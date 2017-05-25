Abraxas Just Doubled Its Debt

In an endless quest to expand my investment horizons, I decided to begin looking at some other energy firms that I had not previously analyzed. In this article, I am actually going to be looking at Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), a firm that I was introduced to by one of my readers a few weeks ago. In particular, I figured it would be fun to look at a just-announced acquisition made by management in order to grow production moving forward and to give my thoughts on what all of this means for the firm and its shareholders in the future.

A look at Abraxas' debt strategy

One thing that some investors seem to like about Abraxas is that the firm has very little debt right now. You see, in the energy space, debt has been a chronic problem that has sunk a number of E&P operators over the past couple of years. Recently, with a market cap of $306.40 million and fairly low debt even before management tried to lower it, Abraxas hasn't had those issues, but its management team has still been dedicated toward deleveraging the firm nonetheless.

Earlier this year, the company made the decision to issue additional shares in order to dilute investors so that they could pay some of this debt down. The end result was, from the end of 2016 through the first quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year, debt fell from $97.4 million down to $21.8 million. The vast majority of this decline seems to have been due to this share issuance, which raised net proceeds of $65.4 million.

Thanks to this strategy, Abraxas has been able to guarantee, for the moment at least, its borrowing base at $115 million. Based on my math, $97 million of this can be touched. This is a nice bit of wiggle room and opens the door for two different paths (or a mixture of them). One is to allocate some of this toward growing production organically and the other is to acquire properties and/or companies. Either way, the firm intends to spend around $110 million this year on capital expenditures.

A major move by management

Earlier this year, the management team at Abraxas said that they would be interested in acquiring some properties. Well, sure enough, they succeeded because, on May 23rd, the company announced that they bought up some acreage in exchange for $22.2 million. This will more than double the firm's debt today, since they are planning to use their credit facility to complete the transaction, but that's not necessarily a problem since they should still have around $74.8 million of untapped capacity under this facility after the deal just in case they need it.

As you can see in the image below, much of this property seems to match up well, geographically-speaking, with what Abraxas owns today. Located in the Delaware Basin Bone Spring/Wolfcamp region, Ward County, Texas, to be precise, it consists of 2,008 net acres. Of these, only 120 net acres are leasehold and with a contract time of three years. Sadly, management has not disclosed precisely how this will affect the company's sales and costs this year and beyond, but they did provide some indication of the base impact it should have on production.

You see, if management's figures are accurate, these wells produce 33 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This doesn't actually look all that impressive, but what is nice to see is that management believes it has the potential for up to 80 gross locations and 33 net locations (8 being non-operated). Current production is heavily-tilted toward natural gas, as can be seen by the fact that 91% of output there comes from that commodity.

In terms of how this relates to Abraxas' existing strategy, what should be mentioned is the fact that, following the closing of the deal, the firm's Delaware Basin Bone Spring/Wolfcamp acreage will have risen by 35% to 7,757 acres. That further cements the company's commitment to the region. What's more is the fact that the firm's purchase price on a per-acre basis seems quite low. In its press release on the matter, management touted a cost per acre of just over $10,000. However, my own math (using gross wells) is for a price a little higher than that at $11,056 per acre. That's still not bad.

From what I have seen from Abraxas so far, this move seems like a wise one. By acquiring properties close to its own, the company has the potential to cluster resources in order to drive their marginal cost of production down. In addition to this, there is the implied (but yet-to-be-proven) benefit that acquiring assets so close to their own means that they are more likely to understand the advantages and disadvantages (not to mention the payoff potential) associated with geography that is similar to, if not identical to, their own.

Takeaway

Personally, I love to see M&A activity like this among small E&P firms because it shows that investment is coming back to this arena. Sure, some work still needs to be done and management must prove that it can deliver enough to justify the acquisition, but the risk associated with a bolt-on purchase like this is probably a lot lower than if they bought assets far different from what they currently own and/or that are further away from their existing operations. In the quarters to come, I look forward to seeing what management does with this acreage and I am also excited to see whether they can make similar deals work or if they will elect to go with more organic growth through the rest of this year instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.