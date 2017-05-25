Crestwood: A Current 9.8% Yield And Potential 30% 12-Month Total Return

Units could move toward $30 over the next 12 months. That equates to a potential total return of 30%.

Meantime, very attractive organic growth projects in the Permian and Bakken are coming online in Q2 and management has successfully restructured the debt.

Yet the big distribution cut and fears of counter-party risks are in the rear view mirror. The current $2.40 annual distribution is secure.

Crestwood has been on a wild ride since trading at over $150 back in 2014 (it is now $25).

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is a mid-cap (market cap=$1.7 billion) midstream MLP with key operations in the Marcellus, Permian, and Bakken shale plays. The company expects significant declines adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow ("DCF") this year as compared to 2016. However, the current $2.40/unit annual distribution - which equates to a 9.6% yield - is secure.

A connection of CEQP's Arrow system to the Bakken Access Pipeline ("BAPL") in Q1 will boost crude oil volumes while the new Nautilus gas gathering system in the Permian is coming online this quarter ahead of schedule and below budget. CEQP is very attractive here and could throw off a total return of 30% over the next 12 months.

Corporate Structure

As shown in the graphic above, Crestwood pays no IDRs up to the GP, and receives no IDRs from its subsidiary Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) - which owns the operating assets. The GP has a 25% interest in CEQP's LP units and insiders own an additional 32% of the outstanding LP units (as of Q1). As a result, the interest of management and the GP are tightly aligned with those of the ordinary unit-holder, while IDRs do not siphon off CEQP's DCF to the GP.

Operations

Crestwood operates in three primary segments:

Gathering & Processing ("G&P")

Storage & Transportation ("S&T")

Marketing, Supply, & Logistics ("MS&L")

The asset footprint is shown below, along with a diverse set of natural gas, crude, and NGL midstream metrics:

From a high-level view, and while diversity can often be a strength, Crestwood has assets in several shale plays that are not considered as major growth catalysts. These would include the Fayetteville (G&P), Barnett (G&P), and Southern California (MS&L).

That said the company is well positioned in the Delaware Basin of the Permian, the Marcellus, the Niobrara, and the Bakken. CEQP's NGL transportation services is primarily by truck and rail - both of which must compete with more economic transportation via NGL pipelines. But while the Barnett is considered a mature and declining play, CEQP signed an agreement last year that is boosting G&P volumes in the play.

Earnings

In the Q1 EPS Report, CEQP more than halved its -$1.47/unit loss posted in the year earlier period:

The rise in commodity prices led to a 55% increase in revenue, but the cost of goods-and-services increased 88% yoy. And while the loss of $0.62/unit is certainly an improvement over the prior year, it is important to note that were it not for a $109.7 million non-cash impairment charge in the year earlier period, all else being equal, Q1 2017 earnings would have come in below year ago results.

The average number of outstanding units were relatively flat yoy, indicating a lack of any dilution via secondary offerings over the past 12 months.

Q1 Operating Volumes

As shown in the table above, overall gas gathering volumes were down 10% yoy led by a 22% drop in Marcellus volumes - the G&P segment's largest contributor. As shown below, CEQP's Marcellus gathering footprint is primarily ~140,000 acres in Harrison Country, West Virginia. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is the key producer in this region, and the rich gas is delivered to MarkWest's Sherwood gas-processing plant.

CEQP has 875 MMcf/d of capacity in this network, yet minimum volume commitments ("MVCs") cover less than half that (425 MMcf/d). And we can see that Q1 volumes - at 360 MMcf/d - were less than MVCs. The system is obliviously under-utilized. And while that could provide upside potential, it is not a good sign that volumes fell 22% yoy. That is especially the case considering Antero reported that Q1 production grew 22% yoy.

That said, MarkWest is constructing two additional 200 MMcf/d plants at Sherwood, which are expected to be placed into service in Q3 and Q1 of 2017 and 2018, respectively. CEQP will likely see a pick-up in Antero-related gathering volumes as the new plants go into service. Yet my outlook and recommendation is not dependent on this. It's icing on the cake if it develops.

On the positive side of the ledger, gathering volumes in the Barnett grew over 10% and is CEQP's second largest gathering play. This is likely the result of a 10-year commercial agreement with BlueStone Natural Resources that was signed in April of last year. BlueStone Natural Resources II acquired the Barnett Shale Assets from Quicksilver Resources, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015 and was a significant factor in CEQP's previous distribution cut and fall from grace.

Total compression volumes were down nearly 10% yoy. Niobrara volumes dropped 31%, but are a much smaller piece of the pie. "Other" includes the Fayetteville play, where volumes are falling. CEQP should consider selling its Fayetteville assets and paying down debt.

In the S&T segment, firm service volumes in the Northeast grew 28% and firm storage services grew 76% in the Gulf Coast Storage business. These are positive trends. But rail volumes were down a bit, and crude oil moved by truck was down to 7,100 bpd during the quarter, from 13,000 bpd in the year earlier period. NGL volumes in the MS&L segment were generally up modestly across the board as propane prices firmed up.

EBITDA

EBITDA grew to $92.7 million from the year earlier $4.7 million. This was primarily due to 14% growth in the G&P segment and a $103 million swing in the MS&L segment, which was greatly affected last year by the impairment charge mentioned earlier. Note that while S&T segment Q1 revenues appear negligible in the big picture, they are an important source of net income for the partnership. As a result, it is concerning that EBITDA in the S&T segment fell by more than 50% yoy:

Source: 10-Q

Adjusted EBITDA & Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA actually fell from $120.0 million in Q1 of 2016 to $90.9 million in Q1 of this year - down 24%. DCF dropped 25%:

69,697,000 LP units being paid a $0.60 quarterly distribution equates to an estimated $41.8 million aggregate payout, which was easily covered by quarterly DCF of $59.4 million ($0.85/unit). Note that $3.8 million in obligations due to the Niobrara preferred shares were already deducted from the $59.4 million DCF attributable to CEQP LP units.

Debt Restructuring & Leverage

During Q1 Crestwood Midstream Partners (a wholly owned subsidiary) completed a $500 million 5.75% unsecured Senior Note offering due 2025 and retired all outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2020 and 6.125% Senior Notes due 2022. This was a prudent move by management in that it not only extends the debt maturity schedule but it also saves ~$6 million of annual interest expense.

There was a short-term hit to Q1 results - note the $37.3 million loss on the modification/extinguishing of debt line item in the Q1 report. But that is a one-time non-recurring charge. As a result, Q2 and subsequent quarterly results will be substantially improved.

The company has less than $100 million drawn on a $1.5 billion revolver.

Growth Initiatives

Today Crestwood announced that Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings LLC, a joint venture with First Reserve focused on developing, owning and operating midstream infrastructure in the Delaware Basin, has agreed to acquire Crestwood's Willow Lake G&P assets located in Eddy County, New Mexico.

Crestwood and First Reserve - a leading global private equity and infrastructure investment firm exclusively focused on energy - also announced that the JV has fully sanctioned the construction of a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic gas processing plant located near Orla, TX. The Orla plant will connect to the Willow Lake system to the plant and to multiple third-party pipelines. Upon completion of the project, the JV's integrated G&P footprint will span more than 100 miles and service customers across Eddy and Lea counties, NM and Loving, Ward, Reeves and Culberson counties, TX - the heart of the Delaware Basin.

Oil & Gas 360 recently reported that Reeves County, TX has more active rigs than any other county in the U.S. because it lies in the heart of the popular Delaware Basin in the Permian. This region is arguably the most economic and attractive onshore resource play in the Lower-48.

Source: Oil & Gas 360

Considering Crestwood's already elevated leverage ratio, it is important to note the JV agreement requires First Reserve to fund 100% of the initial capital requirements during the early stage build-out of the Orla project. Thereafter, Crestwood will fund 100% of capital requirements until both parties have made an equal amount of capital contributions.

Crestwood will contribute its Willow Lake G&P assets - with a value of $151 million - to the JV. This value will be credited as part of Crestwood's capital requirements to the joint venture. It's a good deal in an excellent region.

Meanwhile, the two JV partners are nearing completion of the initial build-out of the Nautilus gas gathering system in the Permian and expects to complete the project ahead of schedule (original in-service date of July 1, 2017) and under-budget (original budget of $90 million). Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is the primary customer for Nautilus and continues to develop the ~100,000 acres dedicated to the system in Loving and Ward counties, Texas. Shell is currently running 5 rigs near the system.

In the Bakken, Crestwood initiated construction of the new 30 MMcf/d Bear Den Plant processing plant and associated pipeline in Q1 to meet increasing production volumes from producers on the Arrow system and acreage surrounding the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation ("FBIR").

The design of the Bear Den Plant is based on the Willow Lake plant Crestwood installed in the Delaware Permian in 2014. The plant and gas gathering system are expected to cost ~$115 million and are targeted to be in-service by early Q4. If O&G volumes on the Arrow system continue to increase as expected throughout 2017 and 2018, Crestwood is working on plans to add an additional processing train.

The area of the FBIR serviced by Crestwood's Arrow system is being developed primarily by WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) - Crestwood's largest producer by volume. And, very importantly, during Q1, the Arrow system completed the "Phase 1A" project, which connects it to Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL"), which is expected to commence operations in Q2. The Arrow/DAPL connection is supported by new oil service agreements with XTO Energy Inc., Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

The bottom line is Crestwood has important and significant organic growth projects in two excellent regions: the Permian, and the area of the Bakken serviced by the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Outlook

Crestwood appears to be on track to achieve an estimated $375 million in adjusted EBITDA and $215 million in DCF. With a $2.40/unit annual distribution ($167.2 million in total), that corresponds to a full-year coverage ratio of an estimated 1.3x. So the distribution is safe. With $1.6 billion in debt, leverage is on the high side at ~4.25x. In the Q1 report, management substantially increased its capital budget to a range of $225-$250 million (from previous guidance of ~$160 million in growth capital and maintenance expenses) due to the newly sanctioned expansion projects in the Permian and Bakken discussed earlier. However, the terms of the JV with First Reserve will reduce risk and addresses potential fears of any additional short-term stress on the balance sheet.

Risks

All MLPs are subject to commodity price risk as they lower prices can induce lower volumes. While MVCs can limit the downside risk, MLPs typically trade lower on falling commodity prices because they limit the potential growth trajectory. As a result, CEQP units could trade lower if natural gas and/or oil prices turn lower. But natural gas demand is strong and growing due to LNG export terminals ramping up, and Saudi Arabia is trying its best to keep oil prices above $50/bbl - at least until its IPO is completed next year.

Meantime, the yoy decline in EBITDA is not especially concerning given CEQP's relatively high coverage ratio combined with significant organic growth projects.

Higher interest rates by the Fed could cause yield compression in the MLP sector and downward pressure on unit prices.

The recent debt restructuring was a good move by management, and the new interest rates (5.75% for the 8-year notes) - while not quite as low as investment grade MLPs can receive, are still quite favorable with respect to midstream returns that are typically 8-12% and up.

Summary & Conclusion

Crestwood has been on a wild ride since trading above $150/unit in 2014. A substantial distribution cut and counter-party risk associated with Quicksilver pushed units down to under $10. Yet today CEQP has restructured its debt, pays no IDRs to the GP, and has substantial insider ownership that is aligned with ordinary unit-holders.

The distribution will be easily covered this year. If current organic growth projects come online as expected, unit-holders might consider an increase in the quarterly distribution in early 2018 - if not before. Meantime, the 9.8% yield is safe and very attractive at 4x+ that of the current 10-year Treasury yield of 2.25%. In addition, with the Arrow system's connection to DAPL this quarter, and the completion of the Nautilus gathering system in the Permian expected to go into service in June (ahead of schedule and under budget), and with confidence in the distribution confirmed, units could start to move toward the $30 level.

At $30, CEQP's $2.40 in annual distributions would equate to a yield of 8%, which is much more in-line with CEQP's much improved risk profile. As a result, CEQP appears to offer investors a potential 30%+ total return over the next 12-months.

