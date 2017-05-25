Identifying Risk In BDCs - The Medley Capital Corporation Example

Are there financial or operational metrics - let's call them red flags - that would have warned us away from such a nest egg eating investment?

If you have owned it since the beginning of 2014, you have lost 57% in share price and 37% after the addition of dividends.

MCC has had it net asset value drop 57% in the past three years.

MCC has cut its dividend three times in the last eleven quarters.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the dividend while capturing some much needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). This BDC sells at a much higher yield than average. Is that high dividend correlated to higher risks? Are you getting too much yield for the higher risks? I will take you through the last several earnings releases - show the 23 point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of MCC's income - show the relative valuations for the sector - and present my assessment of Medley Capital Corporation.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance before the earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 9 9 8 8 Avg. Estimate 0.20 0.20 0.79 0.87 Low Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.72 0.80 High Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.82 0.90 Year Ago EPS 0.26 0.20 0.97 0.79

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 8 8 8 7 Avg. Estimate 26.50M 26.97M 106.51M 111.02M Low Estimate 25.80M 26.10M 103.00M 105.00M High Estimate 27.60M 27.80M 109.55M 117.29M Year Ago Sales 30.71M 28.41M 120.75M 106.51M

The earnings/share projection miss was huge - while the projection already anticipated a major drop in NII over last year. The revenue projection miss was huge - while the projection already anticipated a major drop over last. The NAV drop was huge. Historical research tells us that analysts consistently under size change. There is too little pessimism in falling projections and too little optimism in rising projections. In that since, this quarter's results were "textbook".

Medley_Capital_Corporation Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Q2-2013 Q1-2013 Realized & Unrealized Gains -20.290 -3.809 -15.624 3.068 -14.127 -54.870 -34.151 -8.867 -5.970 -38.706 -11.554 -4.105 -4.113 -2.738 0.770 -8.873 1.127 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share -0.3725 -0.0699 -0.2854 0.560 -0.2533 -0.9746 -0.5988 -0.1533 -0.1021 -0.6590 -0.2105 -0.0813 -0.0937 -0.0682 0.0221 -0.2717 0.0393 Incentive Fees 0 896 1.633 2.794 3.149 3.916 4.338 4.310 4.438 5.098 5.097 5.174 4.139 4.258 3.589 3.008 2.599 Incentive Fees/Share 0.0164 0.0298 0.0510 0.0565 0.0696 0.0761 0.0745 0.0759 0.0868 0.0929 0.1024 0.0943 0.1060 0.1029

MCC has had negative gains in 14 out of the last 17 quarters. At the same time as they are losing NAV for the shareholders, management is raking in millions in "incentive fees". I hate this disconnect.

Medley_Capital_Corporation Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Interest income 21.728 23.964 24.462 27.440 28.946 31.368 34.579 33.770 34.236 35.763 29.794 29.436 25.995 25.083 21.653 Fee income 1.538 1.424 2.004 0.635 1.758 3.059 2.028 2.085 2.539 4.084 8.456 8.634 5.401 6.583 5.818 Total investment income 24.357 26.056 27.195 28.412 30.714 34.427 34.578 35.964 36.776 39.849 38.252 38.072 31.398 31.668 27.473 Net investment income 8.042 10.135 12.396 10.954 14.575 15.666 17.553 17.240 17.753 20.390 20.388 20.694 16.555 17.031 14.355 Investments @ fair value 0.926 0.917 0.914 1.042 1.036 1.115 1.216 1.204 1.272 1.223 1.245 1.043 0.959 0.818 0.740 Wt Av Share Count 54.474 54.474 54.747 54.763 55.761 56.300 57.032 57.859 58.500 58.734 54.877 50.503 43.883 40.162 34.881 TII/share $0.4471 $0.4783 $0.4967 $0.5188 $0.5508 $0.6115 $0.6063 $0.6216 $0.6286 $0.6785 $0.6969 $0.7538 $0.7155 $0.7885 $0.7876 NII/share $0.1476 $0.1860 $0.2264 $0.2000 $0.2614 $0.2783 $0.3078 $0.2980 $0.3035 $0.3472 $0.3715 $0.4098 $0.3772 $0.4240 $0.4115 Dividend/share $0.16 $0.22 $0.22 $.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37 NAV/share $8.94 $9.39 $9.49 $9.76 $9.80 $10.01 $11.00 $11.53 $11.68 $11.74 $12.43 $12.65 $12.69 $12.68 $12.70 Wt Av Yield 11.6% 11.7% 11.8% 12.0% 12.1% 12.2% 12.3% 12.4% 12.6% 12.5% 12.6% 13.4% 13.5% 13.6% 13.8% NII/TII 33.02% 38.78% 45.58% 39.92% 47.45% 45.50% 50.76% 47.94% 48.27% 51.17% 53.30% 54.35% 52.73% 53.78% 52.25% Non-accrual Dollars FV $91.5 $60.2 $55.9 $68.5 $64.1 $25.5 $25.5 $12.4 $22.2 $15.7 $40.3 $9.8 Non-Accrual % @ Fair Value 9.9% 6.6% 6.1% 6.6% 6.2% 2.1% 2.1% 1.0% 1.8% 1.3% 3.2% 0.9% PIK Dollars $ 4.0 $ 4.9 $ 3.1 $ 3.7 $ 3.5 $ 2.2 $ 2.6 $ 2.8 $ 2.3 $ 2.5 $ 2.9 PIK/TII Ratio 16.4% 18.8% 11.4% 13.0% 11.4% 6.4% 7.5% 7.8% 6.3% 6.3% 7.6% % of Portfolio in Energy 6.3% 5.8% 5.8% 4.8% 5.0% 5.1% 5.2% 6.1% 6.4% 3.1% 3.4% Number of Portfolio Companies 64 60 58 63 65 68 72 71 72 76 79 74 69 63

This quarter's NII/TII ratio was really ugly.

Medley_Capital_Corporation Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Credit Facility 32,292 14,789 10,410 24,608 21,782 89,200 188,540 181,700 194,000 216,000 146,500 85,583 136,200 95,900 2,500 Term loan payable 172.158 171,983 171,803 172,017 171,864 174,000 171,563 171,500 171,500 171,500 171,500 171,500 120,000 120,000 120,000 Notes payable 172.163 173,245 172,883 172,635 172,374 174,263 101,175 103,500 103,500 103,500 103,500 103,500 103,500 103,500 103,500 SBA debentures 146,814 146,646 146,475 146,306 146,134 150,000 145,794 130,000 110,000 100,000 100,000 48,000 44,000 44,000 30,000 Total Debt 523,427 506,663 501,571 515,564 512,154 587,463 607,072 586,700 579,000 591,000 521,500 408,583 403,700 363,400 256,000 Debt/Share 9.6087 9.3010 9.1616 9.4114 9.1848 10.4345 10.6444 10.1402 9.8974 10.0623 9.5031 8.0903 9.1995 9.0484 7.3392 Debt/NAV 107.48% 99.05% 96.54% 96.46% 93.72% 104.24% 96.77% 87.94% 84.74% 85.71% 76.45% 63.95% 72.49% 71.36% 57.79% Interest expense 9.144 7.774 7.706 7.680 7.920 6.970 6.776 6.160 6.248 6.357 5.631 5.348 4.614 4.540 4.165 Interest expense/share 0.1679 0.1427 0.1407 0.1402 0.1420 0.1238 0.1188 0.1065 0.1068 0.1082 0.1026 0.1059 0.1051 0.1130 0.1194 Interest expense/TII 37.54% 29.84% 28.33% 27.03% 25.79% 20.24% 19.60% 17.13% 17.00% 15.95% 14.72% 14.05% 14.70% 14.33% 15.16% Annualized Int exp/Debt 6.99% 6.14% 6.14% 5.96% 6.18% 4.75% 4.46% 4.20% 4.32% 4.30% 4.32% 5.24% 4.57% 5.00% 6.51% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 461 bps 556 bps 566 bps 604 bps 592 bps 745 bps 784 bps 820 bps 828 bps 820 bps 828 bps 816 bps 893 bps 860 bps 729 bps On 12-15-15 MCC sold $70 million 6.50% notes maturing in 2021 - sold publicly as MCX On 7-28-15 MCC extended its credit facility to July 2019 with a rate of LIBOR + 275 and term loan to July 2020 at LIBOR + 300 - prior rate was +325 On 3-18-13 MCC sold $60 million 6.125% notes maturing in 2023 - sold publicly as MCV At the end of calendar Q2-16, the weighted average interest rate on SBA debt was 3.639% - the same as at the end of the last fiscal year, calendar Q3-15

How can a BDC expect to gets its fees in line when the leverage keeps increasing combined with an interest expense that keeps increasing?

The Red Flag Check-list For MCC - where a fail is worse than average; a double fail is close to the worst in the sector; a triple fail is a degree of ugly that merits special recognition.

( 1) Well covered dividend - The Dividend/NII projection ratio is 83.1% - which is well covered. But MCC has continuous earning disappointments. The only reason the dividend is covered is the dividend is recently cut. Grade = Fail.

( 2) Rising NAV - MCC is a fail with a -8.78% LTM NAV change. Grade = Fail.

( 3) A lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - MCC's PWAY = 11.60% compared to the sector average of 10.95%. Grade = Fail.

( 4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. Grade = Fail; with the Q1-17 performance worthy of a double fail.

( 5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. With two TII falls over 5% in the last year, MCC is marginally worse than average. Grade = small Fail.

( 6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). With a weighted average cost of debt at 6.99% in Q1-17, this is as bad as it gets. Grade = two Fails due to due to the degree of failure.

( 7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Run Rate NII = $0.7260 compared to current projection of $0.66 after the release. Projection before Q1 release was $0.79. Grade = Fail.

( 8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. The Dividend/NAV is only 7.2% - which is terrible for an 11.6% PWAY stock. But this test measures dividend safety - and the spread is on the secure side. Grade = Pass.

( 9) BDCs with 11% - 12% PWAYs have an average yield of 9.78% compared to MCC's 10.44%. Valuation grade = Pass.

(10) BDCs with Dividend/NII ratios under 93% have an average yield of 8.76% compared to MCC's 10.44%. Valuation grade = Pass.

(11) There are few BDCs with MCC's terrible NAV trend. Grade = Fail.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. MCC has 64. Grade = small Fail.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. With a Q1-17 ratio of 107.48%, MCC is one of few with a ratio over 100%. Grade = double Fail.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q1-17 NII/TII ratio was 33.02%. This is amazingly bad. Grade = double Fail.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". MCC has had negative gains in 14 out of the last 17 quarters. Grade = double Fail.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs. Buy-backs added $0.12 to NAV in 2015 and $0.11 to NAV in 2016. Grade = Pass.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Grade = Fail.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) Secondary offerings below NAV. MCC's share count is falling. Grade = Pass.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. MCC does not have CLOs. Grade = Pass

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. Q1-17 PIK/TII was 16.4%. Grade = triple Fail.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. For Q1-17, Energy loans were 6.3% of the portfolio. Grade = Fail.

MCC fails, double fails, triple fails or has an incomplete on (1, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 13, 14, 14, 15, 15, 17, 18, 22, 22, 22, 23) 23 of the 23 points. A prudent investor would stop looking after failures on points 1 and 2. It is not just the MCC price that is falling like a knife. The financial and/or operational metrics are doing so, too. By the time the price has fallen to the point that is matches the metrics, along comes another earnings release that justifies even more price falls.

Showing the math for point 7:

TII Calculation

Total Investment Income Calculation Metric Fee Income Interest Income Total per quarter Formula average_for_last_4_quarters portfolio_times_yield_/_4 Sum_of_components Numbers 1.400 926 million times .116 / 4 28.254

Net_Investment_Income_Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula provided above TII_times_NII/TII NII/share_count Numbers 35% .35 times 28.254 9.889 / 54.474 $0.1815/share

The pre-earnings release 2017 quarterly TII projection was ( 194.210 / 4) $48.553 million and the quarterly NII projection was (1.77 / 4) $0.4425/share.

Showing the math for point 8: (Text is a repeat of that shown in the intro article.)

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 MCC Q1-10 Q2-10 Q3-10 Q4-10 Q1-11 Q2-11 Q3-11 Q4-11 Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Div 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.16 0.21 0.25 0.28 0.31 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.16 NII/share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.24 0.27 0.31 0.36 0.36 0.39 0.36 0.37 0.41 0.42 0.38 0.41 0.37 0.35 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.28 0.26 0.20 0.23 0.19 0.15 NAV 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.48 12.57 12.55 12.57 12.63 12.60 12.60 12.69 12.73 12.73 12.70 12.68 12.69 12.65 12.43 11.74 11.68 11.53 11.00 10.01 9.80 9.76 9.49 9.39 8.94 Div/NAV na na na na na 5.1 6.7 8.0 8.9 9.8 11.4 11.3 11.3 11.3 11.7 11.7 11.7 11.7 11.9 12.6 10.3 10.4 10.9 12.0 12.2 12.3 9.3 9.4 9.8 WtAvYld 14.0 13.9 13.8 13.6 13.6 13.5 13.4 12.6 12.5 12.6 12.4 12.4 12.2 12.1 12.0 11.8 11.7 11.6

When I look at MCC - I see dividend cuts in Q1-15; Q3-16 and Q2-17. Can I find data points that would have pointed to the danger of the upcoming cut in advance?

NII fell below the dividend in Q4-14 and was cut one quarter later. If coverage is a warning signal, it was failing to provide much of a notice.

The NAV was $12.70 at the end of Q3-13 - which is the first quarter the dividend was set at 37. The NAV stayed close to stable up until Q4-14. The cut was just around the next corner when the warning signal went off.

The metric that gave the best "time relevant danger signal" was the spread between the dividend/NAV ratio and the PWAY. In Q3-14, the PWAY fell. It took two quarters before the dividend was cut.

The first quarter after the cut, the dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread was (12.60 - 10.30) 230 bps. The safety margin that is true in most cases is 200 bps. This is an indication that the cut of the right size. During the six quarter when the dividend was at 30, the NII numbers were 30, 30, 31, 28, 26 and 20. This is a second instance when the fall in NII was sudden, so the metric failed to provide much of an advanced warning.

The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread fell to 20 bps from 150 bps in Q4-15 - and the dividend was cut in Q3-16. Thus this metric was providing the needed "advanced" one would want in "advanced notice". The rise in the dividend/NAV ratio (caused by the falling NAV) signaled the dividend was in danger.

The dividend was set at 22 for three quarters. NII was signaling moderate danger in Q4-16. NAV was falling during the whole time period. The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread began at (11.80 - 9.30) 250 bps in Q3-16 - and had fallen to 180 bps at the end of Q1-17 - when the last cut was announced. This metric let me down in giving notice of this cut. But by this time, metrically aware investors were already scared away from owning MCC.

One of the bullets points at the beginning of this article asked if there were financial or operational metrics that would have warned us away from this investment. One of the investment lessons we can get from Monty Python - "No one expects the Spanish Inquisition." And we have had instances where MCC has had a degrees of under performance that was beyond rational expectations. But we have also had predictable degrees of under performance during that time, too.

My assessment of MCC:

As long as NII/share is falling like a rock and NAV is falling at the same speed, one should not touch MCC at any yield. I am not fooled by the perception of a covered dividend because past performance has shown that you cannot trust the earnings projection. I am not fooled by a cheap as dirt Price/NAV when the NAV is on a one-way road to zero lacking speed limits. I can find safe yields in the 8s and safe enough yields in the 9s. Why should I be tempted by an 11% yield from MCC?

