhancing relationships by being lenient and instead locking in longer contracts. This will serve the partnership well in the long-term. As the market now recovers, there will be a number of catalysts for the unit price to rise in the next three years. Growing income from increased volumes, new projects, healthy growth in cash distributions, improving fundamentals, falling debt and a better credit profile are just a few of these catalysts. Enterprise Products Partners is an excellent long-term pick. It will give attractive unit price appreciation in the next 3-4 years and healthy-sustainable income growth in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.