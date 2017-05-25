Whiting Petroleum: Next Year Should Be Better

What I found is that the company's cash flow picture looks bad this year, but next year should be far better due to higher production and other factors.

As of the time of this writing, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), an E&P firm with a niche holding in the Bakken/Williston Basin, is one of my big four holdings (one of two big E&P holdings at that). The last time I wrote about the company, I looked at some stellar news associated with its operational performance and expectations. This was back in April, but I have not looked at the cash flow picture of the business since March 28th of this year. Given a number of developments that have occurred since then, I figured it would be wise to go back and give an update to my analysis of the prospects the entity offers investors moving forward.

Relying on guidance

First and foremost, allow me to state that my projections here rely largely off of Whiting's 2017 guidance. While the firm did report projected guidance for the year in its fourth quarter earnings release, the most recent, updated projections came out during its first quarter 2017 release. In it, costs came down quite a bit, including lease operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, their differentials, production taxes, and depreciation, and depletion and amortization. Production should also come in about 0.2 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) higher than their prior guidance. Because I do not want to rehash these items in detail and want to focus on the most essential components of the firm's financial situation that haven't been tackled in a while, I will point you to my article discussing these changes. It's linked to above.

The second statement I need to make here is that I am going to make some assumptions regarding the price of energy products moving forward. I cannot see the future (if you know anybody who can, please give me their info), so I do not know where energy prices will be in the future. My own analysis suggests that higher prices than what we're seeing today are warranted, but for the sake of conservatism and so that I am not baselessly guessing, I'm going to assume that oil prices stay unchanged, in perpetuity, from the $51.64 per barrel they're at today while natural gas prices remain unchanged at $3.242 per Mcf. For oil, this represents an increase of about 8% over the last time I wrote about Whiting, while for natural gas the increase was 3.8%.

Cash flow this year is bad... but it'll get better

Now that the ground rules are set, it's probably a good time to look at what I believe Whiting's cash flow picture will look like not only for this year but for 2018 and 2019 as well. In the table below, you can see my projections based on the aforementioned assumptions. This also assumes that management keeps debt and terms on that debt the same moving forward and it also makes the assumption that capital expenditures total $1.1 billion this year in order to grow production as projected but that management cuts back to $900 million in 2018 and 2019 in order to keep output flat (all pursuant to management's discussion on the topic).

*Created by Author

As you can see in the table, 2017 looks pretty nasty. If my estimates are correct, Whiting should see cash outflows, net of capital expenditures, of about $388.84 million this year. Fortunately, management does have around $2 billion in borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, so this shouldn't be a major concern so long as energy prices don't fall materially (this would cause cash flow to fall a ton because of Whiting's poor hedging).

Thankfully, driven by rising production and a drop in capital expenditures (though management may elect to keep spending high under the right circumstances in order to grow output further), 2018 and 2019 look set to be far better off. If my numbers are accurate, the company should see cash outflows each year of only $36.24 million.

This may not look all that appealing to fans of the business, but this takes me back to one of my original statements about Whiting: the company only makes sense for investors who believe energy prices need to head higher from here. While its poor hedging makes it a target should prices deteriorate, that same poor hedging is a benefit in a market where oil and/or natural gas move up. Take, for instance, a scenario where you have an unhedged Whiting with oil prices rising by $5 per barrel. I believe most of us can conclude that that's not a ridiculous expectation. Instead of losing $36.24 million per year in cash, the company would generate positive cash flow of $131.82 million. With oil at $60 per barrel, this number rises to $244.76 million.

Takeaway

Based on the numbers provided, it looks as though this will be another tough year for Whiting from a cash flow perspective if energy prices don't rise and/or if costs don't drop a lot from current levels. That's disappointing, but the benefit seen next year and beyond should be worth it. It's probable that, at current levels, Whiting can be just fine for a few years, but for investors who anticipate an improvement in the global energy prices, it's certainly an interesting prospect to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.