Can OPEC Control The Futures Curve?

As Saudi Arabia, Russia, and OPEC efforts fail to put a dent in the crude oversupply, and as U.S. shale looks to reach all-time highs in oil production next year, a shift in tactics is likely. Whether Saudi Arabia saw the momentum mounting behind manufacturing style shale production or not, it appears they are starting to see the strength of their industrial adversary.

Cut Off the Financing

Much of shale oil's resilience can be attributed to the futures market where producers can forward sell oil at guaranteed prices, and use those forward contract to lock in financing, and survive some of the worst prices seen for nearly a decade.

For prices to rise to a level that would put much of OPEC into good economic health, they need to find a way to weaken U.S. shale. Unfortunately for them, the possibility of this is nil. Their tactics are starting to shift to better cope with the changing market positions, and those tactics could rightly focus on the futures market. It begs the question; how much of a risk is this, and is there a potential profit to be made? First, let's discuss the how and the why.

Force Oil on to the Market

If you can discourage the hoarding of oil, you can discourage hedging. The way you do this is by moving the futures market from contango to backwardation - or at least flattening the futures curve. If the market heads toward backwardation, then oil can not be forward sold at higher prices to today's market. This would force oil in storage to be pushed onto the market, as the cost of storage would no longer cover the profit to be made from contango and it would prevent producers from being able to hedge at higher prices.

OPEC would push to bring back the speculative nature of oil, which shale oil has removed. Through a combination of high drilling success rates, hedging, and financing, many shale producers look more like an annuity than the casino they once were.

The Central Bank of Oil

So, you want to control the futures market? This is what the Federal Reserve does to interest rates. Anytime interest rates move outside of the defined bounds; the Fed steps in to buy or sell treasuries to move it back. Often this works without even having to take any action, as the announcement is enough. You could theoretically do the same thing with oil, given enough funding and follow-through.

In this strategy, Saudi Arabia and OPEC would combine their supply cuts with direct intervention in the futures market. By selling oil futures across the curve, it could depress prices downward. It would do this in a way that makes it cost ineffective to store oil, and would prevent the type of financial hedging that has made U.S. shale such a formidable opponent.

Ramifications

The implications of such a move would be oil price instability. A flat futures curve would push oil inventories onto the market, possibly causing a short term price rout. It would also damage shale's ability to finance against long-term hedges, as they can no longer forward sell their oil at elevated prices.

If it is no longer cost effective to store oil, there would no longer be an incentive to do so. Theoretically, the owners of oil in storage would want to dump their inventories as fast as possible - the effects would be dramatic. Couple that with bankruptcies from small and mid-tier producers and were back to the old days of complete oil price instability. That being said, this process could take another year and would be extremely painful for struggling OPEC members.

Investor Takeaway

With this is mind, how can investors make a profit? This one is not so easy and doesn't come without risk. So far, OPEC has shied away from direct intervention, and flattening the futures curve will have a much more volatile effect on oil markets than central bank intervention in securities. If they do enact this policy and are successful, we would likely see a rapid price rout followed by eventual rising prices. The following years would see volatile price swings as demand and supply would remain in constant flux. Even the mention from OPEC of such a policy would send prices tumbling.

Personally, I think the financial risk would be too much to bear for the cartel. The chance of cratering prices would be very high, and shale producers would remain hedged for a considerable time. Furthermore, it would take months for oil inventories to recede as traders try to cut their losses. It does, however, remain a possibility. There is no easy way out for the cartel, and they either need to accept lower prices or enter into more radical policies. As I have over the past year, I'll be sitting this oil market out.

